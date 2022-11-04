Read full article on original website
DR. SAMUEL DURHAM
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Dr. Samuel Durham and his cardiac team for a job well done. During my open-heart surgery my heart stopped. He was able to get it started again and proceeded with the operation. Thank you very much, Dr. Durham. LaVerne Franson.
SANDEE LEHMAN
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Sandee Lehman for the Sunshine Award. She took the time to help a dog, Cooper, from the animal shelter and gave him a good home for four years. With the help of Dr. Todd, they made his life better. Sandee is a wonderful and caring person and deserves a Sunshine Award.
Riewestahl elected as Eau Claire County Sheriff
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County voters elected Dave Riewestahl as Sheriff in a race decided by fewer than 800 votes. Riewestahl, a Democrat, defeated Republican Don Henning by 766 votes, according to unofficial results posted by Eau Claire County Tuesday night. Riewestahl, who is currently the Eau...
WILLIAM JEROME
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - We would like to nominate William Jerome for the Sunshine Award. William makes every day at work a joy. He brings light and joy to all of us. He is always in a cheerful mood and is always willing to give someone a hand when they are in need. When times get tough, he keeps a smile on his face and assures everyone that things will be okay. We will work through it. He is truly someone that people look up to.
The Black River Falls Public Library celebrates 150 years
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Public Library is celebrating its 150th anniversary. “Black River Falls Library is the first public library established in Wisconsin,” Cara Hart, Black River Falls Public Library Director, said. In 1872, Wisconsin set forth a statute allowing taxes to go...
Eau Claire voters approve referenda for city personnel, school district
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Voters in Eau Claire overwhelmingly approved three referenda on the ballot in the November general election. A referendum by the City of Eau Claire for $1.4 million to pay for 15 additional city personnel passed with over 60% of the vote. Voters in Eau Claire...
Arcadia man arrested on suspicion of OWI-6th offense
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is arrested on the suspicion of OWI-6th offense in Trempealeau County Monday. According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, 63-year-old James Angst of Arcadia, Wis. has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense.
wearegreenbay.com
Man leads authorities on wild chase across northwest Wisconsin, charges pending
BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is in custody after leading deputies in Barron County on a wild chase through a swampy area. According to a release, on November 7 at 7:30 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a suspicious male on a property. Deputies responded to the area but did not locate the individual.
Michels makes campaign stop in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Republican Nominee for Governor Tim Michels stopped in Eau Claire Monday as part of his final push before election day. Michels and his “Let’s Get to Work” Tour stopped at Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse to meet with voters. Michels says he’s riding the momentum and calling for change. Michels talked about how inflation is high, crime is up, and education scores are down.
CONNOR SWARTZ
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Connor Swartz for the Sunshine Award. Connor is a fourth grader at Parkview Elementary. Connor deserves the Sunshine Award because he is a young man whose personal philosophy is o live an honorable, compassionate, and non-judgmental life. He wants to give for the sake of giving, to expect nothing in return, to be aware of the world around him, and to step in to help others without being asked whenever he sees the need. Connor believes in the ripple effect of a simple act of kindness, and like a pebble dropped in water, it goes on and on. Keep on spreading kindness, Connor Swartz! I am so proud of you.
The Furlong Gallery welcomes a new art series
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - From paintings to 3D artwork, people got a glimpse of all kinds of art at the Furlong Gallery art reception Monday night. People grabbed a bite to eat and soaked up the work of three artists of Estonian, Polish, and Ukrainian descent. The reception kicked off the special project titled, “To Freedom,” a series that features artwork from different cultures that faced liberation struggles.
UW-Eau Claire students share election plans
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Tuesday, voters across the country are heading to the polls. In Wisconsin, multiple races are expected to be close. Students at UW-Eau Claire are deciding whether they will vote in the upcoming election. “I’m feeling excited because there’s so many positions open and what...
WSAW
Spencer man killed in Florence County crash
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - An 18-year-old Spencer man died in a two-vehicle accident just after 2 p.m. Saturday on U.S. Highway 2 near Westrin Road. Deputies arrived along with fire and rescue to find an eastbound vehicle, driven by the Spencer man, crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle head-on occupied by two males from Crystal Falls, Michigan and the other from Magnolia, Texas.
wearegreenbay.com
ECASD files motion to dismiss case
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District has filed a motion to dismiss a case brought against it by a group of parents in the district. The group, called “Parents Protecting Our Children” filed the lawsuit in Sept., claiming the district’s policies on gender identity do not require parents to be notified.
Unbelievable! A Wisconsin Nurse Amputated A Patient’s Foot Without Permission
A nurse in Western Wisconsin has been charged with an unthinkable crime after she did a medical procedure on an elderly hospice patient without the patient's consent or a Dr.s order. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown, from Durand, Wisconsin is charged with physical abuse of an elder person - intentionally causing great bodily harm and mayhem.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Dustin Sachsenmaier, Violent ‘Local Mob Boss’ in Cornell | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #58
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Dustin Sachsenmaier is a registered sex offender who was released early from prison...
Nurse charged after removing patient’s foot without permission
ELLSWORTH, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin nurse is charged after a patient’s foot was amputated without permission, according to criminal charges filed on Nov. 3 in Pierce County Circuit Court. 38-year-old Mary K. Brown of Durand is charged with physical abuse of an elder person intentionally causing great bodily...
1 person dead after rollover crash in Taylor County Sunday
TOWN OF RIB LAKE (Taylor County), Wis. (WEAU) - One man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in Taylor County Sunday evening. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Daniel Resch of Ogema was pronounced dead at the scene. According to a release by the Sheriff’s Office, first...
Wabasha teenager airlifted after 20-foot fall from tree stand
A 16-year-old boy from Wabasha was injured Sunday after falling approximately 20 feet to the ground while climbing to his tree stand, according to authorities in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 1 p.m. near a home on Brantner Road in Modena Township.
