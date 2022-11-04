MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- STEELE BRANDS, a Minnesota-based company developing healthy lifestyle brands including CRISP & GREEN, STALK & SPADE and PACO & LIME, today announced that restaurant industry leader Kelly C. Baltes has been named Chief Executive Officer of its brand development company, Steele Brands Management. Baltes has over 28 years of restaurant industry leadership experience in both founder-led and private-equity brands. In his most recent role as President for the iconic brand Maggiano’s Little Italy, Baltes provided strategic and operational guidance to refresh the brand experience, improve guest metrics and develop the business model to unlock sustainable growth with system revenues of $425 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005399/en/ Restaurant industry leader Kelly C. Baltes has been named Chief Executive Officer of Steele Brands. (Photo: Business Wire)

