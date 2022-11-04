ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Major Layoffs Coming to CNN

"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Layoffs and budget cuts are coming to CNN, according to an announcement made to staff at the news network on Wednesday afternoon, according to the New York Times.
Fox Business

Facebook parent Meta planning massive layoffs this week: report

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms is planning to let go of thousands of employees this week, marking the first wide-ranging layoffs in the social media platform's history, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. The cuts add to broader reductions across the tech industry, with Twitter, Snap, Microsoft and other companies...
NASDAQ

Don’t Mistake Tech Layoffs for a Recession

Two seemingly contradictory pieces of news landed Friday morning, each weird and debatably unpleasant in its own special way. On the one hand, we got news that Twitter, now owned by a visibly flailing Elon Musk, has threatened a round of layoffs that could cut as much as 50% of the social platform’s staff.
cryptopotato.com

Facebook Parent Meta Gears for Mass Layoffs Amidst Revenue Drop: WSJ

The company’s planned head reduction is expected to be the largest round in a recent series of tech job cuts. After Twitter’s mass layoffs caused a stir in the tech world, Meta appears to be following suit. According to a Wall Street Journal report, the owner of Facebook and Instagram will begin trimming staff in the second week of November.
Axios

Tech workers brace for massive wintertime layoff surge

Layoff and hiring freezes are cascading across America, after a record boom lulled many employers and employees into a false sense of security. Why it matters: In statement after statement, companies warn they're preparing for dire times. Twitter today is taking the extreme step of locking its offices and suspending...
morningbrew.com

Tech layoffs came fast and furious on Thursday

In the span of a few hours yesterday, these headlines flashed across our screens:. Amazon pauses hiring for its corporate workforce. Lyft is cutting 13% of its workforce. Dapper Labs, the NFT company behind NBA Top Shot, is laying off 22% of its workforce. But in this story, we’re going...
CNBC

Chime cuts 12% of its workforce, adding to recent wave of tech layoffs

Fintech company Chime is laying off 12% of its workforce, approximately 160 employees, amid a worsening economic outlook and a recent wave of cuts from both public and private companies. Throughout the pandemic, Chime experienced torrid growth, picking up millions of users and reaching a valuation of $25 billion just...
AOL Corp

Inside Twitter's chaotic short-notice layoffs

Twitter was plunged into turmoil Friday after Elon Musk's team started laying off wide swaths of the company's workforce, infuriating employees and rattling a technology industry already grappling with an economic downturn. The mass layoffs were documented in part on the social media platform itself, where many employees appeared to...
The Detroit Free Press

Amazon joins other tech companies in cost-cutting moves

The stock market pulled back in the opening days of November after the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 14% in October, its best month since 1976. On Friday, the Labor Department reported the U.S. economy added 261,000 jobs in October, exceeding economist estimates of 205,000 jobs. Wages were up 4.7% year-over-year and increased 0.4% from September.
HackerNoon

My Take on The Mass Layoff at Twitter HQ

Software engineers in the last decade have generally been more protected than any other sector when mass layoffs are concerned. It was given that since software engineers are highly paid, companies hire only those absolutely necessary. But, the pandemic changed the way we work and highlighted some shortcomings in the...
The Associated Press

STEELE BRANDS Hires Kelly C. Baltes as CEO – Founder & CEO Steele Smiley to Transition to Executive Chairman of the Board

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 7, 2022-- STEELE BRANDS, a Minnesota-based company developing healthy lifestyle brands including CRISP & GREEN, STALK & SPADE and PACO & LIME, today announced that restaurant industry leader Kelly C. Baltes has been named Chief Executive Officer of its brand development company, Steele Brands Management. Baltes has over 28 years of restaurant industry leadership experience in both founder-led and private-equity brands. In his most recent role as President for the iconic brand Maggiano’s Little Italy, Baltes provided strategic and operational guidance to refresh the brand experience, improve guest metrics and develop the business model to unlock sustainable growth with system revenues of $425 million. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221107005399/en/ Restaurant industry leader Kelly C. Baltes has been named Chief Executive Officer of Steele Brands. (Photo: Business Wire)
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy