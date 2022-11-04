ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

How often you should wash your hand towels, according to a laundry expert

Whether you're the consummate hostess, have a large family, or live alone, it's important to care for your hand towels. While you may be in a rhythm of washing bath towels and sheets once or twice a week, hand towels can often get forgotten—especially in secondary bathrooms—which can cause them to lose their fluffy softness and freshness over time. We asked Madeline Miller, product specialist at The Laundress, for her expert advice on all things hand towel care.
shefinds

Hair Experts Say You Should Stop Eating These Foods ASAP–They Make Thinning Worse!

Healthy hair always starts from within. If you are stressing about your hair because it feels thinner and less shiny and bouncy in recent months, there could be a few culprits at bay. Stress, hormonal changes, and factors like taking certain medications are prime contributors to hair loss. But the foods that you are both eating and NOT eating also play a major role in the state of your mane. Dr. Yoram Harth, board certified dermatologist and medical director of MDhair, recommends that you stop eating these foods ASAP if you have thinning hair because they could actually make the problem worse. So, while you’re stocking up on healthy fat sources at the grocery store (looking at you, avocados), try to avoid these foods that won’t actually do your hair any favors.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
shefinds

3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy