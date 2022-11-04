ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister

By Upworthy Staff
 4 days ago

Pam has a little brother, who recently learned that he is actually her half-brother. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother doesn't quite grasp the concept yet and seems upset about having to part with 50% of his sister.

So when she came home recently, she found this letter he'd written. It will make you cry, so have off-brand tissues on hand:

OMG.

As if this letter isn't enough to turn your heart into a soft pile of oatmeal, he also left her some of her (presumably) favorite snacks, like Chips Ahoy and Takis (excellent choices!).

Pam, being a human with a soul, was deeply moved and tweeted out a photo of her little brother's letter:

My little brother found out I’m not his fully sister and I came home to this.. I’m crying..pic.twitter.com/DAC0yUUBt4

It quickly went viral. And now the whole internet is now welling up with tears.

And others are sharing their own sibling stories:

These are so, so sweet.

When I found out my oldest brother wasn’t my full brother I said and I quote “I thought he was different. But I like him more anyway”

Don't say we didn't warn you about the tissues.

Remember this next time you get into a fight with your sibling. Half or whole, doesn't matter. Love/hate is love/hate!


Mona Mccabe
2d ago

I have four daughters; three have the same bio father. But they are all 100% full sisters. They never felt any other way.

