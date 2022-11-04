People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister
Pam has a little brother, who recently learned that he is actually her half-brother. Of course, half-siblings are still very much siblings, but Pam's brother doesn't quite grasp the concept yet and seems upset about having to part with 50% of his sister.
So when she came home recently, she found this letter he'd written. It will make you cry, so have off-brand tissues on hand:
OMG.
As if this letter isn't enough to turn your heart into a soft pile of oatmeal, he also left her some of her (presumably) favorite snacks, like Chips Ahoy and Takis (excellent choices!).
Pam, being a human with a soul, was deeply moved and tweeted out a photo of her little brother's letter:
It quickly went viral. And now the whole internet is now welling up with tears.
And others are sharing their own sibling stories:
These are so, so sweet.
Don't say we didn't warn you about the tissues.
Remember this next time you get into a fight with your sibling. Half or whole, doesn't matter. Love/hate is love/hate!
Comments / 10