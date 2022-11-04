ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buckrail.com

JHMR to offer new automated lift ticket pick-up boxes

TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — New this winter, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will offer Lift Ticket Pick-Up Boxes for skiers and riders to pick up pre-purchased tickets. The new pick-up boxes will be at the following locations around Teton Village and in the Town of Jackson. Outside the Tickets...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Total lunar eclipse tonight over Jackson Hole

JACKSON, Wyo. —The full moon is on the rise and this month it coincides with the 2022 midterm elections and is also a total lunar eclipse. This is the second lunar eclipse of the year but may not be visible due to the cloudy, snowy weather, expected throughout the day and night.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Let Bistro Catering handle all the cooking this Thanksgiving

JACKSON, Wyo. — Soon enough it will be time to gather with loved ones and share a delicious Thanksgiving feast in the comfort of your home or vacation rental. Fine Dining Restaurant Group’s Bistro Catering is ready to do all the cooking for you so you can focus on spending more time together making memories around the table.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Rotary Club announces Students of the Season

JACKSON Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Rotary Lunch Club presented its Students of the Season Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at The Wort Hotel. These awards recognize outstanding high school students from Jackson Hole High School, Summit Innovations High School, Jackson Hole Classical Academy, JH Community School and Mountain Academy.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Jackson Hole Weather Nov 8-14, 2022

JACKSON, Wyo. — A strong storm system last weekend deposited up to 20 inches of new snow in the Tetons along with several inches of snow in the valley. Another storm cycle is underway this week with periods of moderate to heavy snow expected through Wednesday, followed by very cold temperatures this weekend.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

BTAC avalanche forecast live for 22/23 season

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC) published its first report for winter 2022/2023 yesterday, Nov. 6. Today in the Teton Range avalanche danger is rated at moderate in the upper elevations and low in the mid-elevations. No rating was issued for the low elevations, below 7,500′, because the snowpack is still too shallow.
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

Town to honor Veterans with annual ceremony, 11-mile run

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson will observe Veterans Day this coming Friday Nov. 11, with a ceremony on Town Square and the Third Annual Veterans Day Walk/Ruck/Run. The event commemorates Veterans’ service while collecting food donations for the Jackson Cupboard. Following a short Veteran’s Day ceremony...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

New winter hours, and Veterans Day closure at trash transfer station

JACKSON, Wyo. — The Trash Transfer Station will be changing to its winter hours starting tomorrow. Weekday operation hours will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday hours remain the same year-round, open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Both the Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday.
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Prescribed burn today on BTNF, smoke may be visible from Teton Pass

WILSON, Wyo. — Smoke may be visible today from Teton Pass due to a prescribed burn that will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teton Interagency Fire resources will be burning piles on the north zone of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the vicinity of Red Top Meadows and Toppings Road this week. Ignitions will last two to three days depending on progress, weather and fuels conditions.
WILSON, WY
buckrail.com

UPDATE: Teton Pass reopened

WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has announced the closure of Teton Pass from Wilson to the Idaho State Line due to winter conditions, as of 1:38 p.m. According to WYDOT, the Pass is closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. The estimated...
WILSON, WY
buckrail.com

Teton Pass: Crash, all lanes blocked, limited visibility

WILSON, Wyo. —Just after chain law level 1 had been issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT alerted travelers that all lanes are currently blocked between Jackson and Idaho state line at due to a crash milepost 10. Travelers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers...
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

LIVE: SPET results roll in

JACKSON, Wyo. — Election results continue to roll in tonight as the County Clerk’s Office counts the thousands of ballots cast by voters today. Fifteen items were on the SPET ballot for the 2022 midterm elections. Live results (as of 9:12 p.m.) are as follows, these results are not final.
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

SNAPPED: Teton County votes

JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s Election Day! Polls are open in Teton County and citizens across the country are exercising their democratic right to vote. In Teton County, voters can visit any of the five polling places on election day regardless of where they live in the county. Cast...
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

It’s not too late- cast your vote today!

JACKSON, Wyo. — A recent poll indicated that over 70% of Jackson Hole residents are enthusiastic to support at least some (if not all) of the SPET initiatives on the current November ballot. “From the perspective of Teton Youth & Family Services (TYFS), we are delighted to hear this, but we’re not surprised,” says Sarah Cavallaro, executive director. “We’ve been a part of this community for over 45 years, and we know that we’re surrounded by people who care deeply about making our home the best place it can be. We’re confident that they’ll show their support for TYFS when they vote on or before November 8th.”
JACKSON, WY
buckrail.com

Polls are open in Teton County

JACKSON, Wyo. — Today, Nov. 8 is the 2022 general election. Polls are now open across the county. Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All ballots, whether in-person, mailed, or dropped in the drop box, must be received by the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m.
TETON COUNTY, WY
buckrail.com

2022 General Election results roll in

9:47 p.m.: Final unofficial results are in for Teton County. A total of 10,356 ballots were cast; 4,944 on election day, 1,678 mail-in absentees and 3,734 early voting absentees. Liz Storer took House District 23. 9:12 p.m.: Results for every polling place except Alta are available. Another 183 votes are...
TETON COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy