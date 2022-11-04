Read full article on original website
buckrail.com
JHMR to offer new automated lift ticket pick-up boxes
TETON VILLAGE, Wyo. — New this winter, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) will offer Lift Ticket Pick-Up Boxes for skiers and riders to pick up pre-purchased tickets. The new pick-up boxes will be at the following locations around Teton Village and in the Town of Jackson. Outside the Tickets...
buckrail.com
Total lunar eclipse tonight over Jackson Hole
JACKSON, Wyo. —The full moon is on the rise and this month it coincides with the 2022 midterm elections and is also a total lunar eclipse. This is the second lunar eclipse of the year but may not be visible due to the cloudy, snowy weather, expected throughout the day and night.
buckrail.com
Let Bistro Catering handle all the cooking this Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Wyo. — Soon enough it will be time to gather with loved ones and share a delicious Thanksgiving feast in the comfort of your home or vacation rental. Fine Dining Restaurant Group’s Bistro Catering is ready to do all the cooking for you so you can focus on spending more time together making memories around the table.
buckrail.com
Rotary Club announces Students of the Season
JACKSON Wyo. — The Jackson Hole Rotary Lunch Club presented its Students of the Season Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 1, at The Wort Hotel. These awards recognize outstanding high school students from Jackson Hole High School, Summit Innovations High School, Jackson Hole Classical Academy, JH Community School and Mountain Academy.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole Weather Nov 8-14, 2022
JACKSON, Wyo. — A strong storm system last weekend deposited up to 20 inches of new snow in the Tetons along with several inches of snow in the valley. Another storm cycle is underway this week with periods of moderate to heavy snow expected through Wednesday, followed by very cold temperatures this weekend.
buckrail.com
BTAC avalanche forecast live for 22/23 season
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Bridger-Teton Avalanche Center (BTAC) published its first report for winter 2022/2023 yesterday, Nov. 6. Today in the Teton Range avalanche danger is rated at moderate in the upper elevations and low in the mid-elevations. No rating was issued for the low elevations, below 7,500′, because the snowpack is still too shallow.
buckrail.com
Kit DesLauriers discusses her motivations, history with environmental activism and going solar
JACKSON, Wyo. — I had the privilege of sitting down with ski legend, Kit DesLauriers in her beautiful home at the base of the Grand Tetons to talk with her about her love of the natural world, her history with environmental activism and about why it was essential for Kit and Rob to have solar panels on her own home.
buckrail.com
Town to honor Veterans with annual ceremony, 11-mile run
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Town of Jackson will observe Veterans Day this coming Friday Nov. 11, with a ceremony on Town Square and the Third Annual Veterans Day Walk/Ruck/Run. The event commemorates Veterans’ service while collecting food donations for the Jackson Cupboard. Following a short Veteran’s Day ceremony...
buckrail.com
New winter hours, and Veterans Day closure at trash transfer station
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Trash Transfer Station will be changing to its winter hours starting tomorrow. Weekday operation hours will be from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. and Saturday hours remain the same year-round, open 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Both the Trash Transfer Station and Recycling Center will also be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 for the Veterans Day holiday.
buckrail.com
Prescribed burn today on BTNF, smoke may be visible from Teton Pass
WILSON, Wyo. — Smoke may be visible today from Teton Pass due to a prescribed burn that will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Teton Interagency Fire resources will be burning piles on the north zone of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in the vicinity of Red Top Meadows and Toppings Road this week. Ignitions will last two to three days depending on progress, weather and fuels conditions.
buckrail.com
UPDATE: Teton Pass reopened
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has announced the closure of Teton Pass from Wilson to the Idaho State Line due to winter conditions, as of 1:38 p.m. According to WYDOT, the Pass is closed in both directions due to winter conditions and crashes. The estimated...
buckrail.com
Teton Pass: Crash, all lanes blocked, limited visibility
WILSON, Wyo. —Just after chain law level 1 had been issued by the Wyoming Department of Transportation, WYDOT alerted travelers that all lanes are currently blocked between Jackson and Idaho state line at due to a crash milepost 10. Travelers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. Drivers...
buckrail.com
LIVE: SPET results roll in
JACKSON, Wyo. — Election results continue to roll in tonight as the County Clerk’s Office counts the thousands of ballots cast by voters today. Fifteen items were on the SPET ballot for the 2022 midterm elections. Live results (as of 9:12 p.m.) are as follows, these results are not final.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Teton County votes
JACKSON, Wyo. — It’s Election Day! Polls are open in Teton County and citizens across the country are exercising their democratic right to vote. In Teton County, voters can visit any of the five polling places on election day regardless of where they live in the county. Cast...
buckrail.com
It’s not too late- cast your vote today!
JACKSON, Wyo. — A recent poll indicated that over 70% of Jackson Hole residents are enthusiastic to support at least some (if not all) of the SPET initiatives on the current November ballot. “From the perspective of Teton Youth & Family Services (TYFS), we are delighted to hear this, but we’re not surprised,” says Sarah Cavallaro, executive director. “We’ve been a part of this community for over 45 years, and we know that we’re surrounded by people who care deeply about making our home the best place it can be. We’re confident that they’ll show their support for TYFS when they vote on or before November 8th.”
buckrail.com
Polls are open in Teton County
JACKSON, Wyo. — Today, Nov. 8 is the 2022 general election. Polls are now open across the county. Vote centers are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All ballots, whether in-person, mailed, or dropped in the drop box, must be received by the county clerk’s office by 7 p.m.
buckrail.com
2022 General Election results roll in
9:47 p.m.: Final unofficial results are in for Teton County. A total of 10,356 ballots were cast; 4,944 on election day, 1,678 mail-in absentees and 3,734 early voting absentees. Liz Storer took House District 23. 9:12 p.m.: Results for every polling place except Alta are available. Another 183 votes are...
