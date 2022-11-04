ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley election 2022: Tight race in City Council District 1, Humbert ahead in District 8

Early election results show a close race to represent Northwest Berkeley’s City Council District 1, and attorney Mark Humbert well ahead in District 8. Meanwhile two incumbent councilmembers — Kate Harrison, who represents Central Berkeley’s District 4, and Rigel Robinson, who represents student-dominated neighborhoods that make up District 7 — were cruising unopposed into new four-year terms.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results

In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters will choose four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They will also decide whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They’ll also cast their ballot in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Berkeley voters weigh in on the issues they care about

A steady stream of voters arrived at Ed Roberts Campus in South Berkeley on Tuesday morning, braving light rain to slide their mail-in ballots into a yellow secure drop box and get, in exchange, a red, white and blue “I Voted” sticker — and a sense of pride in having performed a civic duty.
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyside.org

11 new East Bay bars to try (and 6 more to look forward to)

Even for those who don’t imbibe, much of the misery of the last nearly three years has stemmed, of course, from the absence of gatherings, and from missing out on the community, comfort and quirk that hits at familiar local haunts. The pandemic and its fallout have been brutal...
EL CERRITO, CA
berkeleyside.org

Oakland craft distillery wants to define California whiskey

The East Bay is not the first region that comes to mind when we talk about whiskey, as barrel aged spirits from Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee have dominated the discussion. Over its years in business, Oakland’s Wright & Brown Distilling Co. (W&B) has been working its way into the conversation with small-batch whiskey, rum, bourbon and rye made in the area’s first known distillery since before the Prohibition.
OAKLAND, CA
berkeleyside.org

Remembering Richard Bender, who shaped master plans of five UC campuses

The architect and planner Richard Bender, Dean Emeritus at UC Berkeley and a longtime resident of Berkeley, died of old age in Oakland on Oct. 8, 2022, at the age of 92. When I first met him, he was already well known as a planner of new towns, an advisor on affordable mass housing experiments underway in New York City, and a professor at Cooper Union. Bender moved to Berkeley in 1969 to join the faculty at the College of Environmental Design (CED) and launch research programs funded by the National Science Foundation and the National Bureau of Standards. They led to U.S. Department of Energy-funded research, shared with Lawrence Berkeley Lab, and the creation of CED’s Center for the Built Environment.
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy