Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Father Said Missing One-Year-Old Daughter Kidnapped From Truck. Then He Committed Suicide. Where Is Daphne Webb?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
This Beautiful California Mother Vanished Days Before Her 25th BirthdayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHayward, CA
She Was Pregnant With Her First Child When This Promising Young California Woman VanishedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Elijah Mitchell Injury Update Opens 21-Day WindowFlurrySportsSan Francisco, CA
Related
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley election 2022: Tight race in City Council District 1, Humbert ahead in District 8
Early election results show a close race to represent Northwest Berkeley’s City Council District 1, and attorney Mark Humbert well ahead in District 8. Meanwhile two incumbent councilmembers — Kate Harrison, who represents Central Berkeley’s District 4, and Rigel Robinson, who represents student-dominated neighborhoods that make up District 7 — were cruising unopposed into new four-year terms.
berkeleyside.org
Terry Wiley maintains lead over Pamela Price for Alameda County District Attorney
Terry Wiley, chief deputy district attorney, maintained his lead over Pamela Price, a civil rights attorney, in the Alameda County District Attorney race Tuesday night. Nancy O’Malley decided to retire after serving three terms since 2010. The DA is responsible for representing the people of California in criminal, civil...
berkeleyside.org
Joel Young pulls away from Alfred Twu in the AC Transit at-large race
Joel Young, seeking a fourth term on the AC Transit board, has opened up a big lead over Alfred Twu for the at-large seat. Young, an Oakland attorney who grew up in Berkeley and attended UC Berkeley for both undergrad and law school, was appointed to the seat in 2009.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley and Alameda County live 2022 election results
In the Nov. 8, 2022, election, Berkeley voters will choose four City Council members, three school board directors, five rent board commissioners and a city auditor. They will also decide whether to approve three local ballot proposals: Measure L, the largest-ever bond measure in city history; Measure M, a vacancy tax; and Measure N, an affordable housing measure. They’ll also cast their ballot in countywide races for District Attorney and AC Transit Board.
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley voters weigh in on the issues they care about
A steady stream of voters arrived at Ed Roberts Campus in South Berkeley on Tuesday morning, braving light rain to slide their mail-in ballots into a yellow secure drop box and get, in exchange, a red, white and blue “I Voted” sticker — and a sense of pride in having performed a civic duty.
berkeleyside.org
11 new East Bay bars to try (and 6 more to look forward to)
Even for those who don’t imbibe, much of the misery of the last nearly three years has stemmed, of course, from the absence of gatherings, and from missing out on the community, comfort and quirk that hits at familiar local haunts. The pandemic and its fallout have been brutal...
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Bouldering gym opens in converted North Berkeley Walgreens; martial arts school closes after 42 years
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open North Berkeley. Benchmark Climbing bouldering gym wants you to climb the walls. Even the incessant sound...
berkeleyside.org
Oakland craft distillery wants to define California whiskey
The East Bay is not the first region that comes to mind when we talk about whiskey, as barrel aged spirits from Kentucky, Indiana and Tennessee have dominated the discussion. Over its years in business, Oakland’s Wright & Brown Distilling Co. (W&B) has been working its way into the conversation with small-batch whiskey, rum, bourbon and rye made in the area’s first known distillery since before the Prohibition.
berkeleyside.org
Remembering Richard Bender, who shaped master plans of five UC campuses
The architect and planner Richard Bender, Dean Emeritus at UC Berkeley and a longtime resident of Berkeley, died of old age in Oakland on Oct. 8, 2022, at the age of 92. When I first met him, he was already well known as a planner of new towns, an advisor on affordable mass housing experiments underway in New York City, and a professor at Cooper Union. Bender moved to Berkeley in 1969 to join the faculty at the College of Environmental Design (CED) and launch research programs funded by the National Science Foundation and the National Bureau of Standards. They led to U.S. Department of Energy-funded research, shared with Lawrence Berkeley Lab, and the creation of CED’s Center for the Built Environment.
berkeleyside.org
Total lunar eclipse will be visible early Tuesday morning in Berkeley, rain permitting
The sun, moon and Earth will align perfectly early Tuesday morning, creating a rare total lunar eclipse visible across North America — weather permitting. It’s expected to be especially visible in the West Coast because the moon will be high in the sky throughout the duration of the eclipse, said UC Berkeley Astronomy Professor Alex Filippenko.
Comments / 0