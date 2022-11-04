This Arizona Bakery Serves One Of 'America's Most Outrageous Donut Flavors'

Photo: Getty Images

What's your go-to donut choice ? Would you rather have a simple glazed donut or an "outrageous" flavor, like maple bacon, Cookie Monster, or chocolate chocolate chocolate (Yes, that's real).

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most outrageous donut flavors. The website states, " Donuts are one of America’s top treats – and the world’s, for that matter. But sometimes a glazed ring or sugar-dusted round doesn’t quite cut it. For those times, the country’s many specialist bakeries and chains have risen to the occasion with some pretty outrageous creations."

One Arizona bakery serves up one of America's most outrageous donut flavors. Novel Ice Cream in Mesa and Phoenix serves a donut called the Cookie Monster Doughmelt . The website explains what makes it so outrageous:

" Novel Ice Cream does offer its variety of ice cream flavors in a cup or waffle sandwich, but it’s the warm donut buns, with a scoop stuffed inside, that it's best known for. The bright blue Cookie Monster ice cream donut or ‘doughmelt’, with mini cookies and crushed Oreos, is a real standout in both taste and appearance."

