Everyone loves a classic diner– where the booths are cozy and the coffee is hot. Irene’s is just that, and more. Their tagline is ‘Chicago’s Finer Diner’ where you can go to get a hearty, delicious breakfast. Co-owner Petros Papatheofanis named the diner Irene’s after his mother, and it’s also located in the same spot as his parent’s 80s diner, Alps East once stood. The menu this time around serves elevated farm-friendly staples from chef Noah Zamler (who is also the chef at Press Room). Irene’s, which only just opened last week, comes from the creative team behind Press Room (a beloved West Loop wine bar) to create an elevated diner experience complete with a wide range of choices like chicken and waffles, avocado toast, chickpea salads– and bacon of course. Don’t forget about the variety of pie options too! Diners can expect the usual fare like eggs, pancakes, and waffles, all served with an extra hint of nostalgia, but everything will come from locally sourced and fresh ingredients. Coffee is on the menu as one would expect, along with the ever-popular cold brew from Passion House Coffee Roasters.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO