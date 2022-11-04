Read full article on original website
Related
Irene’s Diner In North Center Serves Up A Nostalgic, Fantastic Breakfast
Everyone loves a classic diner– where the booths are cozy and the coffee is hot. Irene’s is just that, and more. Their tagline is ‘Chicago’s Finer Diner’ where you can go to get a hearty, delicious breakfast. Co-owner Petros Papatheofanis named the diner Irene’s after his mother, and it’s also located in the same spot as his parent’s 80s diner, Alps East once stood. The menu this time around serves elevated farm-friendly staples from chef Noah Zamler (who is also the chef at Press Room). Irene’s, which only just opened last week, comes from the creative team behind Press Room (a beloved West Loop wine bar) to create an elevated diner experience complete with a wide range of choices like chicken and waffles, avocado toast, chickpea salads– and bacon of course. Don’t forget about the variety of pie options too! Diners can expect the usual fare like eggs, pancakes, and waffles, all served with an extra hint of nostalgia, but everything will come from locally sourced and fresh ingredients. Coffee is on the menu as one would expect, along with the ever-popular cold brew from Passion House Coffee Roasters.
A New Pink-Themed Bar Is Coming To Wrigleyville At The End Of The Month
Decked out in pink velvet and complete with shimmering disco balls, Lost Never Found is looking to stand out. Opening in the former Casey Morans (3660 N. Clark St.) the posh bar and restaurant plans to serve cocktails, delicious food, and more– providing a new experience. Owner Kendal Killerman wants to bring a feminine vibe to Wrigleyville and is doing so by creating an Instagrammable feast of a restaurant. Every corner offers a visually appealing shot with neon signs, pink flamingos, and glitter galore. As for the drink menu, customers can expect eight specialty cocktails like the 9 to 75– a purple French 75 gin cocktail made with gin, lemon juice, champagne, and lemon sorbet. While the food menu offers an array of options, the after-10 PM kitchen will only serve pizza. The usual menu will include sharable options like truffle fries, fried pickles, and avocado toast. Along with the aforementioned pizza, there will also be sandwiches, soups, and salads up for order.
Celebrate Halloween At The Catalpa Avenue Trick-Or-Treating Parade This Saturday
The 3rd annual Halloween On Catalpa kid’s parad iis back this weekend with an additional free trick-or-treating event. Kids can grab a bevy of free treats, take photos in a 360-degree photo booth, and enter to win a grand prize in an acclaimed costume contest! From 10 AM to 4 PM this Saturday, October 29th, the area between Catalpa Avenue, Clark Street and Ashland Avenue will be closed down for the kid-friendly affair. The Halloween parade, beginning at 10:30 AM, will take families through Andersonville, starting at Peirce School, (1423 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.) and ending at the main trick or treating event on Captalpa. It’s a family fun parade and a chance for kids to go trick-or-treating in the city– yes please! Also filled with
A Popular Cannabis-Infused Bakery Is Opening New Locations In Logan Square and Lincoln Park
It’s time to get sconed. Wake-N-Bakery is opening its 4th and 5th locations in Lincoln Park and Logan Square respectively. Customers can expect the Logan Square store to open on November 5th, while Lincoln Park locals can start grabbing THC-infused coffee and pastries this weekend, as the new location opens this Saturday. The popular bakery has been expanding over the past few months, announcing its new Lincoln Park location via Twitter. Located at 2410 N Lincoln Ave, the new outpost will be located in a prime spot, bringing in locals and tourists alike. Sure to offer up a large menu consistent with its other locations, no Wake-N-Bakrey is ever complete without the ever-popular cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. These two new locations will continue the tradition of serving up Instagrammable treats and drinks such as the ever-popular Purple Haze (blueberry lemonade) and Snoops Dream (caramel with Italian espresso). NEW BRANCH OPENING LOCATION! LINCOLN PARK#wakenbakery pic.twitter.com/kb1DoFVc5A
A New Scottish Pub Opens Today Serving Up All-Day Pints In Lincoln Square
A new pub, The Green Post, will surely attract Premier League fans in Chicago. Officially open today, the space itself is reminiscent of Scotland and perfect for anyone looking for a good whiskey, or a cup of coffee in the morning. The co-owners, who are behind both The Northman and Bar on Buena, are now embarking on a new adventure, bringing whiskey and savory pies to the states. The all-day pub is to be a public house or a tavern that promotes a sense of community, bringing the traditions and hospitality of the North Atlantic to Chicago. Bringing a traditional pub feel to Lincoln Square, The Green Post is a place where neighbors can gather to drink and share a laugh. The pub has a charming facade, painted in a green hue that draws the eye. For those working remote, they’re serious about becoming a community staple. Inside, there are three large rooms to wander through, along with two outside garden spaces to check out.
Celebrate All Things Spooky At The Rooftop Cinema Club With Exciting Halloween Screenings
It’s time to snuggle up on the rooftop with Halloween classics like Hocus Pocus, Practical Magic, Halloweentown, Ghostbusters, Nope, Twitches, and so much more. From timeless classics to cult films, and new releases, the lineup at the Rooftop Cinema Club caters to October fanatics all month long with multiple screenings daily so you’ll never miss out on your favorite movie. Upcoming highlights include: October 30th is officially dubbed Hocus Pocus Day at Rooftop Cinema Club. Grab a ticket to any of the all-day showings, and if you miss your time slot, no worries! There’s another screening right after. If you’re more of a scary movie lover, you’re still in luck as the lineup is stacked full of thrilling options with showings of ‘Halloween’ ‘The Craft’, ‘Terror Train’, and ‘The Exorcist’ throughout the end of the month.
Indigenous Peoples Day 2022: How Chicago Honors Its History
Indigenous people have a remarkable and ever-lasting influence on Chicago. According to the University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago is home to the Midwest’s largest population of Native Americans. On Indigenous Peoples Day, a day that recognizes the Indigenous communities that have lived here for thousands of years, we’re recounting where you can find depictions of Native American life and the ways in which modern Native Americans have an impact on the city today. President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation in 2021, calling on Indigenous Peoples’ Day to be celebrated along with Columbus Day. Yet, Chicago is still a...
Lottie’s Pub Is Throwing A Day Of The Dead Halloween Party This Monday
Halloween falls on a Monday this year and while it is a workday, Lottie’s is still ringing in the annual holiday with an extra special event– A Day of the Dead party! From 5:45 PM to 7:15 PM, grab any of the Mexican drink specials, like Dos Equis going for $4, Dos Equis canned margaritas priced at $7, and shots of Dobel tequila for $5. The Halloween festivities will certainly feature costumed characters, live performances, giveaways, and plenty of prizes along with a rousing game of trivia. At 7 PM, gather around for the Halloween trivia contest– and win extra bonus points if you’re dressed in costume! The winning team gets a $50 gift card, while the second-place team gets a $30 gift card. The team with the best group costume will receive a $100 gift card, so show up in your best Halloween getup.
Top Ways To Celebrate Diwali In Chicago This Year
Diwali begins today. Know as the ‘festival of lights’ billions of Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and some Buddhists worldwide are honoring the holiday with a five-day festival celebrating “the triumph of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and good over evil.” The holiday is also meant to honor the goddess of wealth and good fortune, Lakshmi. Diwali, which means “row of lights” or “row of clay lamps” is derived from the Sanskrit word dipavali. Typically, families honor Diwali by paying tribute to their ancestors and taking time to worship family gods. Dates for the festival are based on the Hindu lunar calendar and typically fall between the Hindu months of Asvina and Kartika. As for the celebrations, festivities begin in the home with the lighting of earthen lamps (diyas), along with colorful electric lights and firework displays. Plus, gifts are exchanged. According to National Geographic, homes will be decorated with lamps and rangolis or designs made on the floor out of colored sand, powder, rice, or petals.
An Exciting Inaugural EDM Festival Is Coming To Northerly Island
Update: This event has now been canceled, head to necropolischicago.com for information on getting your refund back if you have bought a ticket. EDM fans, dress up and rock out this Halloween at the first-ever Necropolis festival. From October 29-30th, head to Northerly Island for a vibrant range of EDM artists, like Alison Wonderland, JOYRYDE, DJ Diesel, Svdden Death, and more. Produced by Auris Presents, the masterminds behind both ARC and Heatwave music festivals, Necropolis is sure to excite with two giant tent-covered performance areas. There’s always a sight to behold and drum-and-bass-focused music to enjoy at this inaugural festival. Dress up in costume and experience the first-ever haunted EDM Halloween festival in Chicago. Two-day general admission passes start at $129 and single-day passes go for $79. Grab tickets here.
McDonald’s Brings Back Their Nostalgic Halloween Boo Buckets Just In Time
Chicago locals, head to your nearest McDonalds– stat! The iconic McDonald’s Halloween pail trio, comprised of McBoo, MPunk’n, and McGoblin, is officially back in stock just in time for Halloween! Starting today, you can get your hands on one of the iconic Boo Buckets at your nearest McDonald’s. Mcdonald’s has been teasing the return of these nostalgic pails and now that they’re back in stock, it’s only a matter of time before they run out. The iconic designs, which were first introduced in 1986, became a fixture until leaving the rotation in 2016. Now, they’re back for a limited time only. Whether you go for the traditional pumpkin orange, opt for a ghost adore, or choose a witchy green, these spooky pails are only available while supplies last. “If Spooky SZN doesn’t include McDonald’s Halloween Pails, then you don’t want it,” the popular fast-food chain said. “They may have vanished for a while … but that didn’t stop you from finding clever ways to keep their spooky spirit alive — from potting plants in them to using them as (outfit of the day) accessories.” guess who’s coming back pic.twitter.com/7iBvLVLyhB
Step Into The Metaverse At Chicago’s Unique Digital Art Exhibit Featuring AR Holograms
Using AR headsets, smartphones, or tablets, this unique exhibit is here to showcase the latest digital artwork by the world’s top selling artists. Guests will experience art like they’re in it! Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to interact with awe-inspiring artwork by the world’s best digital artists. Doors are now open so hurry and get your tickets here for an experience unlike any other!
Avondale Is One Of The Coolest Neighborhoods In The World
Coming in at number 16, a beloved Chicago district has been named one of the coolest neighborhoods in the entire world. That’s right, Avondale is one of Time Out’s 51 coolest neighborhoods in the world. While we’re already aware of its charm, it’s certainly great to see the local neighborhood recognized on a national list. The traditionally Polish community ranks just after Neukölln, Berlin, with major highlights including the awesome horror-themed coffee shop, The Brewed, along with a number of hip bars, and sweet details unique to the neighborhood. Mentions of Loaf Lounge (2934 N Milwaukee Ave Suite E, Chicago, IL 60618) known for creating the chocolate cake from The Bear, along with a meal at Taqueria Mazamitla (3610 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618) and endless appeal makes Avondale a particularly great place to explore. Highlights speak to Avondale’s rare, and welcoming feel– along with its appeal for “families, arty twenty-somethings, and working-class Chicagoans”
A Unique Shopping Event ‘Markets For Makers’ Returns To Chicago This Weekend
The official Chicago Markets For Makers is returning this weekend. The much-anticipated event will take place from October 22 to 23rd, with doors opening at 11 AM and closing at 5 PM. Specializing in curated wares, Markets for Makers is a great chance to discover one-of-a-kind and small-batch items from entrepreneurial businesses in the area. With 90+ talented makers featured, the event specializes in home decor, fashion, art, design, food, and more, with plenty of eye-catching items to peruse. Founder Natalie Christensen first started the market in 2015 and since then, it has grown into a key collaborative event that celebrates the local community. It’s also a standout way to shop a diverse collection of handmade items, independent art, boutique finds, and vintage treasures, with plenty of unique items that you can’t find anywhere else.
How to Throw a Rocking Holiday Party in 13 Easy Steps
People make a party, and we don’t just mean who’s on the guest list. “The way I look at every moment of a party, it’s a time for a person to let loose and relax,” says John Terzian, Los Angeles nightlife impresario and cofounder of the H.Wood Group. Of course, there’s an art to gathering people in a room and easing them into a less-inhibited state. The essentials? An attentive host, great music, smart conversation and alcohol. Mood lighting doesn’t hurt, either. But, according to Terzian, there are lots of little touches that distinguish a novice host from an expert. To help...
A Chicago Landmark Has Been Named One Of The Most Haunted Places In The World
Ghost tours, ghouls, and paranormal stories are provocative and fascinating, captivating audiences for centuries. Take Chicago, for example, you’re sure to find a compelling story behind any of the towering buildings. Not all are considered haunted though. A new list from Architectures Digest has named the famed Oriental Theater as one of the haunted places in the world. Yes, the entire world. First called the Iroquois Theater, ghosts are said to haunt the downtown Loop location often. It was renamed The Oriental Theater in 1926, and later was rebranded as the Nederlander Theatre in 1998. Despite the change in names...
Here’s What To Know About This Years Chicago Thanksgiving Parade
Chicago’s Thanksgiving Parade is set to return this year! Viewers at home and in person can expect full marching bands, fun festive floats, performances, and equestrian units. This is the 88th edition of the parade. Taking place on Thanksgiving morning, the parade will run from 8 to 11 AM on November 24th covering State Street from Ida B. Wells Drive to Randolph Street. The parade, which was first made in 1934, was originally called Christmas Caravan, and formed in an attempt to uplift people during the Great Depression. Now, broadcasting live on channel CW26, both Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch will co-host the annual event. The parade is free, but you can buy a $60 ticket for VIP seating for a prime viewing experience.
Experience Beyoncé’s Music Like Never Before At These ‘Irreplaceable’ Candlelight Concerts
Luckily for us, the utterly gorgeous Candlelight concert series will be honoring the iconic superstar, giving Chicago’s BeyHive a chance to experience Beyoncé’s music like never before. Candlelight has been transforming iconic Chicago venues into awe-inspiring settings for enjoying orchestral or jazzy tributes to music legends, and it’s no different for Queen B. A String Quartet will bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to the unrecognizable Stan Mansion, thanks to the flickering of enchanting candlelight. Though this concert won’t be playing any songs from the newly released Renaissance, hearing Beyoncé in a way you never have before is the perfect way to celebrate the album of the summer. From “Crazy in Love” and “Single Ladies” to “Irreplaceable” and “Hold Up”, get ready for an absolutely magical evening dedicated to everyone’s favorite pop star. This Candlelight concert will put on two performances per night, with the first set taking place on November 10th and January 21st. The first show will be at 6:30pm and the second at 8:45pm. To see the full line-up of Candlelight Concerts in Chicago, click here.
Taylor Swift Announces 2023 Tour With Two Dates At Chicago’s Soldier Field
Long Live Taylor Swift’s world tours. The 11-time Grammy Award-winning artist recently announced The Eras Tour, kicking off this summer. The stadium-centric stops include two nights at Soldier Field. Swift mentioned in her post that this tour will be a” journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!).” I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022
Explore Winter Wonderlands In The City At These Top Ice Skating Rinks
Chicago winters can be brutal, but a bevy of fun cold weather activities make it bearable: one of these being the seasonal ice skating rinks that pop up around the city. Keep reading for a round-up of the best ice skating spots throughout Chicago. First, we have Maggie Daley Park’s Skating Ribbon. Right next to Millennium Park, the curving rink offers a whimsical spot to glide across the ice. Rent skates and dash around amongst pine trees and Christmas music galore. The ribbon is actually twice the length of a normal skating rink. Make your reservations here. Address: 337 E. Randolph St., Chicago IL 60601 Head to Hyde Park’s Midway Plaisance skating rink– and go back in history to the site of Chicago’s 1893 World Fair. Placed right between both Washington and Jackson Parks, the rink also hosts skating lessons and hockey games too. Free admission means no ticket fee, with dates starting in November.
Secret Chicago
Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
542
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT
Secret Chicago tracks down the best things to do in the city, from quirky restaurants and hidden bars to the best exhibitions, shows and nightlife in Chicago.http://secretchicago.com/
Comments / 0