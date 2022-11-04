ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi’s Christmas jumpers mean festive knitwear for the whole family, including your dog

By Helen Wilson-Beevers
 4 days ago

The Christmas countdown has officially begun, with festive planning and present perusing offering a welcome distraction from the plummeting temperatures.

Whether you’ve already started your Christmas list or have snapped up an advent calendar to unwrap, there are seasonal gifts and treats emerging at breakneck speed.

One shop we’re always keen to explore is Aldi – the affordable retailer continually serves up exciting Specialbuys , beauty dupes and discounted deals across all sections.

It’s safe to say our expert shopping team was very happy to see the arrival of Aldi’s Christmas jumpers – one for everyone in the family. And, yes, we mean festive knitwear for men, women, kids and even dogs.

Available in a range of colours and patterns, the jumpers are suitably festive and sport Santa hats, bauble pom poms, penguins, snowflakes, polar bears and more.

To help you choose which one to buy for Christmas jumper day (8 December), we have the full festive knitwear lowdown.

Aldi ladies’ penguins Christmas jumper: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

Costing less than a tenner, this festive red jumper features two cosy penguins wearing scarves smooching under a sprig of mistletoe. Available in sizes small, medium and large, you could wear it from now until New Year’s Eve and many more festive seasons to come. We’ll be pairing it with PJs on Christmas Day. It’s worth knowing, all the ladies’, men’s and kids’ jumpers in this selection are machine washable too.

Aldi men’s T-rex Christmas jumper: £9.99, Aldi.co.uk

You can’t go wrong with this ‘tree-rex’ pattern, whether you’re a dinosaur fan or not. The festive pun will kick off the festive fun in style, and the blue and white Fairisle-esque design adds extra Christmas panache. Sizes small to extra-large are available to shop.

Aldi children’s red xmas jumper: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

This cute red jumper caters for children aged three to 12, and they’re sure to adore the reindeer’s rosy cheeks and tactile nose, with pom poms designed to mimic snow. Costing just under £7, this affordable knit could easily be a festive go-to throughout December and past the Christmas holidays.

Aldi dog tree Christmas jumper, L-XXL, £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

Not forgetting four-legged members of your family, this dog tree Christmas jumper is adorable. Available in sizes large to XXL and XS-M (£3.99, Aldi.co.uk ), it’s made with different dog breeds and sizes in mind, and, being less than £5, the price tag is pretty appealing too.

housebeautiful.com

Aldi Christmas decorations: 11 bargain special buys from Aldi's festive 2022 range

Aldi's Christmas range is bursting at the seams with purse-friendly essentials for the festive season, including tree decorations, on-trend gonks, and outdoor LED figurines. Available to pre-order online from Sunday 23rd October, the brand new lights and decorations range starts from just £4.99. Whether you're after a new Christmas wreath or want some stylish pathfinder lights to dazzle passersby, Aldi has something to suit everyone — all without breaking the bank.
Parade

Get Inspired By These 32 Christmas Mantel Decoration Ideas for a Festive Fireplace

One of the best parts about “decking the halls” for the holidays is getting to decorate your Christmas mantel. Whether you’re picturing it styled to perfection with boughs of evergreen or you’re thinking of trying something more colorful this year, there’s one thing all the best Christmas mantel decoration ideas have in common—and that’s that they’re 100 percent picture-perfect.
The Independent

The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi, it’s likely you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years. Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues.Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being...
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Six popular McDonald's menu items are being cut from next week

Six McDonald's foods are being removed from its menu this week. But fans will be thrilled that it's to make way for some new choices. There will be four new menu items, to go alongside the return of the first permanent chicken burger in 15 years. New choices are Potato Waffles, Twirl McFlurry and the BBQ Bacon Stack on Wednesday, October 19. Nacho Cheese Wedges will also be joining the menu from October 26.
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
Thrillist

New Krispy Kreme Deal Gets You a Dozen Donuts for $2

Due to the greatness of Halloween, October begins a run of three straight months where we are getting a whole lot of good food. Before you dig into the savory delights of November, you can eat your dessert first. Krispy Kreme will help you spread out that sugar rush. In...
The Independent

The Independent

