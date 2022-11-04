ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Stone

Italian Bars and In-N-Out: Albert Hammond Jr. Launches a Hard Seltzer for Every Setting

By Celine Bossart
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HEaEZ_0iyy8ojw00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

The wheels of Albert Hammond Jr.’s brain keep turning, and they seemingly never stop. You can see it in his face and hear it in his voice as he talks, barely finishing one sentence before another begins, each time with earnest, newfound enthusiasm. We’re in a quiet courtyard in Hollywood chatting about his latest venture, JETWAY , the product of years of ideation after a night out in Italy drinking Aperol spritzes with friends. But Hammond Jr. wanted to do things his own way, and the result—a naturally-flavored canned wine seltzer in white and rosé—is nothing like White Claw. But they’re definitely not your great-aunt’s porch pounders, either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dwoy_0iyy8ojw00

Buy JETWAY Seltzer $5.99

“The ingredients are just stuff I grew up with,” says Hammond Jr. “My mom’s from Argentina, so I wanted maté in there—I grew up drinking that, and I also thought it’d be a nice balance to kind of naturally uplift from the alcohol . They’re interesting flavors, too.”

JETWAY’s rosé and white wine seltzers feature yerba maté as a flagship ingredient, along with Fijian ginger, though each flavor profile is distinctly different from the other. The rosé’s white peach and orange essence soften its crisp acidity and effervescence while yuzu and elderflower give the sparkling white a totally different vibe—juicy, complex, and almost too thirst-quenching for its own good. These seltzers are easy sessionable, just the way Hammond Jr. intended.

Related: The Best Hard Seltzers to Sip This Season

Here, he talks wine entrepreneurship, toasting on tour with the Red Hot Chili Peppers , and perhaps most importantly, his early days as a champion roller skater.

You’ve spoken about it before, but give us the rundown on how JETWAY came to fruition.

The origin story…I went to see a MotoGP race in Milan (an Italian friend invited me), and we met at this bar and had Aperol spritzes, and it just created a magical night. A memory. And I think that was the spark—I’d never had [Aperol spritzes before]. And then I slowly just thought, how could I modernize that? That was September of 2017. Almost a year later, I was at the Formula One in Monaco, and that’s where I started to think of flavors. And then I just began a journey of failing to make it for years until I met [my now-business partner] Ben Parsons.

How does JETWAY differ from the Aperol Spritz, then? And how did you envision its introduction to the market?

I guess in my head maybe I just always saw beer as who I wanted to sit next to if I had a dream goal. It’s weird because the name seltzer represents so much to people that I don’t feel like our company is, but for such a small startup, it felt like if we called it seltzer it’d be easier for it to translate to people, at least to start off. It’s like reinventing, upgrading a wine cooler or Aperol spritz. They’re afternoon drinks, [just] older, so I took that nostalgia in the artwork and put it in this golden age of travel. I wanted to do something new with it.

Can you tell us more about the white and rosé? What’s your personal favorite?

I prefer the white in general. I can just keep drinking those—that achieved what I wanted it to achieve. It felt like a beer or a shandy, which I had growing up. The rosé…I’ll use that to switch it up or if I get tired or fatigued…people love the rosé though. The peach is really big on the nose. It’s actually really big to the point where you would think it was really sweet, and it’s not. I think the flavors are more, like, watermelon and strawberry…it’s kind of like modern coffee, in a way. I mean, I don’t think you would describe a [regular] seltzer that way.

In the white, with the yuzu and ginger, I grew up in LA and my parents were really close with this Japanese couple and so i grew up eating Japanese food from a really young age, like to the point where on Thanksgiving I’d have shabu shabu instead of turkey. I just [felt like those flavors] go well with what I imagined a white wine would be. You can imagine drinking it over dinner.

What are some of your personal favorite food pairings with JETWAY?

Anything, to be honest. I’ve had it with In-N-Out, bar food, Mexican food…at home I cook quite simply—just like fish, chicken, or meat with some kind of BBQ vegetable. It goes great with all that stuff. It’s [like] wine; the flavors don’t get in the way of the food. And there’s no sugar in the drink, so the palate kind of cleanses itself. That’s why it works with food, because it’s dry.

Okay, you’ve gotta share your In-N-Out order.

3×3. Sometimes I’ll leave in the tomato, with no onions; sometimes I put in chopped chiles. It’s pretty amazing.

What are some of your favorite occasions to drink JETWAY, personally?

Times like this, watching sports…I did love it in the studio, [and] I sometimes have two when I play live. But we’ve also had parties with it—we had a party at Bungalow in Santa Monica where Hendrick’s Gin and Milagro Tequila made cocktails for both [using JETWAY] almost like a mixer.

What does the rest of the band think of your drinks?

Well not everyone drinks in the band, but they probably thought it was funny, kinda like I did—it’s just a weird thing [to speak about something] and then actually have physical product. But people around the band, siblings [and] friends who do drink love it. We had it on the road when we were just with the Red Hot Chili Peppers—everyone was having it backstage and everyone loved it, from people’s parents in their fifties, sixties, or seventies, to you know, younger siblings. It was pretty cool. Nick [Valensi] had it a bunch (he’s the guy in the band who drinks). Don’t wanna put it on you, Nick, but no, he seems to like it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCtBz_0iyy8ojw00

Any new ideas you’ve been tossing around?

There are a bunch of ideas just in the process of growing right now. We actually wanted to make a brick-and-mortar place in LA, like a bar…the JETWAY brand itself feels like it could be a curation. Like, we’re curating things that go well together.

I [also] thought we could stick with the wine base and do sake, so I have ideas for that. There’s a lot of artwork that we didn’t get to use, like checkered patterns (it was based off the checkered flag), and different colors that I think would be amazing. And then also just, you know, [doing limited runs with] different wineries.

What do you like to drink when you’re not sipping JETWAY?

I drink a lot of water (laughs). I’m a fan of learning about wine. It’s really fun to understand a region or a year, so I like that. I’m not a huge fan of the way I feel after hard alcohol, so I tend to not go there, [but] it’s always fun to make a dirty martini with really good olives, [like] these Italian olives with really great brine…Castelvetrano olives. The brine is magical—it brings out all the flavors of gin but It doesn’t taste dirty like when you get it at a restaurant. It’s salty, but there are more flavors than just salt. I like beer too, a lot—on the road I had a lot of Stella and Japanese beer.

Well, between music and JETWAY, it sounds like you’re really carving out a niche for those who love both—if only that little roller rink champ could see you now. Could you tell us a bit more about that part of your life?

Yeah! Nine, 10, and 11, maybe a little bit of 12, I did figure skating (like you see in ice skating, just with four wheels). I had a dance partner and I did it by myself. I don’t know, I went to a birthday party I think at seven or eight and I was just naturally balanced…a coach was there and [said I] should try it, and I enjoyed it. I used to practice three or four hours a day after school, just jumping and falling, jumping and falling. I loved competing. I loved winning. I wish I was as disciplined now as I was then [laughs].

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

‘Everybody Wants to Be Invited to the Party’: Katy Perry on Launching a Zero-Proof Aperitif

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Make no mistake, Katy Perry still loves a strong weekend martini, Amass gin, and a celebratory glass of bubbles. But with a Las Vegas residency (“Play”), a 2-year-old daughter, a successful shoe line, and what sometimes seems like a never-ending series of meetings, the California Gurl isn’t regularly indulging in the kind of party lifestyle detailed in her hits like “Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F),” “This Is How We Do,” or “Waking Up In Vegas.” “I’m at a place in...
Rolling Stone

Nancy Pelosi Responds to Trump, Musk Conspiracy Theories: ‘It’s Really Sad for the Country’

Nancy Pelosi spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper Monday night in her first interview since her husband, Paul Pelosi, was brutally attacked. The House Speaker began the interview by saying she “absolutely” agreed with President Joe Biden, who tied the assault on her husband to the Jan. 6 insurrection. Pelosi also confirmed that Paul’s operation was a “success” but said it is only one part of the recovery, as the head injury was “drastic.” When Cooper asked Pelosi what she thought about the conspiracy theories being pushed by former President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Pelosi said, “It’s really sad for...
Rolling Stone

These Republicans Are Casting Doubt on Election Results and Refusing to Concede

Republicans spent much of Election Day planting seeds of suspicion about the integrity of the nation’s election systems. As the results began to trickle in, GOP candidates made it clear that they plan to harvest their crop, especially in races that remain undecided or where the margins were narrow.  Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, whose race against Democrat Katie Hobbs remained too close to call as of early Wednesday morning, took to the stage in Scottsdale, Arizona, to suggest the election may not have been on the level. “Two minutes into voting, we had people being told, ‘Well, you’re going...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

John Oliver Explains Why We’re All Screwed After Tuesday

John Oliver wasted no time in getting to his main story on Last Week Tonight, which makes sense considering how frightening that story is: Tuesday’s midterms, election subversion, and how absolutely off the rails America is likely about to go.  For starters, most Republican candidates for federal and statewide offices either believe the 2020 election is illegitimate, question its legitimacy, or say they do because they’re sociopaths who believe it will get them elected. This includes people who may very well be running elections two years from now. “Over half the country has an election denier running to oversee their elections,”...
MICHIGAN STATE
Rolling Stone

Jessica Simpson Rebuffs the ‘Destructive Noise’ After Fans Speculated About Her Health in Recent Video

Jessica Simpson appeared to rebuff a plethora of Instagram comments raising concerns about her health in a new post, writing, “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise… peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging, ‘you will never be good enough.’” The new post, shared Sunday, Nov. 6, appeared to be a response to comments left on a sponsored video with Pottery Barn Kids, where Simpson showed off her three-year-old daughter’s room. In the comments, people speculated about Simpson’s health, suggesting she looked unwell and frail and was slurring her speech.  The comments...
Rolling Stone

Suspect in Homicide of Lyric Woods and Devin Clark Apparently Dropped Five Songs to Soundcloud After Murders

The name of the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark was released Monday after attorneys for the teen failed to file an appeal to stop him from being tried as an adult (per ABC). Issiah Ross was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. Sheriff Charles Blackwood said at a press conference Monday that Ross fled North Carolina on Sept. 18., the day the two teens were found dead. On Oct. 5, Delaware’s Streets Task Force apprehended Ross and he was sent back to North Carolina, where he was detained in early October for...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
Rolling Stone

Trump Invokes Ron DeSantis’ Wife to Threaten Him Over 2024 Run

Donald Trump is suggesting he will reveal damaging information about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis should he decide to challenge the former president for the Republican nomination in 2024.  “I will tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering,” Trump told The Wall Street Journal on his private jet after departing a rally in Dayton, Ohio, on Monday. “I know more about him than anybody other than perhaps his wife, who is really running his campaign.” Trump’s discomfort with the Florida governor’s political ambitions has become increasingly palpable as the former president gears up for the launch of his third...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Reveals She Sustained Irreversible Nerve Damage to Her Body: ‘When I Dance I Don’t Feel the Pain’

Back in 2019, Britney Spears was admitted into a mental health facility. In the years since, the singer has asserted in court documents that the stay, which took place amidst her 13-year conservatorship, was against her will and the determinant of her health. Now, as she approaches the one-year anniversary of the conservatorship termination, the singer has detailed the lasting nerve damage she says she sustained during her stay at the facility – which doubles as an unexpected explanation for her bubbly Instagram dance videos.
Rolling Stone

Watch Drake and 21 Savage Stage Fake ‘SNL’ Performance With Help From Michael B. Jordan

Drake and 21 Savage continued the troll-happy viral press run for their collaborative LP Her Loss Saturday with a faux SNL performance for “On BS,” complete with an introduction from actor Michael B. Jordan. “Ladies and gentlemen, your musical guests this evening, Drake and 21 Savage, performing a song off one of the most relatable albums of all time, Her Loss,” Jordan said in his too-flowery-to-be-real SNL introduction. Drake shared the SNL spoof on Instagram at roughly the same time that Steve Lacy, the actual musical guest for Saturday’s episode, was taking the stage on NBC. In lieu of doing actual press,...
Rolling Stone

Robert Plant Remembers Low’s Mimi Parker With ‘Monkey’ Cover

Fans of Low are continuing to mourn Mimi Parker, who died Saturday after battling ovarian cancer. A day after her death, Robert Plant honored Parker by performing a cover of one of the duo’s songs. “We’ve been drawn to the music of the great duo Low from Duluth, Minnesota, and sadly tonight, we know that unfortunately we’ve lost one of those two people,” Plant said during a show in Glasgow. “So we give our songs tonight to Mimi and Alan [Sparhawk].” Plant — who was performing with his band Saving Grace — sang “Money” with bandmate Suzi Dian. (He previously covered...
MINNESOTA STATE
Rolling Stone

Casey Anthony to Speak On-Camera for the First Time About 2011 Murder Trial and Acquittal in New Docuseries

Casey Anthony is ready to tell her side of the story when it comes to her controversial 2011 murder trial, in which she was found not guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony, in the upcoming Peacock docuseries Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies. To this day, the case remains one of the most polarizing trials in recent history. In the teaser trailer, a visibly nervous Anthony is posed the question: “Why talk to me now when you’re not getting creative control?” Premiering Nov. 29, Where The Truth Lies spotlights Anthony’s account of the investigation — which began in 2008...
Rolling Stone

Nick Carter Breaks Down While Paying Tribute to Brother Aaron Carter During Backstreet Boys Concert

Emotions ran high as Backstreet Boys paid tribute to their bandmate Nick Carter’s younger brother Aaron Carter during their recent concert in London. Before performing “Breathe,” A.J. McLean, Brian Littrell, and Howie Dorough held Carter as photos of his brother, who died Saturday at age 34, flashed across the screen in the O2 Arena. “The next song is about family,” BSB’s Kevin Richardson told the audience. “We all grew up together. We’ve been through highs and lows, ups and downs, you guys have been through it with us. Tonight, we’ve got a little bit of heavy hearts because we lost...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump Spends Election Day Furiously Posting Fraud Conspiracies

Last night, closing out the 2022 midterm election campaign at an Ohio rally with Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Donald Trump sounded confident of massive wins for the GOP. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House, we’re going to take back the Senate, and take back America,” he predicted, “and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our magnificent White House!” Still, Trump spent the next day doing all he could to sow distrust in the nation’s election systems, priming Republicans to contest unfavorable results, both this week and in two years should he make...
GEORGIA STATE
Rolling Stone

‘A Shitstorm’: Astrologers Say Election Day’s Blood Moon Eclipse Spells Chaos

Before dawn on Election Day, the full moon will appear drenched in blood. Our satellite will begin transitioning behind the Earth’s penumbra at exactly two minutes past midnight Pacific Time on November 8th, according to NASA, and remain fully obscured — cast in an ominous sanguine hue — from 5:17 until 6:42 a.m. Eastern. It’s the last total lunar eclipse for three years. The whole thing sounds like the setting for a particularly deranged Q drop, so we sought some reassurance from the experts: astrologers. Unfortunately, the astrologers didn’t have much reassurance to offer. “Nobody asked me, but I would...
Rolling Stone

John Lennon’s Killer, Mark David Chapman, Says He Knew Murder Was ‘Evil…But I Wanted the Fame So Much’

John Lennon’s killer Mark David Chapman was recently denied parole for the 12th time since first becoming eligible in 2000 — 20 years after he gunned down the former Beatle outside of his Upper West Side apartment. And recently unsealed transcripts from the latest parole hearing, where he admitted that there was “evil in my heart,” shows he really hasn’t made a convincing case for himself as to why he should be free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Congressman Tells Fox News Viewers: Trumpism ‘Parallels’ Nazism

Congressman Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) went on Fox News and stood behind his comments pointing out the historic “parallels” he sees between the Nazi party in the 1930s and the cult of Donald Trump now. “You’ve repeatedly made comments about Hitler, about Nazism, about Germany in the 1930s in recent years,” Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream said to the congressman. “You’ve gotten a lot of pushback from that from Jewish organizations and others who say it belittles the suffering of the Holocaust, of the millions who lost their lives. Your response?” This past Thursday, Clyburn said that Trump’s framing of the...
Rolling Stone

Has This Democrat Cracked Trump’s Code?

This story is being co-published with The Lever, a reader-supported investigative news outlet. On a foggy autumn morning in the heart of the region that handed Donald Trump the presidency, Josh Shapiro is quoting Hebrew scripture to a boisterous throng fearing the worst in the upcoming election. “I do what I do because of my faith,” the Democratic gubernatorial nominee tells the rapt crowd at the Cro Club, a Croatian bar and bowling alley that’s smelled of beer and cigarettes since before Western Pennsylvania’s steel mills closed a half century ago. “My scripture says no one is required to complete the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

91K+
Followers
23K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy