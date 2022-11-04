Read full article on original website
earl hardunkerchud
4d ago
so sad.. These kids think ""Gangsta"" is just so cool and hip..if they knew the truth that being gangster just means you cannot fight your own fights or handle your own business like a man should handle it they think using a gun on each other is being a man absolutely senseless and ridiculous this poor child never had a chance
Reply(3)
10
Grace Ruiz
4d ago
May GOD keep his family in his perfect will an please send them a comforter in Jesus wonderful name amen 🙏🏽
Reply
16
Apryl Price
4d ago
my prayers are with his mom
Reply(1)
25
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Taming the Anxiety Monster on 11/10Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Despite Opposition Chicago 2023 Budget PassesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
CTA is hiring Full-time Bus OperatorsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with stabbing, dismembering person whose remains were found separately in West Side alleys
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged Tuesday in the fatal stabbing and dismemberment of an alleged drug dealer whose remains were found over five days in alleys close to the suspect’s home in Austin. Judson Taylor, 56, was arrested Sunday in the fatal stabbing of 37-year-old Kevin Perry...
Waukegan police searching for person who shot 7-year-old girl
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Waukegan police are looking for the person who shot a 7-year-old girl.Police said the child was in the car with two adults and two other children, near Washington and Butrick Monday night, when another car pulled up.Police said the drivers started shooting at each other. The girl was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. One driver was arrested.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say
A teen girl was shot inside a parked vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Waukegan shootout: Man charged after 7-year-old girl in his vehicle was shot
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A suburban man was arrested and charged after allegedly getting into a shootout with another vehicle, which resulted in a child passenger in his vehicle being wounded by gunfire. On Monday, around 9 p.m., Waukegan police officers responded to an area hospital after a 7-year-old girl was...
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
Chicago man fired gunshot at victim's vehicle after potential road rage incident in Cook County: ISP
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of firing shots at a victim after a potential road rage incident on an area expressway in May. Robert L. Bluntson, 54, is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. At about 10:35 p.m. on May 29, Illinois State Police...
fox32chicago.com
Man dies after being found on corner of Chicago street suffering from gunshot wound
CHICAGO - A 40-year-old man died after being found on the corner of a West Side Chicago street suffering from a gunshot wound. On Tuesday, around 5 p.m., police say the male victim was discovered in the 700 block of North Homan Avenue with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Girl, 7, shot amid gunfire exchange in Waukegan
A 25-year-old Waukegan man is charged for his role in the shooting.
Chicago Journal
Chicago man gets life in prison for killing 6 family members
CHICAGO — A judge on Monday sentenced a man to life in prison for killing six members of his family, including two young boys, inside their Chicago home in 2016.[1]. A jury last month found Diego Uribe Cruz guilty of six counts of first-degree murder in the slayings in the victims' bungalow in the Gage Park neighborhood on the city’s Southwest Side.
fox32chicago.com
Woman sprays another woman with pepper spray during argument at Beach Park daycare facility
BEACH PARK, Ill. - A woman sprayed another woman with pepper spray during an argument at a Beach Park daycare facility Monday. According to Lake County Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli, two women were in the lobby of a daycare facility on Sheridan Road when they got into an argument. One...
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Chaos ensues after one mom pepper-sprays another at Beach Park daycare
BEACH PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Police were called in the northern Illinois community of Beach Park after a fight between two moms unleashed pepper spray at a daycare.The incident happened at a daycare center at 38883 N. Sheridan Rd. in Beach Park, which is far north of Chicago close to the Wisconsin state line.The Lake County Sheriff's office said the two women got into a quarrel in the lobby of the daycare. One of the moms was upset because her child had been scratched by the other woman's child, police said.As the quarrel heated up, one of the women pepper sprayed the other, police said.Video from the scene shows police and parents dealing with the aftermath. It was not clear late Monday if the pepper spray made any children sick.The woman who deployed the pepper spray took off. Police were still investigating Monday night.
fox32chicago.com
Pedestrian killed after being struck, pinned under minivan in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle on 95th Street in Oak Lawn Tuesday afternoon. At about 3:20 p.m., Oak Lawn police responded to the 4400 block of West 95th Street for a vehicle crash. According to preliminary information, a brown Toyota minivan...
1 year after fatal shooting of 13-year-old trick-or-treater, Gary man sentenced to 55 years
One year after a 13-year-old boy was fatally shot while trick-or-treating, a Gary man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his murder. Desmond L. Crews Jr., 24, was arrested for a shooting in which 13-year-old Thomas DeLaCruz Jr. was killed.
fox32chicago.com
Man paralyzed from waist down was driving when gunmen in the car opened fire on off-duty suburban cop
CHICAGO - A man paralyzed from the waist down was allegedly behind the wheel when gunmen opened fire on an off-duty suburban police officer driving to work over the weekend, leading to a crash and a shootout that left the officer and a bystander wounded. Darreon Thompson, 24, was arrested...
'I'm going to burn you': Man charged with setting fire to guardhouse at FBI Chicago office
The above video is from a previous reportCHICAGO (CBS) -- A man accused of setting fire to the FBI Chicago Field Office last week had made death threats at the same facility nearly one month earlier, federal authorities said.James Lofton is facing federal arson charges, and was due to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon According to the charges, four weeks before setting the fire, Lofton had approached the guardhouse and told the officer on duty, "B****, I'm going to burn you, and everyone is going to die. You f***ing Mexicans are going to burn and die."After speaking to...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 25, shot while riding bike in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot while riding a bicycle Monday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 25-year-old was riding a bike around 10:44 a.m. in the first block of West Marquette Road when two gunmen approached on foot and started shooting, police said. He suffered a gunshot wound to...
Sentencing Monday for man found guilty in murders of six family members in Gage Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man found guilty of murdering six of his relatives in Gage Park will be sentenced Monday. On Feb. 4, 2016, six people – including two children – were murdered in their family home in Gage Park.Last month, a jury found a relative of the victims, Diego Uribe, guilty of first-degree murder in all six slayings. He now faces life in prison. Police were first called to a home in the 5700 block of South California Avenue for a wellbeing check. It turned into a multi-murder crime scene.Six members of one family were found dead – 62-year-old Noe Martinez Sr.; his...
Triple shooting: 2 teens among 3 wounded after shot in Gresham drive-by, Chicago police say
Police said a group was standing outside 76th and Wolcott when a vehicle drove by and someone inside started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
15-year-old shot in head, killed in drive-by on West Side: police
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy is dead after being wounded by gunfire in a drive-by shooting Saturday night in Little Village. Police say there were reports of shots fired around 1:38 a.m. in the 3000 block of West 23rd Street. The victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to...
Comments / 15