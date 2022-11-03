Read full article on original website
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
