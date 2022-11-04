ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This is the Second Oldest City in Michigan

Yeah, most Michiganders know that our oldest city is Sault Ste. Marie...but that doesn't mean we should slack our second largest city... While Sault Ste. Marie was founded in 1668, our second oldest city, St. Ignace, was founded just three years later in 1671, and named after Saint Ignatius. Years...
Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?

Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
Could Godzilla Destroy These Iconic Grand Rapids Buildings?

Hundreds of Godzilla fans gathered into several movie theatres throughout Grand Rapids on Thursday November 3rd to celebrate the international holiday of Godzilla Day. For those who don't celebrate, Godzilla Day is celebrated on November 3rd, to celebrate the original release date of the first Godzilla film to hit Japanese theatres on November 3rd, 1954.
Mi Squirrel Hunting Has One of the Longest Seasons For Wild Game

Squirrel hunting is often overlooked but there are plenty of them and they have one of the longest seasons with one of the biggest bag limits in Michigan. Inflation has the price of meat and vegetables up through the roof these days. I have a little bit of property and am considering growing a garden and hunting for all my own meat.
New Holland Expands To Battle Creek In Spring 2023

The New Holland Brew pub will add another West Michigan city to its roster in early 2023, and there will be some job openings. New Holland Will Open Its Third Brew Pub Early Next Year. New Holland Brewing announced on Facebook this week they will open its Battle Creek location...
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

