Moscow, ID

Richard
4d ago

must have thought he was in Washington hed have gotten away!!

Related
pullmanradio.com

32 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison

A 32 year old Spokane man arrested in Colfax with hundreds of fentanyl pills is going to prison. Joshua Bewick was sentenced to 45 months in prison by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday. Judge Libey gave Bewick a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which means he will undergo drug treatment while in prison. Bewick previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested in downtown Colfax by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in late March. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on Bewick’s vehicle and found about 500 fentanyl pills, heroin, scales, and cash.
SPOKANE, WA
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]

You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border

RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
TREMONTON, UT
pullmanradio.com

5 People Injured In Crash On US95 Near Viola

Five people were injured in a head-on collision near Viola on U.S. Highway 95 late Saturday afternoon. Idaho State Police reports that the crash occurred North of town near Crooks Hill around 5:00. A 16 year old male driving a minivan occupied by several family members lost control of the vehicle and hit an SUV head-on. The SUV was driven by a 22 year old male who was traveling with a female passenger. Both occupants of the SUV were injured and taken to a local hospital. Three people in the minivan were hurt and taken to the hospital as well. The highway was closed periodically after the crash. The 16 year old driver of the minivan was ticketed for speeding.
VIOLA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
MyNorthwest

3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double

It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
BELLEVUE, WA
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids

Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
pullmanradio.com

Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete

The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
livingsnoqualmie.com

Washington State Patrol I-90 Fatality Collision Statement

On November 5th at approximately 530 pm on westbound I90, an accident caused two car fires and unfortunately killed one motorist. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), vehicle one, a 2019 Chevy Corvette, was traveling at a high rate of speed in lane 3 when it approached a slower-moving vehicle.
WASHINGTON STATE
pullmanradio.com

Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise

Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
BOISE, ID
KTVB

Idaho Lieutenant Governor's race: Election live updates

BOISE, Idaho — Three candidates are vying to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho — Scott Bedke (R), Terri Pickens Manweiler (D) and Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson) (CST). Live updates here:. Scott Bedke - Republican. The longtime Speaker of the House and Republican Representative is...
IDAHO STATE

