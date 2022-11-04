Five people were injured in a head-on collision near Viola on U.S. Highway 95 late Saturday afternoon. Idaho State Police reports that the crash occurred North of town near Crooks Hill around 5:00. A 16 year old male driving a minivan occupied by several family members lost control of the vehicle and hit an SUV head-on. The SUV was driven by a 22 year old male who was traveling with a female passenger. Both occupants of the SUV were injured and taken to a local hospital. Three people in the minivan were hurt and taken to the hospital as well. The highway was closed periodically after the crash. The 16 year old driver of the minivan was ticketed for speeding.

