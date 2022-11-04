Read full article on original website
Richard
4d ago
must have thought he was in Washington hed have gotten away!!
Reply(1)
7
Related
pullmanradio.com
32 Year Old Spokane Man Arrested In Colfax With Hundreds Of Fentanyl Pills Sent To Prison
A 32 year old Spokane man arrested in Colfax with hundreds of fentanyl pills is going to prison. Joshua Bewick was sentenced to 45 months in prison by Whitman County Superior Court Judge Gary Libey on Friday. Judge Libey gave Bewick a Drug Offender Sentencing Alternative which means he will undergo drug treatment while in prison. Bewick previously pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He was arrested in downtown Colfax by Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies during a routine traffic stop in late March. Deputies obtained and executed a search warrant on Bewick’s vehicle and found about 500 fentanyl pills, heroin, scales, and cash.
Montana Woman Arrested in Idaho County for Possession of Meth, Mushrooms and Marijuana
KOOSKIA - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, Idaho County deputies were on routine patrol in the Kooskia area when they stopped to make contact with a vehicle parked at the boat ramps. According to a news release from the Idaho County Sheriff's Office (ICSO), when making contact with the driver...
Boise Police Chase Looks Like Real Life GTA Scene [Video]
You don't need to be a video game expert to know what GTA is. The long-standing video game franchise has, for years, been the game of cops and robbers. Players can run around a city in a real-life simulation--be law abiding citizens or more often than not, cause some problems, steal some cars, and get chased by police officers. Oh, the thrill.
Sheriff's Office Investigating After Kamiah man Dies in Monday Night Crash
GRANGEVILLE - At about 7:40 p.m. on Monday, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a one vehicle crash at Woodland Road and Moonhouse Road, north of Kamiah. Deputies responded and located a white 1995 Chevrolet pickup. Kamiah Ambulance determined the driver, 55-year-old Gerald Matthew Burns, of Kamiah, had succumbed to his injuries.
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
14 cows dead after being struck by multiple vehicles on highway near Idaho-Utah border
RIVERSIDE, Utah — A traffic accident near the Idaho-Utah border left 14 cows dead on Saturday, authorities say. According to a pair of social media posts from the Tremonton and Garland fire departments, a number of cattle entered the roadway of State Route 13 and were struck by at least three vehicles. Sgt. Cameron Roden, spokesperson for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the collision occurred around 7:30 a.m. Saturday at...
pullmanradio.com
5 People Injured In Crash On US95 Near Viola
Five people were injured in a head-on collision near Viola on U.S. Highway 95 late Saturday afternoon. Idaho State Police reports that the crash occurred North of town near Crooks Hill around 5:00. A 16 year old male driving a minivan occupied by several family members lost control of the vehicle and hit an SUV head-on. The SUV was driven by a 22 year old male who was traveling with a female passenger. Both occupants of the SUV were injured and taken to a local hospital. Three people in the minivan were hurt and taken to the hospital as well. The highway was closed periodically after the crash. The 16 year old driver of the minivan was ticketed for speeding.
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
Gephardt Daily
Police: Colorado man was under influence of drugs during carjackings, crashes in Salt Lake, Summit counties
PARK CITY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Colorado man told police he was under the influence of drugs during a Friday morning crime spree that included two carjackings and several crashes in Salt Lake and Summit counties, court documents state. John Joseph Thomas Green, 20, was...
KTAR.com
Idaho man gets 3.5 years in prison for smuggling ammunition through Arizona-Mexico broder
PHOENIX — A 45-year-old Idaho man was sentenced last week to three and a half years in prison for smuggling ammunition into Mexico through the Arizona-Mexico border, authorities said. Adrian Guadalupe Valdez will serve 42 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to smuggling goods from the country, Attorney...
3 deadly crashes in 10 hours, as DUI arrests double
It was a deadly Thursday on the roads as the Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported three fatal collisions in just ten hours. That’s just a snapshot of an increasing problem. In one state patrol district, nearly twice as many drivers were arrested last month on suspicion of being under the influence compared to October of last year. 156 people were cited in that region encompassing the entire Washington coast, inland to Puget Sound.
Idaho Parents Can Get $1,000 For Each of Their School Aged Kids
Thanks to a special grant, Idaho parents can apply for the Empowering Parents program and receive up to $3,000 per household. The grant awards $1,000 for each school-aged child in a home, up to three children. The funds are an effort to help families recover from any learning issues or hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Missing Montana 4-year-old, his father may be in Colorado, police say
Police in Montana say a 4-year-old and his father, who has not communicated with the boy's mother since Oct. 9, may be in Colorado.
pullmanradio.com
Major Highway Work On US195 In North Whitman County Complete
The major road construction project to resurface U.S. Highway 195 in North Whitman County between Pullman and Spokane is done. The Washington State Department of Transportation poured new concrete on 10 miles of US195 between Cashup Flat and State Route 271 near Rosalia. The work began in May and involved several weeks of 24-hour traffic delays 5 days a week.
livingsnoqualmie.com
Washington State Patrol I-90 Fatality Collision Statement
On November 5th at approximately 530 pm on westbound I90, an accident caused two car fires and unfortunately killed one motorist. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), vehicle one, a 2019 Chevy Corvette, was traveling at a high rate of speed in lane 3 when it approached a slower-moving vehicle.
eastidahonews.com
After dog disappears from Idaho yard, Fish and Game officials issue warning about wildlife
The following is a news release and photos from Idaho Fish and Game. Last month, Fish and Game Southwest Region staff received a report from a Boise resident, near 8th St. and Hulls Gulch, that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning.
pullmanradio.com
Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise
Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
KTVB
Idaho Lieutenant Governor's race: Election live updates
BOISE, Idaho — Three candidates are vying to become the next Lieutenant Governor of Idaho — Scott Bedke (R), Terri Pickens Manweiler (D) and Pro-Life (formerly known as Marvin Richardson) (CST). Live updates here:. Scott Bedke - Republican. The longtime Speaker of the House and Republican Representative is...
Assault Charges Filed Against Asotin County Deputy Michael Babino
ASOTIN COUNTY - Last week, charging documents were filed with the District Court in Asotin County against Deputy Michael Babino of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Babino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on November 2 while this case is pending. According to the documents, two counts of...
McGeachin facing possible penalties for using taxpayer funds for electioneering
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has been twice ordered to “cease and desist” from violating the Public Integrity in Elections Act by advocating for candidates in her official state office newsletter. According to letters from the...
Comments / 9