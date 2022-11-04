Read full article on original website
Republicans win big in Denton County
Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
Decision 2022 — $650M road bond, pot decriminalization, recall on ballot
Denton County residents will head to the polls Tuesday for their last chance to vote in the General Election midterms, and there’s more than the usual state and county races on the ballot. Propositions. One of the most impactful ballot items for Denton County residents is the county’s $650...
Denton County voters overwhelmingly approve TRIP-22 roads bond package
A $650 million bond election to improve roads, bridges and highways throughout Denton County has been approved by voters, according to unofficial election results from the Denton County Elections Office. Voters overwhelmingly supported the Denton County Transportation Road Improvement Program 2022 (TRIP 22) bond by a vote of 75.2% for,...
dmagazine.com
Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight
Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped. Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.
News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2022
Greetings Double Oak. At the Town Council meeting on Oct. 3rd the Council appointed me as mayor to fill the vacant seat until the May 2023 Municipal Election. I appreciate the citizens and Council’s confidence appointing me to serve as mayor. I wish to thank our town citizens, Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Connie Schoenrade and Council members Scott Whisenhunt, Casey Parsons and Jean Hillyer. I look forward to working with everyone for the good of Double Oak.
Denton County is Lighting it Green for veterans
Denton County announced Monday that it is joining other entities across the country to launch Operation Green Light for Veterans, an initiative designed to shine a light on the service of U.S. Military veterans and their families. As part of the initiative, Denton County is illuminating its buildings green Monday...
fwtx.com
Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County Hosts Largest Job Fair Thursday
There is an employer out there who wants you. The Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County will host its largest job fair of the year from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Arlington’s Globe Life Field. The 11th annual “Hiring Red, White & You!” will feature 160 local employers...
keranews.org
The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one
The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
Jared Julian named Top 100 — 2022 DFW Super Lawyers
Jared Julian, The Julian Firm founder and president, has been named Top 100— 2022 DFW Super Lawyers. Recognized for his exemplary professionalism and outstanding service to his clients, Mr. Julian has earned designation from his peers as being among the top 5% of attorneys in his region. Learn more...
Early voting results
Early voting results were released just after polls closed after 7 p.m. by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and Denton County Elections Office. According to unofficial results from Denton County, 229,286 ballots were cast early, nearly 38% of registered voters. Ballots cast on Tuesday are being counted and...
Top 10 most wanted woman in Collin County arrested, officials say
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — A Texas woman who was on the Collin County Sheriff's Office "Top 10 Most Wanted" list has been arrested, officials said Tuesday. The Collin County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said Susan O'Connor was pulled over by the Missouri State Highway Patrol for speeding on Oct. 28.
dallasexpress.com
Write-in Candidate Will Take County District Court Race
The race for the 301st State District Court of Dallas County is unusual, as all three contenders are running as write-in candidates. All three candidates running as “write-ins” means voters will not see any names on the ballot for the race and will have to manually “write in” the name of their preferred candidate to cast their vote.
dallasexpress.com
The Steaks Were High at North Texas Fair and Rodeo
The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, November 5, held their annual BBQ cookoff, which has been recognized as a championship BBQ caliber cookoff. The cookoff is held separately from the fair and rodeo every year and features local and statewide pitmasters. Located inside the North...
Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews
DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!. If you're heading out to the polls first thing in the morning or right before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered. Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote?...
Eads: Road improvement program on Nov. 8 ballot
As your Denton County Judge, I want to take this opportunity to provide you with information related to the Transportation Road Improvement Program – 2022 (TRIP-22) and its development. Denton County is routinely in the top 10 fastest growing counties in the nation by percentage. Our population grew approximately...
Frisco ISD residents, trustees consider new rezoning plans at Nov. 7 meeting
This map shows the proposed attendance zone changes at Frisco ISD elementary campuses the board is considering. (Courtesy Frisco ISD) Frisco ISD families showed up to a public hearing Nov. 7 to ask questions and voice their concerns about the district’s proposed rezoning plan. In October, trustees were presented...
Around Argyle — November 2022
There is a lot going on in Argyle as the fall holidays arrive. On October 29th, the Argyle Police Department celebrated Halloween early at Argyle United Methodist Church with the annual Trunk or Treat event. Argyle neighbors enjoyed candy, face painting, candy, hot dogs, bounce houses, more candy, and participated in a food drive conducted by the Argyle Young Men’s Service League. It was spooky fun and we had a great turnout.
This Northlake Modern Farmhouse on Nine Acres Has Plenty of ‘Wow’ Factor
Don’t we all want a home with that unique ‘Wow’ factor?. A home doesn’t always have to be a mansion or cost millions of dollars or have gold-plated toilet seats (although that would be cool). Homes that are unique, interesting, or have that certain je ne sais quoi are the ones that we seem drawn to the most.
Two dead after shooting at Dallas County ME's office, Jenkins says
Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide inside the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says.
'Someone dropped the ball': North Texas police chief reacts after one of his officers was shot during a training exercise
SANSOM PARK, Texas — A North Texas officer who was shot in the face during a training exercise near an elementary school remains stable in an ICU, police said. The officer from the Sansom Park Police Department, in Tarrant County, was identified as Lina Mino. The training exercise was...
