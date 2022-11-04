ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton County, TX

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Republicans win big in Denton County

Familiar faces in southern Denton County will continue to serve elected positions after Republicans dominated Tuesday’s national, state and county elections. Longtime U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, TX-26, easily defeated his only opponent, a Libertarian candidate. Longtime State Rep. Tan Parker, R-Flower Mound, easily secured a new seat in District 12 of the Texas State Senate.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dmagazine.com

Collin County Judge Race May Have Become a Slap Fight

Monday’s Collin County Commissioners Court meeting lasted a little more than 11 minutes, but it may have ended—depending on who you talk to—with someone getting slapped. Joshua Murray, the Democratic candidate for Collin County Judge, said in a statement last night that after he spoke during public comment at yesterday’s meeting, he left the courtroom but came back when he realized he had left his sunglasses behind.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

News from Double Oak Town Hall — November 2022

Greetings Double Oak. At the Town Council meeting on Oct. 3rd the Council appointed me as mayor to fill the vacant seat until the May 2023 Municipal Election. I appreciate the citizens and Council’s confidence appointing me to serve as mayor. I wish to thank our town citizens, Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Johnson, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Connie Schoenrade and Council members Scott Whisenhunt, Casey Parsons and Jean Hillyer. I look forward to working with everyone for the good of Double Oak.
keranews.org

The license plate said 'Texas Constable' — but Dallas County voters decide Tuesday if she'll be one

The only problem: She wasn’t eligible to have that license plate at the time. Deanna Hammond beat incumbent Bill Gipson in the Democratic primary race for Dallas County Constable Precinct 2 in March. She faces Republican Vince Griffin, a deputy constable in Precinct 2, which covers Garland, Mesquite, Rowlett and the eastern edge of Dallas, in Tuesday’s election.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Early voting results

Early voting results were released just after polls closed after 7 p.m. by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office and Denton County Elections Office. According to unofficial results from Denton County, 229,286 ballots were cast early, nearly 38% of registered voters. Ballots cast on Tuesday are being counted and...
DENTON COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Write-in Candidate Will Take County District Court Race

The race for the 301st State District Court of Dallas County is unusual, as all three contenders are running as write-in candidates. All three candidates running as “write-ins” means voters will not see any names on the ballot for the race and will have to manually “write in” the name of their preferred candidate to cast their vote.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

The Steaks Were High at North Texas Fair and Rodeo

The North Texas Fair and Rodeo in Denton, Texas, on Saturday, November 5, held their annual BBQ cookoff, which has been recognized as a championship BBQ caliber cookoff. The cookoff is held separately from the fair and rodeo every year and features local and statewide pitmasters. Located inside the North...
DENTON, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Around Argyle — November 2022

There is a lot going on in Argyle as the fall holidays arrive. On October 29th, the Argyle Police Department celebrated Halloween early at Argyle United Methodist Church with the annual Trunk or Treat event. Argyle neighbors enjoyed candy, face painting, candy, hot dogs, bounce houses, more candy, and participated in a food drive conducted by the Argyle Young Men’s Service League. It was spooky fun and we had a great turnout.
ARGYLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
