ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This prominent Jewish philanthropist brings ‘healing’ murals to the city’s hospitals and clinics

By Julia Gergely
Cleveland Jewish News
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Minority-owned businesses on City Island hit with hate sent through mail

NEW YORK -- Hate has been getting mailed to City Island.Several minority-owned businesses in that Bronx neighborhood say they've received racist flyers.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported Monday night, the NYPD is closing in on a suspect.Little Frida's Eatery opened less than two months ago on City Island, and it has already been an emotional experience.The owner Nazareth Perez, says before the business could ever establish a presence in the community, it was greeted with hate mail."The images were very harsh, if you will," Perez said. "Me and my family and my co-workers, we were looking at it, we were like...
BRONX, NY
Cleveland Jewish News

New York Governor Kathy Hochul sees her support plummet among Orthodox Jews

One could circle Brooklyn’s Edward R. Murrow High School for blocks on Tuesday. There were no political activists handing out campaign material. A truck with inaudible speakers passed the school’s polling place once in a four-hour window. Neighborhood residents could be forgiven for not realizing an election was taking place.
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist

Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north

Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

2,600 supportive housing units in NYC remain vacant despite new developments

The city has delivered on its promise to create more housing for homeless and mentally ill New Yorkers but has had trouble actually filling the units, according to a new report. Data released by the city last week obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request showed that 2,600 supportive housing units are still vacant despite New York City’s urgent housing crisis and despite Mayor Eric Adams’ pledge to streamline the application process for these apartments, as first reported by the New York Times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
brickunderground.com

How to find a rent-stabilized apartment in NYC

Finding a rent-stabilized apartment in New York City can be life changing and here’s why: You get automatic lease renewals and your rent increases are capped by the Rent Guidelines Board, typically 5 percent a year or lower. But even though there are one million rent-stabilized apartments in NYC, they can be difficult to find—unless you know where to look.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Brooklyn Worker, 25, Found Dying Inside Iconic Williamsburg Social Club

A 25-year-old worker was found dying inside legendary Brooklyn social club Toñitas, police said Monday. Police responding to a 911 call discovered Mario Xo-Pop bruised with cuts on his back and hip inside the lively watering hole also known as Caribbean Social Club in Williamsburg about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Hager buys controversial site by Brooklyn Botanic Garden

Isaac Hager and Daryl Hagler have purchased the Crown Heights site where Bruce Eichner’s Continuum Company sought to build a 1,500-unit residential development, The Real Deal has learned. The pair paid $43 million in an all-cash deal for the former Spice Factory site at 960 Franklin Avenue, according to...
BROOKLYN, NY
newyorkpersonalinjuryattorneysblog.com

NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal

Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
multihousingnews.com

Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn

Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan NYCHA residents fight for working locks

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — People who live in a midtown New York City Housing Authority building say the front door locks on their building have been vandalized. Mom Zunilda Gerena said she doesn’t feel safe in the building because of the lock issue. Gerena says it’s a constant problem and she’s had enough. It’s the first […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Bridget Mulroy

Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder

Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy