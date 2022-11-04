Manifest is all about science-fiction mystery, but its status as a Netflix hit is nothing but fact. The series is the most-watched show on Netflix on Tuesday, Nov. 8, following the release of Season 4 Part 1 last week. It's holding off Love Is Blind, which recently released new episodes and sits in second place. On the movie side, family films rule the list. Enola Holmes 2, The Bad Guys, and Hotel Transylvania 2 are one-two-three on Netflix's Top 10 movies list. New on the list are examples of two types of films that always sneak their way onto the back end of the list, an action flick (Mark Wahlberg's Mile 22) and a classic from the '90s (Whitney Houston's The Bodyguard).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO