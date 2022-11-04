Read full article on original website
Daily Evergreen
WSU Love Story: A cautious walk led to love of her life
When WSU alumni Alex and Sara Hill met, she declined his offer to walk her home because she didn’t know him, but the next week, she decided to give him a chance. The two were both in Greek life, with Sara being at WSU from 2005 to 2008 and Alex being at the school from 2002 to 2006, Sara said.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
pullmanradio.com
Ribbon Cutting Monday For Gesa Credit Union In Pullman
There will be a ribbon cutting at the new Gesa Credit Union location in Pullman on Monday. The event is from 5:00 to 7:00 at the credit union on bishop boulevard. The Gesa Credit Union is where the former Fujiyama Japanese steakhouse was located and before that it was a Denny’s.
KLEWTV
Kamiah woman works to spread message about positive body image from her own experience
When you sit down and have a conversation with Karly Rose Pardue-Williams, you would not get any hint of insecurity from her. She owns her own business, Klassy Studios, with a salon in on Lewiston's Main Street, a location in Lynnwood, Washington, and one in her home town of Kamiah.
pullmanradio.com
November Leaf Collection Schedule in Pullman
City Maintenance crews plan to visit neighborhoods for leaf pickup starting in November per the following schedule:. To prepare for leaf collection, rake loose leaves into the street near the curb no more than two days before pickup. Do not bag leaves or mix piles with things like tree limbs or trash; crews will not pick up. Park legally off street to allow easier access for leaf collection crews.
Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital
BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment
LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
spokanepublicradio.org
High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week
The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
pullmanradio.com
Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Latah County
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow in the valleys and up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains. The Winter Storm Watch starts tonight and runs into Friday afternoon.
pullmanradio.com
Flood Warning Issued For Paradise Creek In Moscow
A Flood Warning has been issued for Paradise Creek in Moscow. The National Weather Service expects the creek to crest in minor flood stage tonight at 9.6 feet. You can view the creek level here https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=otx&gage=paci1.
pullmanradio.com
22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase
The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
Assault Charges Filed Against Asotin County Deputy Michael Babino
ASOTIN COUNTY - Last week, charging documents were filed with the District Court in Asotin County against Deputy Michael Babino of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Babino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on November 2 while this case is pending. According to the documents, two counts of...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty
The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
