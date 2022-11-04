ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Evergreen

WSU Love Story: A cautious walk led to love of her life

When WSU alumni Alex and Sara Hill met, she declined his offer to walk her home because she didn’t know him, but the next week, she decided to give him a chance. The two were both in Greek life, with Sara being at WSU from 2005 to 2008 and Alex being at the school from 2002 to 2006, Sara said.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Ribbon Cutting Monday For Gesa Credit Union In Pullman

There will be a ribbon cutting at the new Gesa Credit Union location in Pullman on Monday. The event is from 5:00 to 7:00 at the credit union on bishop boulevard. The Gesa Credit Union is where the former Fujiyama Japanese steakhouse was located and before that it was a Denny’s.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

November Leaf Collection Schedule in Pullman

City Maintenance crews plan to visit neighborhoods for leaf pickup starting in November per the following schedule:. To prepare for leaf collection, rake loose leaves into the street near the curb no more than two days before pickup. Do not bag leaves or mix piles with things like tree limbs or trash; crews will not pick up. Park legally off street to allow easier access for leaf collection crews.
PULLMAN, WA
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Head-on collision in north Idaho sends 5 to hospital

BOISE, Idaho — Five people were sent to the hospital after sustaining injuries in a head-on collision on Highway 95 Saturday night, in Latah County. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), a 16-year-old boy was driving a Honda Minivan with several of his family members, when he lost control of the vehicle and crossed over the center dividing line and collided head-on with a Hyundai SUV.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Idaho National Guard Soldiers to Arrive Home at Local Airports From Asia Deployment

LEWISTON - The Idaho Army National Guard will welcome home nearly three dozen 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team Soldiers on Friday, Nov. 4, at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport, Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport, and the Spokane International Airport. These Soldiers return to their homes in Northern Idaho after a yearlong deployment to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Spartan Shield.
LEWISTON, ID
spokanepublicradio.org

High winds, first snow coming to the Inland Northwest this week

The National Weather Service is warning of high winds expected to blow through the Inland Northwest Friday and Saturday. Meteorologist Laurie Nisbet says steady breezes will arrive Thursday evening and increase overnight into the 10-to-20 mile-an-hour range Friday morning. She says gusts to 50 miles an hour are possible in Spokane, Ritzville and the Palouse, but there’s still some uncertainty about that.
SPOKANE, WA
pullmanradio.com

Winter Storm Watch For Eastern Latah County

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Eastern Latah County. The forecast is calling for up to 4 inches of snow in the valleys and up to 10 inches of snow in the mountains. The Winter Storm Watch starts tonight and runs into Friday afternoon.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Flood Warning Issued For Paradise Creek In Moscow

A Flood Warning has been issued for Paradise Creek in Moscow. The National Weather Service expects the creek to crest in minor flood stage tonight at 9.6 feet. You can view the creek level here https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?wfo=otx&gage=paci1.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

22 Year Old Man Sent To Prison For Leading Local Idaho Law Enforcement On High Speed Car Chase

The 22 year old man convicted of leading local law enforcement in Idaho on a dangerous high speed car chase has been sent to prison. Samuel Beyer was sentenced to 5 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Beyer will be eligible for parole after two years. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case and will review the sentence in about a year. Beyer previously pleaded guilty to felony eluding.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
PULLMAN, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy