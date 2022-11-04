Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Police: Second arrest in ’18 murder
Columbia,S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a second suspect is in custody in connection with a 2018 shooting death. Investigators say Dashawn Muldrow was arrested recently in Albany, NY and extradited back to Columbia. According to police, on October 5, 2018 Muldrow and Dominic McDaniel broke into and robbed a...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police: 18 year-old suspect arrested for murder
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of 18 year-old Sharquis K. O’Neal. The suspect was arrested following an isolated shooting of his 20 year-old friend that occurred on Nov. 3 on Sycamore Avenue, according to police. Authorities say O’Neal is charged with Murder and...
wach.com
Long-time resident reacts to overnight shooting in Richland County neighborhood
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – Right now, some long-time residents in a Richland County neighborhood are rattled after an overnight shooting sent at least one person to the hospital. Richland County deputies say the shooting happened around 3:30am on Wynn Way. When deputies arrived on scene, they found one...
WIS-TV
Fugitive arrested in New York in Columbia murder investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a fugitive suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2018 deadly shooting. Dashawn T. Muldrow, 21, was captured in Albany, NY, and extradited back to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.
wach.com
4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
WIS-TV
CPD arrests teen suspect in deadly shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a teen suspect is in custody in a deadly shooting. CPD said Sharquis K. O’Neal, 18, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Investigators said the arrest comes in connection to a shooting on Nov. 3 involving a 20-year-old on Sycamore Ave. CPD said the victim and the suspect were friends.
abccolumbia.com
Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
abccolumbia.com
Man accused of barricading himself in home overnight in Columbia remains in jail on $150K bond
Franklin has been charged with Possession of Cocaine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, say police. Police say Franklin was arrested after refusing to come out of a Wood Creek Farms home for multiple hours and pointing a gun at relatives. He is prohibited from going back to the neighborhood, say authorities.
Authorities arrest man accused of shooting, killing friend early Thursday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in a deadly Thursday morning shooting off of North Main Street. According to police, 18-year-old Sharquis K. O'Neal has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the shooting of his 20-year-old friend.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police overnight standoff ends with man arrested, remains behind bars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested 34-year-old Devon Michael Franklin after a multiple-hour standoff on Friday, Nov. 4 with officers. The standoff started on Nov. 3 when authorities received reports of a man with a suspected gun. Franklin is charged with three counts of pointing...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia man charged for attempting to bring smoke grenades, knives on plane, say authorities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Columbia man has been charged with violating airport security requirements. Authorities say 51 year-old David Lee Angell has been detained following a contested bond hearing in federal court. According to an FBI special agent, Angell was stopped at a TSA screening before trying to board...
coladaily.com
Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating shooting off of Piney Grove Rd.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to the department, deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Wynn Way, located off of Piney Grove Rd. Deputies arrived at the scene...
abccolumbia.com
UPDATE: Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. says they found missing 15 year-old
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they found missing 15 year-old Hayden Rhodes. The teen was last seen leaving her home on Lomis Court in Hopkins on Nov. 7 around 7 a.m. Rhodes is described as having long braids, weighs 125 lbs, and is approximately 5’6″.
Inmate scaled fence, escaped from correctional center in Lexington, authorities say
LEXINGTON, N.C (WGHP) — The NC Department of Corrections is investigating after they say an inmate escaped from a correctional center in Lexington. Lexington Police Department tweeted that Johnny Porche escaped from the correctional center on Thomason Street in Lexington. The Department of Public Safety says that Porche scaled a fence and ran away just […]
WIS-TV
Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was detained at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport after he attempted to take stun guns, smoke grenades, knives, and pepper spray on a plane. David Lee Angell was charged with knowingly and willfully entering an airport area in violation of security requirements. During a...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victims of Kershaw County motorcycle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has identified the victims of a motorcycle collision. The collision occurred on Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. on Smyrna Rd in Elgin, S.C. The motorcycle was headed North on Smyrna Rd when it hit an SUV. The driver of the motorcycle...
WIS-TV
One person taken to hospital after early morning shooting, say investigators
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. Officials say deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to reports of shots fired in the 200 block of Wynn Way. When deputies arrived at the scene,...
Blythewood woman among 2 arrested on funeral home tax evasion charges
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — A Richland County woman has been arrested and charged with helping a local funeral home evade taxes. According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, 39-year-old Bridgette Frederick of Blythewood was arrested on Friday for an incident that happened in 2019. According to the Department of...
Investigation underway after body found inside manhole in Johnston
State and local agencies are investigating after the body of a man was found inside a manhole on Sandra Drive in Johnston late Friday afternoon.
WIS-TV
RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen
HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
Comments / 0