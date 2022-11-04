LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO