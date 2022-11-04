ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Related
abccolumbia.com

Police: Second arrest in ’18 murder

Columbia,S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police say a second suspect is in custody in connection with a 2018 shooting death. Investigators say Dashawn Muldrow was arrested recently in Albany, NY and extradited back to Columbia. According to police, on October 5, 2018 Muldrow and Dominic McDaniel broke into and robbed a...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia Police: 18 year-old suspect arrested for murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department announced the arrest of 18 year-old Sharquis K. O’Neal. The suspect was arrested following an isolated shooting of his 20 year-old friend that occurred on Nov. 3 on Sycamore Avenue, according to police. Authorities say O’Neal is charged with Murder and...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Fugitive arrested in New York in Columbia murder investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a fugitive suspect has been arrested in connection to a 2018 deadly shooting. Dashawn T. Muldrow, 21, was captured in Albany, NY, and extradited back to Columbia by a CPD member of the United States Marshals Service’s Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force and an investigator.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

4 motorcycle group members charged in deadly shooting

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Four South Carolina men have been charged in a shooting on a Lexington County road last month that left a person dead. according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, thirty-three-year-old Shane Andrzejewski of Lexington, 28-year-old Joshua Allen Dutton of Columbia, 38-year-old Casey Thomas Goodson of Chapin and 34-year-old William Douglas McGathen Simpson of Edgefield are each charged with one count of murder, one count of conspiracy and seven counts of attempted murder, according to arrest warrants.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

CPD arrests teen suspect in deadly shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a teen suspect is in custody in a deadly shooting. CPD said Sharquis K. O’Neal, 18, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime. Investigators said the arrest comes in connection to a shooting on Nov. 3 involving a 20-year-old on Sycamore Ave. CPD said the victim and the suspect were friends.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Richland deputies investigate overnight shooting on Wynn Way

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are investigating a possible shooting overnight. It happened at the 200 block of Wynn Way in Columbia. Investigators say they responded to the shooting around 3:30am. When deputies arrived they say they found one person with a gunshot wound, they were taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia man detained at airport for attempting to take knives on plane

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia man was detained at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport after he attempted to take stun guns, smoke grenades, knives, and pepper spray on a plane. David Lee Angell was charged with knowingly and willfully entering an airport area in violation of security requirements. During a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

RCSD finds missing Hopkins teen

HOPKINS, S.C. (WIS) - RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was located safely Monday afternoon. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing Hopkins teen. RCSD said Hayden Rhodes was last seen at around 7 a.m. on Nov. 7 leaving her home on Lomis Court. Anyone with information about...
HOPKINS, SC

