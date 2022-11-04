ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Slams 'Fickle' Kanye West Fans Who Hate On Her Outfits

 5 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

Kim Kardashian spoke out against the criticism she received from Kanye West's fans about her fashion choices after their divorce. In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kim broke her silence after she was roasted by Ye's fans for one specific post-divorce outfit.

“Let me just say one thing about this flame outfit everyone wants to talk about," she said in a confessional per Page Six. Kim was referring to a black, yellow, and red turtleneck outfit with fur-trimmed glasses she wore during a lunch outing with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

The internet destroyed me and was like, ‘Haha, this is what she gets not being with Kanye,'" Kim continued. "Finally, one look she dresses herself, the Kanye outfits must have ran out.'”

The socialite went on to reveal, "The tea is, this was one of the outfits he styled and picked out. So if you guys knew that and we were together you guys would think it was the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so f—king fickle.”

According to Page Six, Twitter had a field day with the wild outfit, comparing her to Disney superheroes like Violet. In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kim said she struggled to dress herself after she split from the recently disgraced rapper.

“Kanye has always dressed me, he’s always styled me,” the mom of four and businesswoman shared. She also said she would rather not think about what to wear and have “the outfits lined up in my room.”

Related
netflixjunkie.com

Not Just Money, THIS Severed Tie for Kanye West Directly Affects His Divorce Proceedings With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West is no stranger to scandals and controversies. However, this time around, the rapper did not get off scot-free. Apart from public backlash, his antisemitic rhetoric on social media also resulted in the dissolution of several of his partnerships, from Adidas to Balenciaga to Gap, and many more. While Ye incurred several losses because of these falling outs, a recently severed tie even affects the Donda rapper’s relationship with Kim Kardashian.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security to Protect Her Children After Kanye West Revealed Their School Name During an Online Rant

Kim Kardashian‘s inner mama bear is coming out due to Kanye West‘s (seemingly never-ending) rant on social media. Taking swift action after her ex-husband revealed the name of their children’s private school numerous times during his ongoing online spiral, Kim has reportedly hired additional security to guard the entire school, according to TMZ.
musictimes.com

Boy George Says Kim Kardashian Should BE Terrified of Kanye West

Boy George has criticized Kim Kardashian for failing to criticize her ex-husband Kanye West for his antisemitic remarks. West, 45, has been unanimously denounced for spreading a variety of hateful sentiments on the Jewish community, including a tweet that proclaimed "death con 3 on Jewish people." His outspoken beliefs have...
The Independent

SNL answers fans’ prayers with ‘hilarious’ Kanye West Skechers skit

Saturday Night Live shows spoof on Kanye West and Skechers saga. Saturday Night Live has delighted fans with a “hilarious” spoof on the Kanye West and Skechers saga. During Saturday’s (29 October) show, Bowen Yang and Cecily Strong performed in a Skechers advertisement as employees praising the brand for denying a proposed partnership with West.
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Warned By Lawyer He Could Lose His Kids Over Anti-Semitic Comments

Kanye West’s recent anti-Semitic comments have already had a devastating impact on his career, but the consequences may hurt his family life as well. The controversial Chicago rap mogul, who is currently entangled in a bitter legal battle with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, claimed on Tuesday (November 1) that his former lawyer warned him his inflammatory remarks could cost him custody of their four children.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
TMZ.com

Khloe Kardashian Steps Out Wearing Yeezys After Adidas Drops Kanye West

Khloe Kardashian was the first in her family to publicly support the Jewish community and defend her sister Kim Kardashian against Kanye West ... but apparently, she's still a fan of the Yeezy shoe itself. Khloe was spotted wearing Yeezy 350s Wednesday while taking her daughter True to an art...
thebrag.com

D. L. Hughley says if Kanye were a woman, he would be in a conservatorship

Actor and Comedian D. L. Hughley has suggested that if Kanye was a woman, he would already have been in a conservatorship. The last month or so for Kanye West has been a rollercoaster. Following a steady stream of anti-semetic comments, followed by bizarre and obscure justifications, companies and public figures have been quickly distancing themselves from the rapper.
realitytitbit.com

Chicago West 'coming for Kendall' as she steals the spotlight from North

Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
TVOvermind

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Reportedly Communicate Through Assistants

Another day, another Kanye news. At this point, we’re no longer surprised at the things Kanye West says and does. Over the years, he has proven that he can go from hot to cold in mere seconds. From Twitter rants to questionable clips, it’s safe to say that Kanye REALLY enjoys hoarding all the attention.
msn.com

Kim Kardashian ‘Getting Heat’ From Parents At Kids’ Sporting Events After Kanye’s Argument With Parent (Exclusive)

Kim Kardashian ‘feels helpless because she does not have any control’ over Kanye West, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY. Kim Kardashian, 42, was left speechless at a recent soccer match for her son Saint West, 6 — and rightfully so. On Oct. 30, after recently being dropped by Adidas and other brands over Antisemitic remarks that he made on social media, Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, was spotted by photographers getting into a heated argument with one of the other parents Saint’s soccer match. Although the details of their spat are unknown, a source close to Kim told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she has been “getting heat” from other parents over her hot-headed ex-husband.
Rolling Stone

Can Kanye West Ever Tour Again?

For the first time in his career, Kanye West’s controversial comments have not only landed him in another public relations nightmare — they’ve led to nearly all of his brand partners divesting from him as they’ve determined his volatile behavior is more trouble than it’s worth. Talent agency giant CAA dropped him this week, and Adidas ended its years-long partnership with West and his Yeezy brand, tanking the rapper’s net worth and revoking his billionaire status in the process.  As much of the entertainment and fashion industry has cut ties with him following a string of virulent antisemitic remarks and...
netflixjunkie.com

Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”

If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
