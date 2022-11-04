ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

This Texas Bakery Serves One Of 'America's Most Outrageous Donut Flavors'

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

What's your go-to donut choice ? Would you rather have a simple glazed donut or an "outrageous" flavor, like maple bacon, Cookie Monster, or chocolate chocolate chocolate (Yes, that's real).

LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's most outrageous donut flavors. The website states, " Donuts are one of America’s top treats – and the world’s, for that matter. But sometimes a glazed ring or sugar-dusted round doesn’t quite cut it. For those times, the country’s many specialist bakeries and chains have risen to the occasion with some pretty outrageous creations."

One Texas bakery serves up one of America's most outrageous donut flavors. Gourdough's in Austin serves a donut called the mother clucker . The website explains what makes it so outrageous:

" Gourdough’s , a pub and separate food truck in Austin, offers donut holes for dessert, but it’s the savory treats – including sandwiches and burgers with donuts in lieu of bread – that really stand out. The Mother Clucker, perfectly crisp fried chicken in honey butter served with a hot garlic donut, is one of the most popular – and outrageously good."

See the full list of America's most outrageous donut flavors on LoveFOOD's website .

