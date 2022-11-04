ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stretching the truth for political gain | Editorial

By Sun Sentinel Editorial Board, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Some candidates for public office are so eager to have the Sun Sentinel’s editorial endorsement, they suggest to voters that they have it when they don’t. Thanks for the compliment. But we’re going to set the record straight.

In Pompano Beach, two-term District 3 Commissioner Tom McMahon has a fight on his hands from first-time candidate Alison Fournier. We endorsed McMahon two years ago against weak opposition, but times have changed. McMahon has cast controversial votes and Fournier is an energetic and well-prepared alternative to more of the same.

In explaining our decision in a Sept. 29 editorial, we called McMahon “the safe pick.” It wasn’t meant as a compliment, but that’s all he needed. He lifted that phrase and built a political ad around it, and by adding our familiar masthead logo, made it appear as if he had our endorsement, when he did not. That’s a time-honored tactic in Broward campaigns, but it’s highly misleading.

This stretching of the truth is mild compared to the character assassinations and hysterical lies on many mailers, which is why they’ve lost so much of their effectiveness. Mailboxes are overflowing with falsehoods, distortions and ugliness.

In writing endorsement editorials, we can favor one candidate and harshly criticize the others, but that’s rare. The reason is, these are our suggestions. In an age of election deniers and the Big Lie, we respect election outcomes.

In the Fort Lauderdale District 4 commission race, mostly south of the New River, seven candidates are on the ballot. We strongly recommend civic leader and cardiologist Warren Sturman, but we said positive things about two others, Kevin Cochrane and Jacquelyn Scott, and both used those words in ads featuring our logo.

We cited Cochrane’s command of city issues and fierce opposition to overdevelopment and Scott’s four decades of institutional knowledge, and we stand by that. But we recommend that District 4 voters choose Sturman.

The Sun Sentinel Editorial Board is everywhere on direct mail pieces this campaign season — even in places where it doesn’t belong.

Editorials are the opinion of the Sun Sentinel Editorial Board and written by one of its staff members or a designee. The Editorial Board consists of Editorial Page Editor Steve Bousquet, Deputy Editorial Page Editor Dan Sweeney and Editor-in-Chief Julie Anderson.

