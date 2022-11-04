Nick Cannon Kids Timeline: Untangling His Rapidly Growing Family Tree

Photo: Getty Images

After news broke this week that Nick Cannon was expecting another child, many are asking the question: How many kids does Nick Cannon have? We're here to help you figure that out.

On Thursday (November 3), model Alyssa Scott revealed with a stunning maternity photoshoot that she was pregnant with Cannon's child — the second for Scott and Cannon, but the 12th overall child (11 of which are living) for the TV personality. Last year, their son Zen was diagnosed with brain cancer and died when he was 5 months old.

Scott's baby isn't the only kiddo on the way for the Wild 'n Out host, however. Abby De La Rosa is also pregnant with her and Nick's third child, per TMZ ; the two are already parents to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir , who are just a year old. This baby is due any day now, with an expected due date of October 25.

Since 2011, Cannon has had 10 children with six different women: Monroe, Moroccan, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah, Onyx Ice Cole, Zion, Zillion, Zen and Legendary Love. Here's a look at how many kids Nick Cannon has, the baby mamas and the timeline:

(Last updated: November 3, 2020)

2011: Twins Monroe & Moroccan with Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey and Cannon were married from 2008 to 2016. She gave birth to Cannon's first two children, twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott, on April 30, 2011.

TV personality Nick Cannon, Moroccan Scott Cannon, singer Mariah Carey and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards at USC Galen Center on March 11, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images

2017: Golden Sagon with Brittany Bell

On February 21, 2017, former Miss USA Brittany Bell gave birth to Golden Sagon. This is the first of three children Brittany and Nick share, but more on that later!

2020: Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell

On December 23, 2020, Brittany Bell gave birth to Powerful Queen, the second child for her and Cannon.

2021: Twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa

Abby De La Rosa gave birth to twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir on June 14, 2021.

2021: Zen with Alyssa Scott

On June 23, 2021, Alyssa Scott gave birth to her first child with Cannon, Zen, just over a week after Abby De La Rosa gave birth to Zion and Zillion. At 5 months, however, Zen died after a battle with brain cancer.

2022: Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi

On June 28, model Bre Tiesi gave birth to Legendary Love.

2022: Abby De La Rosa announces she's pregnant with her third child with Nick Cannon

On June 3, Abby De La Rosa revealed she was pregnant. TMZ confirmed that Cannon was the father. She hinted at the possibility of having another set of twins on Instagram. The expected due date is October 25.

2022: Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole

Model LaNisha Cole gave birth to Onyx Ice Cole on September 14.

2022: Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell

On September 30, Nick Cannon revealed Brittany Bell gave birth to their third child together, Rise Messiah .

2022: Alyssa Scott reveals she's expecting her second baby with Nick Cannon

On November 3, Alyssa Scott revealed she was pregnant with her and Cannon's second child after the death of 5-month-old Zen. Scott previously shared maternity photos on Instagram in October, but did not reveal Cannon was the father at the time.