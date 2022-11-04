ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England announced this week that it was raising interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs.According to Martin Lewis, the Money Saving Expert, some people on tracker deals with £100,000 remaining on their mortgage will see their costs...
WANE-TV

5 Reasons To NOT Buy a House Right Now

House prices have soared in the United States during the pandemic, especially in small cities and rural areas. Nearly half of all Americans are concerned, if not desperate about the lack of affordable housing. But buying a home is central to the American dream because it is often viewed as a path to building wealth.
CBS News

Home prices are falling fastest in these 10 U.S. cities

Home prices in various parts of the U.S. are tumbling as mortgage rates shoot up to their highest level in years. The drop has been especially steep in once red-hot markets like Austin, Texas. Residential real estate prices in the city, long known for its swinging music scene, progressive politics...
AUSTIN, TX
CNBC

39-year-old millionaire shares why he 'regrets' paying off his 2 home mortgages: 'I felt trapped'

Three years ago, I paid off two home mortgages: our primary residence and a three-bedroom house that my wife and I rented out for $1,500 a month. I felt like I was on the right financial track. I was officially debt-free, and also ran a successful music blog and business coaching service — both brought in a combined annual income of $1 million. Before that, my family and I had been living off food stamps.
TAMPA, FL
Business Insider

Homebuilders aren't helping to lower home prices because they too are sitting on the sidelines waiting for inflation and mortgage rates to fall

Like prospective homeowners, homebuilders aren't happy with the housing market, either. Builder sentiment fell for a 10th straight month in October to decade lows, barring the 2020 lockdowns. High mortgage rates, low buyer demand, and material bottlenecks have also slowed home building. Homebuilders. They're just like you. Soaring costs are...
Entrepreneur

We Might Be Headed Toward a Recession, But a 'Bigger Catastrophe' Could Be on The Horizon

Mortgage rates reached 7% this week, the highest they've been in nearly 20 years, as the Fed continues efforts to curb persistent inflation. The rapidly rising mortgage rate (more than double what it was this time last year) reflects the ongoing fight to tame inflation and cool the housing market. Such moves by the Fed have historically led to an inevitable recession. However, the current economic climate is unlike history's past, and despite looming recession fears, some economists say we're still not heading toward economic fallout.
The Independent

Five million households face mortgage bills rising by thousands by end of 2024, experts warn

The living standards of 5 million households will be hit hard in the next two years as the average mortgage cost shoots up by £5,100, experts predict.In total, mortgage payments are forecast to rise by £26bn a year by the end of 2024 as people’s fixed rates end and they are forced onto more expensive deals. Lower-income homeowners will face the biggest increase calculated as a share of their income, according to the Resolution Foundation, a think tank focused on improving living standards.Its analysis found that more than 5 million families will face rises in their annual mortgage payments of...

