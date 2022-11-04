Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Binance CEO Turns Down Alameda Research Buyout Offer
Changpeng Zhao ‘CZ’, the Chief Executive Officer of leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the company’s lack of interest in selling out its FTX tokens (FTT) holdings to Alameda Research as offered by the latter. Binance CEO announced that the exchange would be liquidating its FTT shares...
thecoinrise.com
Gate.io Joins Payment Service with the Launch of Gate Pay
Gate.io, a Cayman-Island-based crypto exchange, has floated its payment service product with the launch of Gate Pay. According to the press release by the firm, citing an industry report by DataReportal adoption rate for cryptocurrencies is rising with some countries like Thailand and Turkey rising as high as 20%. The...
thecoinrise.com
Coinmetro secures over $7M funds at $180 million valuation
Coinmetro, a crypto exchange, has finalized a strategic funding round that resulted in the company securing 7 million euros (around $7 million). This round was supported by three angel investors and 100 current shareholders. According to the announcement by the company, its valuation has seen a significant increase to $180...
thecoinrise.com
Amy Wu Claims VC Deals were Rushed without Sufficient Due Diligence
Amy Wu, Head of Ventures and Commercials at FTX Ventures made a statement that she believes the Venture Capital (VC) deals at the last crypto-bullish market were rushed through and void of proper due diligence. Wu gave the statement while speaking on a panel titled “VC Investing in a Bear...
thecoinrise.com
DLT Gaining Traction Amongst Financial Markets Infrastructure – Citi
The result of a survey conducted and presented by Citi group as the second Securities Services Evolution white paper shows that there has been a global upshoot in the amount of engagement with Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) amongst financial market infrastructures. It was discovered that DLT has gone increasingly mainstream in the midst of these global participants and other digital assets.
Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate Is Top of Mind for 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and media company, today announced the findings of its second annual Climate Conscious Consumer study, which tracks how our climate influences consumer spending, what environmentally-conscious consumers desire from advertisers, and how drivers are thinking about EVs. The study is based on responses from 997 Americans representative of the U.S. adult population gathered in September 2022 by F’inn, a leading independent research firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005356/en/ Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate is Top of Mind For 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort (Graphic: Business Wire)
Hamilton Reserve Bank Partners with Rosenblatt Global Advisors LLC to Offer Tailored Investment Solutions
NEW YORK & JESSUPS ESTATE, Saint Kitts & Nevis--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Hamilton Reserve Bank ( www.hrbank.com ), the award-winning hometown bank of America’s founding father Alexander Hamilton and the largest global bank in its region, has partnered with Rosenblatt Global Advisors LLC ( www.rbltga.com ), a sister company of Rosenblatt Securities ( www.rblt.com ), the largest floor broker on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), to offer holistic investment solutions to a global clientele. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005316/en/ L to R: Howard Anthony Lewis, Board Member Hamilton Reserve Bank; Jourdan Frain, Rosenblatt Global Advisors; Anthony Gajor, Executive Vice President /Global Business Development, Hamilton Reserve Bank. The executives were meeting at the New York Stock Exchange. (Photo: Business Wire)
thecoinrise.com
Binance to Exit FTT Positions Per Leaked Alameda Balance Sheet
Following a recent revelation regarding the balance sheet of Alameda Research, CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao “CZ” has said he will trade its remaining FTT (the native token of rival platform FTX exchange). According to CZ, this move to liquidate its position was not an attempt to take...
thecoinrise.com
Coin Listing on BitYard – Agency For Listing on Crypto Exchanges
Getting a token or Coin Listing on BitYard, a mainstream digital currency trading platform is supposed to be a simple exercise, however, this is not always so. This is because there is high competition to list on these exchanges, per the requirements to list which differ from one exchange to the other.
thecoinrise.com
OpenSea Launch Tool For Creator Fee On-Chain Enforcement
As a way of putting the power to enforce creation fees often referred to as royalties into the hands of creators, the Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea has introduced a suite of tools for creator fee on-chain enforcement on new collections. As per a statement published on the OpenSea Blog,...
thecoinrise.com
LeadBlock Partners closes a $150 million fund
European crypto venture capital firm LeadBlock Partners has finished the first closure of its new fund, which has a target value of $150 million (€150 million). This is the Leadblock Partner’s second fund, and it has already raised tens of millions of dollars since its founding just two years ago. The company was established by ex-Goldman Sachs executives David Chreng-Messembourg, Baptiste Cota, and Jean-Marc Puel. During an interview with The Block, Chreng-Messembourg stated:
thecoinrise.com
Friktion launches under-collateralized crypto lending service for institutional clients seeking DeFi yields
Friktion, a Solana-based asset management platform, launched a crypto loan offering for institutional clients seeking DeFi yields. The company’s crypto lending offering will provide clients under-collateralized loans, which would not require collateral leading to a capital-efficient borrowing. According to a recent post by TheBlock, Friktion believes that its crypto...
thecoinrise.com
Fireblocks: Traditional financial institutions are diving deeper into the crypto industry
The head of Web3 at Fireblocks, Omer Amsel, recently noted a rise in interest from more traditional banks and financial institutions for Fireblocks’ services. He added that the validators are being run on some bank computers. According to Amsel, traditional financial institutions are increasingly venturing into crypto and further...
Eric Mackenzie Joins Digital Experience Agency Whereoware as Chief Technology Officer
MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Whereoware, an award-winning digital experience agency, announced today the addition of Eric MacKenzie as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire to Whereoware’s executive team reinforces their commitment to marrying powerful technology, strategic activation, and business consulting to deliver elevated customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005444/en/ Eric MacKenzie, Chief Technology Officer, Whereoware (Photo: Business Wire)
thecoinrise.com
Rolex files applications for NFT, metaverse trademarks
British-founded Swiss watch designer and prestigious manufacturing company Rolex has joined the expanding NFT metaverse bandwagon by filing for trademarks associated with cryptocurrencies, NFTs, and the Metaverse. Michael Kondoudis, a leading trademark and patent attorney, came to Twitter to share fresh information about Rolex, the prestigious luxury watchmaker firm. Rolex...
thecoinrise.com
Meta Reels Out Massive Layoff Plans For Mid November
Facebook parent company Meta plans to undergo a massive layoff in the second week of November as part of its strategy to weather the effect of the crypto winter. With the number of its employees reaching 87,000 globally, this large-scale retrenchment will be one of the largest employee reductions as it would affect thousands of employees.
Comments / 0