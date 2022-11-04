Read full article on original website
Related
Food 2Go — Pagoda Restaurant & Catering
We're checking out a classic food spot off Kanunu Street in Honolulu. They've been providing their guests with the local flavors of Hawai'i, warm hospitality and beautiful surroundings -- we're talking about the Pagoda Restaurant & Catering.
KITV.com
Planned Chinatown hotel clears key environmental hurdle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A planned hotel in Chinatown has cleared a key environmental hurdle. KITV4 has learned that the city’s Department of Planning and Permitting has found that the project is anticipated to pose no significant impacts to the environment.
honolulumagazine.com
We Tried It! Keiki Republic
Who: Two sets of parents and four energetic kids ranging from 1.5 to 6 years old. When: Saturday at 10 a.m. It seems every parent and caregiver know about Kids City and its two luxurious locations over in Ward and Kapolei, but I wanted to learn more about Keiki Republic, a new play center over on the windward side. My family and I are fans of Windward Mall—we love how it’s already packed with fun things for the whole family like Pups of War, Glow Putt Mini Golf, Ko‘olau Pets and Fun Factory.
LIST: Best garlic shrimp spots to check out on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best garlic shrimp spots within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for Nov. 2022.
tripsavvy.com
The Twin Fin Brings a Surf-Themed Hotel to Waikiki
There’s a newly renovated place to stay along the iconic coastline of Waikiki on Oahu: The Twin Fin opened on Nov. 2, 2022. The revitalized hotel, which transformed the old Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel, is now part of Highgate’s Hawaii collection of hotels and features refreshed guestrooms, an updated design, and a menu of experiences rooted in Hawaiian culture.
Over 500 items sold during Aloha Stadium online auction
Although the future of Aloha Stadium remains up in the air, we do know that parts of it are scattered around now.
Drain repairs in Chinatown, what streets are affected
Beginning Monday, Nov. 14, improvements to storm drains in the Chinatown area will be taking place.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii's own Tumua Tuinei is taking the stage at the Blaisdell Arena
Tickets are on sale now for the Outrigger Rainbow Classic. The basketball tournament begins on Nov. 11. Smart Money Monday: Tips on how to protect against fraud. Kristen Konishi from Bank of Hawaii provides some ways you can protect yourself from being scammed. What's Trending: Powerball hits record high; Horse...
KITV.com
'Aggressive' Tiger shark spotted off White Plains Beach on Oahu's South Shore
HONOLULU COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Warning signs have been posted after an aggressive 10 to 12 foot Tiger shark was spotted off White Sands Beach on Oahu’s South Shore, Monday. The shark was spotted swimming 20 to 50 yards from the shore, according to Ocean Safety officials.
6 lost hikers on Aiea Loop Trail rescued by HFD
Honolulu Fire Department said it has successfully rescued six hikers who became lost on the Aiea Loop Trail.
KITV.com
Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
Limited turkey supply prompts businesses to urge people to plan ahead
If you want turkey this Thanksgiving, you should be prepared to pay a little more and buy it early.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by shooting with a so-called hydrogel gun left a Kapolei man with a welt ― and a message for the public. Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something violently hit him in the neck. “A car...
Pearlridge Night Market: Beer, food, games and prizes
Pearlridge Center will be holding its first Night Market on Friday.
scoringlive.com
Kahuku's Reid named OIA East Player of the Year
Player of the Year: Cha'lei Reid, Kahuku, OH, So. Castle: Anuhea Aukai, Lehiwa Kapu, Gracy Robins, Lemao Taualii. Farrington: Miavanna Maiava, Abelyn Toliai. Kahuku: Dani Kapu, Sidney Keni, Madison Mamizuka, Kaliko Schilling. Kailua: Kaylin Cosma, Hope Kepa. Kaimuki: Jennalyn Achime-Harper, Ayorine Asher, Kira Rose Moananu, Shenna Palik, Zelda Tulafono. Kaiser:...
Long lines across Hawaii voting centers could delay results
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Voters are still waiting in lines at voter service centers, even though the polls are set to close at 7 p.m. KHON2 spoke to voters at Honolulu Hale in the afternoon and there were a mix of positive and negative experiences. “I came down here and voted in-person and it felt really […]
Hawaii resort to reopen more than a decade later
The resort will draw inspiration from its own history to create a cultural experience for guests.
KHON2
Engel and Volkers Honolulu Talks How The 1031 Exchange Can Help Investors Save Money
Honolulu (KHON2) – The 1031 Exchange is a powerful tool that can help Investors save thousands of dollars in taxes, Kay Mukaigawa of Engel and Volkers Honolulu talks to William “Bill” Exeter about the 1031 Exchange. The 1031 Exchange has been part of the U.S. Tax Code...
KITV.com
Major Oahu condo development project back in the spotlight amid lawsuits
A $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors. The developer for Ocean Plaza says the plan for the plaza is...
KITV.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by driver on Ala Moana Blvd. identified
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have identified a Kaneohe man killed by a driver in the Ala Moana area. Around 12:30 a.m. on November 5, 2022, Landon Kimura, 55 was struck by a car traveling westbound while he was crossing Ala Moana Boulevard, around Ward Ave. Kimura was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0