Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans take 5-2 majority in North Carolina Supreme Court
For the first time since 2016, Republicans now have a majority on the North Carolina Supreme Court. Two seats were up for grabs this year, and Republicans won both, taking a 5-2 advantage on the state's highest court. Before the election, Democrats held a 4-3 majority on the court. Richard...
Supreme Court considers fate of landmark Indian adoption law
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that pits several prospective adoptive parents and the state of Texas against the Indian Child Welfare Act — a federal law aimed at preventing Native American children from being separated from their extended families and their tribes. This is...
The Supreme Court will decide the future of the Indian Child Welfare Act
What started as a custody battle over a foster child heads to the Supreme Court tomorrow. And the decision may have implications for the sovereignty of all Native American tribes. The case is Brackeen v. Haaland. The Brackeens, who are white, adopted a Native child after a prolonged fight with...
Stewart Rhodes denies he organized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
Stewart Rhodes has testified in his own defense in his federal trial that he was not part of planning the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. Rhodes and four other defendants are charged with seditious conspiracy. Prosecutors had presented witnesses who tied the defendants to such planning. Under questioning by...
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats' hold on Congress
The promise of a red wave receding, Republicans slogged state by state in a determined fight to break the Democrats’ one-party hold on Washington as anxiety set in over the dragged-out race for control of Congress and the future of President Joe Biden's agenda.On Wednesday, the Democrats' fragile grasp on power in the House and the Senate remained at risk. The party faced a new generation of Republican candidates — among them political newcomers, including 2020 election deniers and some extremists inspired by Donald Trump handily winning some seats.But races stayed tight, and Republicans ran into stiff competition in...
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp wins second term in Georgia over Democrat Stacey Abrams
ATLANTA – Georgia's Republican Gov. Brian Kemp has won a second term, again defeating Democrat Stacey Abrams in one of the most closely-watched campaigns for governor in the country, according to a race call by the Associated Press. In a speech before supporters Tuesday night Kemp said, "It looks...
Illinois Republicans' dissent reason to blame for Bailey defeat, says former state party chairman
A former Republican leader, Tim Schneider said a lack of money and unity may be among the reasons that GOP hopeful Darren Bailey fell short in the race for governor of Illinois.
Overwhelming victory in Petersburg helps propel McEachin to fourth term in Congress
A breakdown of the votes by locality in the Fourth Congressional District shows no surprises in the margins of victory based on the political leanings of those localities. Incumbent Democratic Rep. Donald McEachin won big in the urban centers of the district in Petersburg and Richmond, eclipsing 80% of the vote in each. He also won by much narrower margins in the smaller cities of Hopewell and Emporia, and that proved to be more than enough to...
Maxwell Frost elected as the first Gen Z member of Congress
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Democrat Maxwell Frost has won in Florida's 10th Congressional District, according to a race call by the Associated Press, making him the first member of Generation Z elected to serve in the U.S. Congress. Frost was heavily favored to win...
Why mail voting laws may slow the count in some key swing states
Follow live updates and results from the 2022 midterm election here. In states where voting by mail is on the rise, there's a wonky reason why officials may be slower to report midterm results on election night. Before mail-in ballots can be counted, they have to go through a process...
Your election night guide, hour-by-hour
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Counting in these midterm elections could likely go on a while. Results and control of Congress might not be known for days or weeks. But if you want to get an idea of which way things might be headed, we've...
As Netanyahu brings in the far-right, the U.S. is paying attention
Benjamin Netanyahu's promises of a government that includes far-right figures could strain relations with the U.S. and regional countries it seeks to court.
Stories about crime are rife with misinformation and racism, critics say
The specter of rising crime has become a central point of the 2020 midterm elections. It's been on heavy rotation in Republican campaign ads, and nightly it's the topic de jour on Fox News. Even much of the mainstream media is covering crime as though the country is in the middle of some kind of crisis, defacto accepting the political narrative — especially, but not exclusively, the Republican narrative.
6 takeaways from an election night that's not over yet
This is why it's always important to remember never to assume you know exactly what's going to happen in an election – and to keep an open mind for potential surprises. We've been saying for months these elections were expected to be close, that many of these elections would take a while to be decided, asked whether things had settled into a typical midterm, where the president's party would suffer major losses, and said to not believe anyone who told you they knew exactly what would happen.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0