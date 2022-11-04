Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 265: Cannabis turmoil, drag show clash, accused molesters, displaced residents, viral-video charges dropped, Arcata official Brett Watson arrested again, Arcata earth flag considerations, PG&E’s SoHum problem, healthcare education hub, Sara Bareilles’ Twitter exit, more

Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Election Results for Humboldt County (Fourth Election Night Report)
Humboldt County rolled out its fourth set of election results tonight. Remember that a large number of votes still remain to be counted in both Humboldt County and in the Statewide races but here’s what Humboldt County has voted so far:. (Note: the bottom left has arrows that allow...
kymkemp.com
Election Results – Humboldt County’s First Election Night Report
Here’s the first Humboldt County election results in pdf format below. Give the page a minute to load. Remember that a large number of votes still remain to be counted in both Humboldt County and in the Statewide races but here’s what Humboldt County has voted so far:
sfbayview.com
U.S. district judge overturns SF jury award in civil suit related to unsolved murder case of student David Josiah Lawson
The still unresolved case of murdered 19-year-old Black student, David Josiah Lawson, is approaching the end of the fifth year of pain and suffering for Charmaine Lawson, mother of young, first-born Lawson – lovingly called “DJ” and “Josiah” by family, friends and supporters. In the...
kymkemp.com
City of Arcata in Planning Phase for 2022 Annual Paving Project
• H St. – from Sunset Ave. to 11th St. • G St. – from 5th St. to 7th St. As part of the planning and design phase of the project, the Engineering department will be holding a public meeting to present the current plans for the aforementioned project areas. The City of Arcata would like to encourage as many residents, those that own or manage businesses and even those that frequently travel along these streets in particular, to try to attend this meeting and contribute valuable feedback.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(VIDEO) Some California YouTubers Came to Eureka and Made Some Complimentary Content About the Redwood Sky Walk
Because you are a trustworthy Humboldt ambassador, these days you repeatedly find yourself directing your out-of-town friends to the Sequoia Park Zoo’s Redwood Sky Walk, right? Right?!? They spent a bunch of money on that thing! Do your part!. Well, if you find your enthusiasm waning for whatever reason,...
ijpr.org
No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E
The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
kymkemp.com
Californians for the Arts Regional Conversation Coming to Eureka
Connect regionally on statewide initiatives. This event features updates on cultural policy, arts advocacy, and funding opportunities, as well as a chance to listen and connect with local artists, creatives, and cultural leaders. Californians for the Arts will be stopping in Eureka to host one of several Regional Conversations, bringing...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Woman Shot in the Legs After Bumpy Bald Hills Road Causes Firearm to Discharge; One Arrested
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 5, 2022, at about 12:14 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Elk Camp Fire Station near Orick for the report of a gunshot victim. At the station, deputies contacted a 21-year-old female victim who was...
kymkemp.com
Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage
Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
Missing North Bay woman now located
UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
krcrtv.com
Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant
EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
kymkemp.com
Found: Adorable Black and White and Wet All Over Cutie
This cute wet beastie was just found about 11:15 a.m. near Main Dr. and Sawmill Road east of Garberville. If you recognize this sweetie, call (707) 601-6424.
The overlook at this Del Norte County beach is Point Reyes' lost cousin
Beware of the "aggressive elk."
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 10:56 p.m.] Vehicle Crash on Hwy 36 East of Mad River
A vehicle crashed on Hwy 36 east of Mad River near South Fork Mountain Road about 7:40 p.m. The vehicle isn’t impacting the road but reports over the scanner state one person was trapped. By 8:30 p.m., both of the occupants were out of the vehicle and an ambulance...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Memory-robbing toxin found in Northern California shellfish from two counties
The consumption of shellfish harvested from two Northern California counties could come with permanent short-term memory loss, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department warned on Thursday not to eat sport-harvested razor clams from Del Norte County or mussels from Humboldt County. The shellfish from both counties...
kymkemp.com
Julie Ryan Endorsed by Humboldt County Democratic Central Committee
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
kymkemp.com
Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Completion of Arcata Ridge Trail This Saturday
The City of Arcata invites residents to celebrate the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Sunny Brae Forest on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. The Arcata Ridge Trail has been a City and community priority for over a decade, and its completion marks a monumental achievement in connecting the main tract of the Arcata Community Forest with the Sunny Brae Forest Tract. The Arcata Ridge Trail now provides hikers, equestrians and bicyclists the opportunity to traverse on a multi-use trail between the South Fork Janes Creek Trailhead on West End Rd. to Margaret Ln. in Sunny Brae.
krcrtv.com
Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff
WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Burgling Washing Machine From Arcata Bottoms Home
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Nov. 3, 2022, at about 8:39 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 2500 block of Vaissade Road, in the county’s jurisdiction of Arcata, for the report of a burglary. According to the...
kymkemp.com
CalRTA Blood Drive This Wednesday
This is a press release from the California Retired Teachers Association:. People can also donate at the blood Mobile. Here’s that schedule:. Monday Nov,. 7th. McKinleyville Shopping Center Noon-5:00. Wednesday Nov. 9th. Arcata Co-op Noon-6:00.
