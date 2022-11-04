ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Humboldt County’s news podcast: Humboldt Last Week episode 265: Cannabis turmoil, drag show clash, accused molesters, displaced residents, viral-video charges dropped, Arcata official Brett Watson arrested again, Arcata earth flag considerations, PG&E’s SoHum problem, healthcare education hub, Sara Bareilles’ Twitter exit, more

By Myles Cochrane
kymkemp.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Election Results for Humboldt County (Fourth Election Night Report)

Humboldt County rolled out its fourth set of election results tonight. Remember that a large number of votes still remain to be counted in both Humboldt County and in the Statewide races but here’s what Humboldt County has voted so far:. (Note: the bottom left has arrows that allow...
kymkemp.com

Election Results – Humboldt County’s First Election Night Report

Here’s the first Humboldt County election results in pdf format below. Give the page a minute to load. Remember that a large number of votes still remain to be counted in both Humboldt County and in the Statewide races but here’s what Humboldt County has voted so far:
kymkemp.com

City of Arcata in Planning Phase for 2022 Annual Paving Project

• H St. – from Sunset Ave. to 11th St. • G St. – from 5th St. to 7th St. As part of the planning and design phase of the project, the Engineering department will be holding a public meeting to present the current plans for the aforementioned project areas. The City of Arcata would like to encourage as many residents, those that own or manage businesses and even those that frequently travel along these streets in particular, to try to attend this meeting and contribute valuable feedback.
ARCATA, CA
ijpr.org

No more power capacity available in southern Humboldt County, says PG&E

The Humboldt County Board of Supervisors met on Nov. 1 to hear from PG&E on why there’s no more power capacity south of the town of Fortuna. The primary issues are outdated power lines and significant requests of power from new cannabis facilities. The company says overall power demands have actually decreased or remained consistent over the last 10 years, but they recently saw a sharp increase in the need for power from new business applications.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Californians for the Arts Regional Conversation Coming to Eureka

Connect regionally on statewide initiatives. This event features updates on cultural policy, arts advocacy, and funding opportunities, as well as a chance to listen and connect with local artists, creatives, and cultural leaders. Californians for the Arts will be stopping in Eureka to host one of several Regional Conversations, bringing...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Three Dead (Including Shooter) After Trinity County Rampage

Press release from the Trinity County Sheriff’s Department:. On Monday, November 7, 2022, at approximately 9:15 AM, a shooting was reported in the parking lot of a Weaverville area business. Trinity County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the victim, Shane Gillespie, of Weaverville, CA, was deceased.
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Missing North Bay woman now located

UPDATE: Police confirm Markovich has been located. COTATI, Calif. (KRON) — The Cotati Police Department reported Monday that a woman went missing while driving to Oregon. Camille Rose Markovich, 26, was last heard from in the area of Eureka, CA. Markovich was driving from Cotati to Selma, OR on Highway 101 and was last heard […]
COTATI, CA
krcrtv.com

Humboldt officials react to Gov. Newsom pausing state homeless grant

EUREKA, Calif. — In June 2022, Humboldt County applied for a state grant program aimed at helping local governments tackle homelessness. However, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Nov. 3 those grants would be paused. Newsom said the state is looking to reset its homeless plan. The state spending would...
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE 10:56 p.m.] Vehicle Crash on Hwy 36 East of Mad River

A vehicle crashed on Hwy 36 east of Mad River near South Fork Mountain Road about 7:40 p.m. The vehicle isn’t impacting the road but reports over the scanner state one person was trapped. By 8:30 p.m., both of the occupants were out of the vehicle and an ambulance...
MAD RIVER, CA
kymkemp.com

Julie Ryan Endorsed by Humboldt County Democratic Central Committee

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to Celebrate Completion of Arcata Ridge Trail This Saturday

The City of Arcata invites residents to celebrate the completion of the Arcata Ridge Trail at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Sunny Brae Forest on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 12 p.m. The Arcata Ridge Trail has been a City and community priority for over a decade, and its completion marks a monumental achievement in connecting the main tract of the Arcata Community Forest with the Sunny Brae Forest Tract. The Arcata Ridge Trail now provides hikers, equestrians and bicyclists the opportunity to traverse on a multi-use trail between the South Fork Janes Creek Trailhead on West End Rd. to Margaret Ln. in Sunny Brae.
ARCATA, CA
krcrtv.com

Trinity County double-homicide suspect dead after hours-long standoff

WEAVERVILLE, Calif. — UPDATE, NOV. 7, 7 PM:. The Trinity County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) released more details regarding the two homicides in Weaverville and Trinity Center on Monday. Additionally, the Sheriff confirmed the homicide suspect has been found dead inside his home following an hours-long standoff. Trinity County Sheriff...
WEAVERVILLE, CA
kymkemp.com

CalRTA Blood Drive This Wednesday

This is a press release from the California Retired Teachers Association:. People can also donate at the blood Mobile. Here’s that schedule:. Monday Nov,. 7th. McKinleyville Shopping Center Noon-5:00. Wednesday Nov. 9th. Arcata Co-op Noon-6:00.
ARCATA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy