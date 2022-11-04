Read full article on original website
Related
ktalnews.com
Second bomb threat shuts down Louisiana school, changes polling location for some voters
KENNER, La. (WGNO) — Officials with Kenner Discovery School began investigating a bomb threat on campus Tuesday (Nov. 8) – the school’s second threat made in the last week. A tweet from the Kenner Police Department says the threat came in early on Election Day morning to...
WAFB.com
Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say
DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
brproud.com
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
theadvocate.com
Happy's Irish Pub faces hearing in first noise enforcement by Baton Rouge alcohol board
A conflict over the noise from one of downtown Baton Rouge’s most popular bars will serve as the test case for more-aggressive enforcement of the parish’s noise ordinance by officers who regulate the sale and consumption of alcohol. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board will hold a public hearing...
CRIME STOPPERS: Officials working to identify person accused of stealing truck from LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU police are trying to identify a person who allegedly stole a work truck from campus, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers. The incident reportedly happened on Wednesday, Nov. 2. According to Crime Stoppers, the stolen vehicle was later recovered damaged at a nearby...
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
wbrz.com
Bomb threat to Jefferson Parish polling location prompts move
KENNER - A bomb threat made to a school in Jefferson Parish being used as a polling location for Election Day called for the precinct to move completely. The bomb threat was made to Kenner Discovery, a health sciences academy where polling was taking place. While there were no children at the school due to the campus being closed for voting, election officials chose to move the polling location to JJ Audubon Elementary School.
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge residents remain negative about parish's outlook in annual survey
Nearly 60% of East Baton Parish residents recently interviewed believe children in the parish do not have opportunities here to earn more than their parents and few want their children to stay as adults, according to a survey conducted for a foundation that aims to improve the quality of life in the capital region.
brproud.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-10 West back open after accident causes major delays
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Traffic has been backed up on I-10 West for a chunk of the morning commute. According to @TTN Baton Rouge, that is because of an accident that took place on the Mississippi River Bridge. These viewer submitted photos show what the accident scene looked...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish man killed after vehicle goes airborne on Tuesday morning
ETHEL, La. (BRPROUD) – Brandon Martin, 36, of Holden, was killed in an early morning crash on Tuesday, November 8. The deadly crash happened on LA 19 south around 4 a.m. The 2015 Audi sedan driven by Martin was the only vehicle involved in the crash. According to the...
theadvocate.com
District 9 race pits veteran Baton Rouge school board member against two competitors
Experience in public office or the need for change. Voters in District 9 are being asked at Tuesday’s election to judge what they value more when it comes to who will represent them on the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board. The experience argument is coming from the incumbent...
theadvocate.com
A West Baton Rouge school tax lost by 1 vote in March; Did voters have a change in heart?
Voters in West Baton Rouge Parish approved a 10-year, 15 mill property tax renewal for the parishwide school district Tuesday, eight months after defeating the tax by a single vote. Complete but unofficial returns show the $8.5 million on proposal won support from 55 percent of those voting. The tax...
wbrz.com
Traffic nightmare: Crashes on Mississippi River Bridge snarl morning commute throughout BR
PORT ALLEN - A crash involving two 18-wheelers on the westbound Mississippi River Bridge caused standstill traffic to back up for miles Tuesday morning. The crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. and initially blocked two lanes of traffic on the three-lane bridge. Officials say no injuries were reported. As of...
brproud.com
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
brproud.com
No one hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Central
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire Department responded to a crash around 10:45 a.m. at Sullivan Rd. and Lovett Rd. The crash involved two vehicles and everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Bomb Threat Temporarily Shuts Down Louisiana Polling Station
Local officials determined that the threat was related to the school and not the election.
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations
Four Suspects Arrested in Louisiana for Alleged Commercial Fishing Violations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 7, 2022, that enforcement agents arrested four Simmesport, Louisiana persons on October 20 in Avoyelles and Pointe Coupee parishes for alleged commercial fishing infractions. Allen P. Kimble,...
theadvocate.com
Charter school 'gets creative' to boost enrollment and pay off pricey lease
Underwater on a pricey lease on its facility, a charter school official in Plaquemine said he decided to "get creative" as they looked for ways to boost flagging student enrollment and generate enough money to pay the school's landlord. In a report released last week, outside auditors hired by the...
WDSU
Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win
NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
Man dies in deadly East Feliciana Parish crash
ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are reportedly investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Holden man early Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. The crash reportedly happened shortly before 4 a.m. on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish. Troopers identified the...
Comments / 8