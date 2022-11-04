ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person injured in Livingston Parish shooting, officials say

DCFS addresses failure in child overdose death (Full Interview) Officials with the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services held a news conference to discuss a child's overdose death. Coast & Climate: Lunar Eclipse. Updated: 5 hours ago. In this special episode of Coast & Climate, Dr. Steve talks with...
1 hurt in Monday morning shooting; Baker police investigating

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are investigating a Monday morning shooting that left one person hurt near the Baton Rouge Zoo. The Baker Police Department said officers responded to Plank Road and Lavey Lane near the zoo before 10 a.m. where one victim was found. The victim was medically treated by emergency responders.
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
Bomb threat to Jefferson Parish polling location prompts move

KENNER - A bomb threat made to a school in Jefferson Parish being used as a polling location for Election Day called for the precinct to move completely. The bomb threat was made to Kenner Discovery, a health sciences academy where polling was taking place. While there were no children at the school due to the campus being closed for voting, election officials chose to move the polling location to JJ Audubon Elementary School.
Deputies respond to shots fired in Livingston Parish; 1 injured

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon is under investigation in Livingston Parish. Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said the shooting took place at 1 p.m. on Hwy 40 at Jones Road at an Independence address. He said the shooting victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one hurt in multi-vehicle crash in Central

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – The Central Police Department, East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Central Fire Department responded to a crash around 10:45 a.m. at Sullivan Rd. and Lovett Rd. The crash involved two vehicles and everyone was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Warren Easton football coaches deal with car breakins after big win

NEW ORLEANS — Coaches at Warren Easton High School in Mid-City say someone broke into their cars last week as the team played a game. It happened last Thursday. The incident was caught on camera and coaches say this type of crime in the city needs to stop.
Man dies in deadly East Feliciana Parish crash

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are reportedly investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of a Holden man early Tuesday morning, Nov. 8. The crash reportedly happened shortly before 4 a.m. on LA 19 south of LA 10 in East Feliciana Parish. Troopers identified the...
