Pumpkin hurled into windshield of moving car on LI, cops search for thrower

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- An airborne pumpkin shattered the windshield of a moving car on Long Island this week, Suffolk County police said Friday as they searched for the person responsible for throwing it.

The victim was driving a Ford Fusion westbound on Townline Road, near MacArthur Boulevard, in Hauppauge around 2:50 p.m. Sunday when a pumpkin slammed into his windshield.

The force of the gourd shattered the glass, photos from police show.

Someone in a passing car threw the pumpkin at the Ford, police said.

The force of the pumpkin shattered the windshield of the Ford Fusion. Photo credit Suffolk County Police Department

The driver, Nick Costi, and his girlfriend, who was also in the car, were left shaken by the incident but otherwise not hurt, WNBC reported.

“When I closed my eyes, I really had no idea if I was alive to be honest with you,” Costi told the outlet. “So I opened them and saw the broken glass and that I was still moving.”

“I'm thankful to be alive,” he said, noting that his father had told him the famous case of a Long Island woman who had a frozen turkey thrown at her windshield from a moving car on Thanksgiving in 2004 and required facial reconstruction surgery.

“That could have been me,” Costi said.

Police didn't immediately release a suspect description but they asked anyone with information to contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers by anonymously calling 1-800-220-TIPS, using the P3 Tips app or submitting a tip at P3Tips.com .

