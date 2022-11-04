Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Biden acknowledges Dems keeping Congress is ‘a very high expectation’
President Biden acknowledged Monday that Democrats keeping control of Congress is “a very high expectation” amid final midterm predictions that show Republicans with an increased likelihood of taking over the House and Senate. At two Democratic National Committee virtual receptions the day before the election, Biden said he...
FOX2Now
Biden makes final midterm pitch in blue-state Maryland
President Biden made his closing midterm pitch the night before Election Day, helping Maryland’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Wes Moore, against his GOP opponent, Dan Cox, who is endorsed by former President Trump. Biden rallied for Moore at Bowie State University, which marked a full circle midterm cycle for Biden...
$2 billion Powerball jackpot ticket sold in California
(NEXSTAR) – After technical issues, delays and much anticipation over the largest-ever Powerball jackpot, lottery officials announced Tuesday that one person matched all the winning numbers to take home the $2.04 billion grand prize. If the winner opts for the cash payout, they’ll get an estimated $997.6 million lump...
Trump jabs at DeSantis during rally: ‘Ron DeSanctimonious’
Former President Trump took aim at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at a campaign rally on Saturday night, coining the nickname “Ron DeSanctimonious” for the politician who is widely viewed as Trump’s greatest competition for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Trump called out his potential political...
Will Democrats or Republicans control Congress? These key races will decide
(NEXSTAR) — Election Day is over, but control of Congress still hung in the balance Wednesday morning. Which party will end up with a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate for the next two years will come down to a few key undecided races. Here’s a...
FOX2Now
Democrats feel something unfamiliar: hope
(The Hill) – Democrats were bracing for a terrible night. But as the clock neared midnight on the East Coast on Tuesday, Democrats were feeling something unusual for them on election night: a pleasant sense of surprise. GOP victories in Senate races in New Hampshire and Colorado had not...
FOX2Now
Yes, it’s the economy, but the state of democracy, abortion and Ukraine loom large as issues before 2022 midterms
(THE CONVERSATION) – The 2022 midterm elections, perhaps more than most in recent American history, present voters with a multitude of pressing issues to consider as they prepare to vote. These issues range from abortion to rising inflation, energy costs to the state of American democracy. Given the attention...
FOX2Now
Illinois 16th District: LaHood wins reelection over Haderlein
Longtime U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood won reelection over Democratic challenger Elizabeth Haderlein for Illinois’ 16th Congressional District. LaHood held a significant financial advantage over his opponent throughout the campaign. His campaign has $4.185 million cash on hand, has spent just over $2.6 million since Jan. 1, 2021, and his total receipts are just over $3.7 million in that same time period.
Time is running out for House to pass permanent daylight saving bill
(The Hill) – Time is running out for the House to pass legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent in the U.S., after the Senate shocked the nation earlier this year and unanimously approved the measure. The bill, titled the Sunshine Protection Act, skated under the radar for...
Senate race tight between Fetterman and Oz
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The race is tight for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat. “I’m running to serve Pennsylvania, Oz is running to use Pennsylvania,” said Democratic candidate John Fetterman. “I will bring change to Washington so they treat us the way we deserve,” said Republican candidate Dr....
FOX 2
GOP’s Schmitt hoping to claim open Missouri Senate seat
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is hoping to claim what’s considered a safe GOP seat as his party fights for control of the U.S. Senate. Schmitt, 47, and Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, 65, are vying for the Senate seat occupied for the...
FOX2Now
Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ on Nov. 15
Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at his Mar-a-Lago estate amid growing speculation that he is mounting another bid for the White House. “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at...
Live updates: 2022 midterm election results
One of the most anticipated governor’s races was in Florida — where controversial Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis faced re-election. The Associated Press called the race for DeSantis early Tuesday evening. Other governor’s races called include Gov. Bill Lee (R-TN); Wes Moore (D-MD); Maura Healey (D-MA); and JB Pritzker...
FOX2Now
When could student loan borrowers know if they’re actually getting relief?
(The Hill) – Millions of student loan borrowers find themselves on tenterhooks, waiting to see if they will actually get the relief proposed by President Biden as challenges to his debt forgiveness plan work their way through the courts. The Biden administration opened up student loan forgiveness applications last...
FOX2Now
Musk’s partisan tweets call Twitter neutrality into question
Elon Musk used his Twitter megaphone to appeal to “independent-minded voters” on Monday, urging them to vote Republican in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections and stepping into the country’s political debate that tech company executives have largely tried to stay out of — so their platforms wouldn’t be seen as favoring one side over the other.
Election officials say results may be delayed amid race for party control
WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – Congressional races across the country will decide the balance of power in both the Senate and the House of Representatives. However, officials say voters may not find out who the winner is in key races on election night or which party will win control of Congress — noting the delay is normal and necessary to ensure all votes are carefully counted.
How some of the highest-profile governor’s races went
(NEXSTAR) — While not all races are called across the U.S., many high-profile gubernatorial elections have now come to projected ends. Here are how the chips fell for some of the nation’s most recognizable candidates. Controversial figures re-elected. One of the most anticipated governor’s races was in Florida...
5 questions about electrifying trucks
(The Conversation) – As part of its effort to reduce air pollution and cut greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change, California is pursuing aggressive policies to promote clean trucks. The state already requires that by 2035, all new cars and other light-duty vehicles sold in the state must be zero emission. Its powerful Air Resources Board has adopted rules requiring that most trucks be zero emission by 2035, and is now proposing that all trucks sold by 2040 must be zero emission. The Conversation asked a panel of transportation experts from the University of California, Davis what’s involved in such a rapid transition.
Voters support abortion rights in all five states with ballot measures
(The Hill) – Voters in California, Vermont and Michigan on Tuesday approved ballot measures enshrining abortion rights into their state constitutions, while those in traditional red states Montana and Kentucky rejected measures that would have restricted access to reproductive care. The votes signal strength to effort to support abortion...
U.S. Senate: Duckworth wins second term
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection Tuesday in Illinois, defeating political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi. Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago. […]
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
51K+
Followers
50K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0