Covina, CA

Suspects sought in shooting that killed 2 men in Covina area

By City News Service
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mMo4_0iyxzpAS00

COVINA (CNS) - Authorities today identified the second of two men fatally shot at a house party in an unincorporated area near Covina, and investigators continued their efforts to find two suspects in the shooting that left two other men wounded.

Deputies sent to the 17000 block of East Bellbrook Street at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday found 20-year-old Ronnie Benitez of Covina dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics rushed three other men to hospitals, where one was later pronounced dead. On Friday, the Los Angeles County coroner's office identified him as Vladimir Umana, 33, who was from West Covina.

Detectives determined that two suspects were responsible for the shooting, and they were later identified as 19-year-old Joel Daniel Garcia and 19-year-old Brian Thomas Ramos. The LASD noted both should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities released photos and descriptions of the two suspects. Garcia is 6 feet, 1 inch, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and eyes, while Thomas is 5 feet, 10 inches and weighs 145 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

