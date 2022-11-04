ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Man charged in indecent behavior case in Terrebonne Parish

 4 days ago

Cops report a man from Gibson, Louisiana is facing charges after what detectives say was indecent communications with a child.

"Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced that a Gibson man has been arrested in connection with juvenile sexual investigation," Lt. Blake A. Tabor said in a news release. "Russell Robertson Girvin, 54, of Gibson was arrested."

He faces charges of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Tabor says Girvin and the child never actually met in person, but what happened through their electronic communications warranted the charges.

"On November 3, 2022, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Victim’s Unit (SVU) began investigating allegations of sexual misconduct from a juvenile victim, who reported receiving inappropriate communications from Russell Girvin.  During the investigation, Detectives were able to confirm evidence of the communications, which linked Girvin to the investigation."

The lieutenant says they picked Girvin up.

"Detectives located Russell Girvin, who was brought in for questioning, and substantiated the communications with the juvenile victim.  Russell Robertson Girvin was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on charges of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and remains jailed on a $10,000 bond."

