Massapequa site of 10-year workout memorial for slain officer. When 45 people showed up at the Crossfit Massapequa gym to perform a WOD (Workout Of the Day) named Artie, it was a means of honoring the 10-year anniversary of Nassau County Police Emergency Services officer Arthur “Artie” Lopez’s on-duty death following a routine traffic stop of a hit-and-run driver on October 23, 2012 at Jamaica Avenue in Bellerose. The perpetrator, then-33-year-old Darrell Fuller, pulled a gun and shot Lopez, fled the scene, car-jacked a vehicle, killing motorist Raymond Facey in the process, and fled up the nearby Cross Island Parkway. With Lopez now gone for 10 years, fellow police officer and CrossFit Massapequa trainer/coach Jethro Cardona thought it only appropriate to honor the fallen officer in this way.

MASSAPEQUA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO