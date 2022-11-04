ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Don’t lick the poison toad, National Park Service warns

By Jocelina Joiner, Jessica Jacoby, Nexstar Media Wire
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpzdS_0iyxzNtS00

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

( WEHT ) – The National Park Service this week posted “ribbiting” content on social media about the dangers of licking toads.

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Nov. 3-6

Calling it “toad-ally terrifying,” officials said the Sonoran Desert Toad (Bufo alvarius), one of the largest toads in North America, secretes a potent toxin that experts say can make people sick if they handle the frog or get the poison in their mouths.

“As we say with most things you come across in a national park, whether it be a banana slug, unfamiliar mushroom, or a large toad with glowing eyes in the dead of night, please refrain from licking. Thank you,” the Park Service said Monday on Facebook .

According to The New York Times , the toxins can be strong enough to kill full-grown dogs when the toad is threatened.

The call of the huge toad, which measures almost 7 inches, sounds like a “weak, low-pitched toot, lasting less than a second,” Park Service officials said.

New life in store for former Dayton hotel

The amphibian, also known as the Colorado River Toad, secretes its toxin through its prominent parotoid glands, located on the back, neck, and shoulder of toads and some frogs and salamanders.

The substance in the toxins can also be crystalized and smoked as a psychedelic substance, the Times reported. It causes an intense feeling generally lasting 15 to 30 minutes compared with other such substances that can elicit hallucinations for hours, the report said.

The toads, the Times reports, have a life span reaching 20 years, though they have become threatened in places such as New Mexico, with authorities there citing factors including excessive collection of the amphibians.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

True crime in Dayton: Local author brings history to light

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local woman is telling readers about the bloodier side of Dayton. Author Sara Kaushal has been running the Dayton Unknown blog since 2014. In between stories about street names and cryptid sightings, she has also written about her fair share of murder cases and other crimes over the years. And […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Planning Final Arrangements with Tobias Funeral Home

DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – It’s always important to plan ahead, even with final arrangements. Dan Tobias with Tobias Funeral Home shared some information regarding designing a final farewell that best pays tribute to someone’s life. *This segment is Sponsored by Dignity Memorial*
DAYTON, OH
10TV

'It can be dangerous': How Customs and Border Protection officers stop illegal enterprises from fueling crime in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There is a team of people who cannot wait for the clock to strike midnight. “We’re looking for that needle in a stack of needles, right?” said Richard Gillespie, Port Director for Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Cincinnati. “We see thousands and thousands and thousands of shipments every day and my team are experts at sniffing out and finding that stuff that doesn’t need to come into the United States.”
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Choo Choo: Dayton Train Show rolls into the Miami Valley

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 2022 Dayton Train Show came to the Montgomery County Fairgrounds for the weekend. According to the event, the train show took place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Dayton. Items that vendors will be […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WATCH: WDTN 2 NEWS presents Veterans Voices

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Stories directly from veterans have been told over the past several weeks as a part of coverage of Veterans Voices. From the Honor Flight Dayton to local veterans personal journeys, WDTN 2 NEWS was honored to sit down and speak with these heroes. Watch the full Veterans Voices special in the […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025

CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
countynewsonline.org

New dog at the Darke County Animal Shelter looking for a forever couch

The Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption. He got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and is heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
GREENVILLE, OH
WDTN

Trump tells Ohio crowd: ‘Big announcement’ on Nov. 15

VANDALIA, Ohio (WCMH) — Former President Donald Trump didn’t announce his candidacy for president in 2024 while at a rally north of Dayton Monday, but he did promise a “big announcement” for one week after Tuesday’s midterm election. Trump was stumping for U.S. Senate candidate from Ohio, J.D. Vance, at a rally at the Wright […]
DAYTON, OH
WTOL-TV

RESULTS: Mike DeWine wins governor's race

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Associated Press has called Ohio's governor's race for the incumbent Republican, Mike DeWine. DeWine defeated former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley to win his second term in office. DeWine, 75, was elected to his first term as governor in 2018. He previously served as Ohio attorney...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Staying warm this winter without breaking the bank

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Temperatures will come crashing down this week, and residents will be turning the air off, shutting the windows, and cranking the heat up. Heating on average accounts for over half of your energy bill. With rising prices, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, many households will be paying more to […]
DAYTON, OH
AL.com

Ohio woman says neighbor killed her husband because ‘he thought he was a Democrat’

A 26-year-old southwest Ohio man has been charged with murder after he was arrested in the shooting death of his neighbor, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Austin Combs of Okeana is accused of shooting Anthony Lee King, 43, in the backyard of King’s home at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday. Combs is being held in jail on a $950,000 bond, the Journal News reports.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WDTN

UD responds after active shooter threat

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The University of Dayton has responded after safety officers arrested a student for making a threat against the school on Yik Yak, a social media platform.   On Monday, Nov. 7, a UD student said they received at least three Yik Yak posts saying a school shooting would take place at […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy