Daisy Edgar-Jones starrer “Where the Crawdads Sing” is set to get a theatrical release in China, Sony Pictures revealed today. The film, which is based on the coming-of-age novel by Delia Owens, will hit Chinese theaters on Nov. 25. It was released in the U.S. in July, where it made $2.3 million in Thursday previews. According to Sony, the film has generated $140.2 million worldwide, of which $50 million came from international markets. “Where the Crawdads Sing” stars Edgar-Jones as Kya, who raises herself in the marshlands of North Carolina after being abandoned by her family. Isolated and viewed with suspicion by prejudiced...
Most of us first heard about international superstar Dwayne Johnson as “The Rock” when he became the biggest thing in the world of wrestling. This season of “Young Rock” will explore that idea further by looking back at the star’s life from three different stages, all of which take place simultaneously.
As its title implies, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” further explores how the African nation at the sequel’s heart relates to the rest of the world — and it’s far from the last time audiences will get the opportunity to do so, either. In an interview for this week’s Variety cover story, “Wakanda Forever” producer Nate Moore says that Marvel Studios is currently developing multiple series set within Wakanda for Disney+ with director Ryan Coogler’s production company, Proximity Media. “This world is expansive, and there are so many great characters,” Moore says. “Beyond what happens with this film, there are more opportunities to...
LONDON – Leslie Phillips, the British actor best known for his roles in the bawdy “Carry On” comedies and as the voice of the Sorting Hat in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died. He was 98. His agent, Jonathan Lloyd, confirmed Tuesday that Phillips died...
Maybe the culture of Hollywood is changing. Over the past decade, we’ve seen a great uncovering of bad behavior such as sexual harassment and abusive conduct. Now, as a new generation — more diverse, more female and more multicultural — assume positions of leadership, the question becomes: Will it be possible to enact positive change? Here, three new leaders from this year’s class weigh in. Jeanell English, exec VP of impact and inclusion at the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences, believes that supporting the new guard of entertainment industry leaders is not only key in terms of promoting careers, but...
VIDEO: Lovesick male lynx courts female with weird call
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
