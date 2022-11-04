ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sneak in a pre-Black Friday camping trip with these outdoor deals on Amazon

By Amanda Reed
 4 days ago
The snow is already settling in across some parts of the country . Most, however, can still get in a well-equipped camping trip before the end of peak foliage and the beginning of Black Friday—its own form of roughing it—with these outdoor recreation deals on Amazon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Josr_0iyxyFj100

Camp Chef

Check Price

Bring the creature comforts of your kitchen to the great outdoors with the Camp Chef Explorer camp stove, on sale $99.98 , down from its $149.99 regular price. It comes with a three-foot hose and regulator to hook up to a propane tank, and packs 30,000 British Thermal Units (BTU) of power. Detachable steel legs and a three-sided windscreen allow you to cook anywhere and in most weather conditions. And, this stove is compatible with most 14-inch Camp Chef accessories to explore everything the outdoor cooking world has to offer.

You can also head to the lake before it’s too cold for some kayak water adventures. This ADVANCED ELEMENTS StraitEdge2 Pro Inflatable Kayak is on sale for $798.30 , 33% off its $1,199 regular price. The lightweight, two-seater kayak includes drop-stitch technology in the floor for tracking, rigidity, and hull speed. And, it’s easy to use: simply unfold, inflate, and attach the seats. Velcro paddle holders keep them from getting away from you, and adjustable padded lumbar seats let you paddle comfortably all day. Simply pack it away in its included backpack when you’re done using it.

When you’re finished with your aquatic promenade, cozy up in this ALPS Mountaineering Camp Creek 4-Person Tent, which is $166.90 , 44% off from $299.99. A tall center and straight sides give room for more cots and allow you to stand up in the tent.

If you’ve retired camping for the season but still want an outdoor adventure, prep for turkey making with this frying kit that’s $80 —half-off from $149.28—for getting your bird extra crispy this Thanksgiving.

Here are more camping essentials on sale, including backpacks, flashlights, folding chairs, and more. Snag them before they’re gone like the leaves on the trees:

And because you don’t want to get caught on a long weekend (or even a day trip) away from civilization without certain first aid and comfort supplies, it might be a good time to load up on essentials with Amazon’s Stock Up & Save program . It gives Prime Members a 20% discount when they place $50 or more on items from a pre-selected list, including:

