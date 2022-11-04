Read full article on original website
EU opens deeper probe of Microsoft's Activision deal
The European Union is taking a closer look at Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion purchase of video game giant Activision Blizzard, citing concerns the deal could hurt competition in the video game industry. A preliminary review of the deal found that Microsoft could try to withhold the games it's acquiring from...
Elon Musk sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla stock since Twitter deal closed
Elon Musk sold $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock since completing his purchase of Twitter late last month. Musk's Tesla stock sales, totaling 19.5 million shares, have been widely anticipated ever since the Tesla CEO reached a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion. Musk had sold blocks of Tesla shares worth a total of $15.4 billion earlier this year since his deal to buy Twitter was announced.
Disney+ beats subscriber expectations but that growth came at a cost
Disney's fourth quarter earnings were a mix of good and bad news for the company. The good: the company added 12.1 million new Disney+ subscribers, for a total of 164.2 million global subscribers, exceeding Wall Street's expectations.
Stocks Lower With Mid-Terms in Balance, Tesla, Disney, Occidental And AMC In Focus - Five Things To Know
Stock futures slip lower as mid-term elections remain too-close-to-call; Tesla edges higher as Elon Musk reveals another $3.95 billion share sale; Disney tumbles on expensive streaming gains, Q3 earnings miss; Occidental Petroleum rides oil price wave, delivers Warren Buffet solid Q3 profits and AMC slides after Q3 loss, muted 'Ape' share sales.
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Stocks slip as control of Congress remains unclear
Wall Street was betting on a red wave in the midterm elections Tuesday. But so far it appears that didn't necessarily happen. And now investors are seeing red on their trading screens Wednesday morning. Stocks dipped modestly after the opening bell, with the Dow sliding nearly 200 points, or 0.6%....
What Is an American Depositary Receipt (ADR)? Definition, Purpose & Example
Most well-known public companies in the U.S. trade on one of the two major American stock exchanges—the NYSE or the Nasdaq. As you may have noticed, however, major foreign companies trade on these exchanges as well despite many not being “officially” listed. So just how does this work?
Wall Street Journal: Mark Zuckerberg tells employees layoffs coming Wednesday
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told company executives that major layoffs at the tech giant will begin on Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon. Meta declined to comment to CNN on the report, which said Zuckerberg told the executives at Facebook's parent company that he is accountable for the job cuts, after his over-optimism about growth had led to excessive hiring.
Facebook parent company Meta will lay off 11,000 employees
Facebook parent company Meta on Wednesday said it is laying off 11,000 employees, marking the most significant job cuts in the tech giant's history. The job cuts come as Meta confronts a range of challenges to its core business and makes an uncertain and costly bet on pivoting to the metaverse. It also comes amid a spate of layoffs at other tech firms in recent months as the high-flying sector reacts to high inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a looming recession.
The best smart TVs of 2022
TV technology has evolved rapidly in recent years — and the size, tech and quality that was once financially out of reach for many of us is now available for just a few hundred dollars.
