Father Joseph H. Voor, Bellarmine’s first chair of Psychology and a priest in the Archdiocese of Louisville for 72 years, died on Nov. 6. He was 97. Frequently mentioned by alumni as a professor who made a difference in their lives, Fr. Voor taught at Bellarmine from 1956 to 1975. He was the college’s first Psychology professor and then founding chair of the Psychology Department. During his time at Bellarmine, nearly 20 percent of the Psychology graduates went on to earn doctorates.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO