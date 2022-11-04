Read full article on original website
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Men's soccer to meet Central Arkansas in ASUN semifinals
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the Bellarmine University men's soccer team will meet Central Arkansas in the ASUN Tournament semifinals in Conway, Arkansas. Sixth-seeded Bellarmine (6-4-7) and second-seeded Central Arkansas (6-4-5) will square off at 7 p.m. (ET) Monday at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex. The...
Sprint football concludes inaugural season with 24-14 loss to Quincy
LOUISVILLE, Ky.— In Bellarmine's final game of the season, the Knights fell to Quincy by a final score of 24-14 at St. Xavier High School on Saturday evening. Bellarmine (4-3) played its first ever post-season game in program history after finishing third in the Midwest Sprint Football League regular season standings. Despite the final score, almost everything in the first half went the Knights' way.
Men's soccer advances to ASUN semis after defeating Stetson in PKs
CONWAY, Ark. — Appearing in the ASUN Tournament semifinals has officially become a habit of the Bellarmine University men's soccer team. On Saturday night in the quarterfinals at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex, the sixth-seeded Knights defeated third-seeded Stetson 3-0 in a penalty kick shootout following what officially goes down as a 2-2 draw.
Hatters top Bellarmine in straight sets
DeLAND, Fla.—The Bellarmine volleyball team fell in straight sets to the homestanding Stetson Hatters on Friday night in an ASUN Conference match in the Edmunds Center. Stetson made a strong opening statement in rolling to a 25-15 set one victory behind a very efficient offense that posted a .441 hitting percentage. The visiting Knights were able to slow the Hatter attack in final two sets, but Bellarmine never found its rhythm offensively as Stetson closed the match with 25-20, 25-22 victories.
Four from men's soccer recognized with ASUN postseason awards
ATLANTA — Four members of the Bellarmine University men's soccer team were honored with ASUN postseason awards, the conference announced Friday. Sophomore defender Rikard Cederberg was named first-team ASUN All-Conference while senior goalkeeper Matthew Brozovich was acknowledged on the second team. In addition, defender Teagan Dunne and midfielder Cooper Forcellini were recognized on the ASUN All-Freshman Team.
Women's basketball to open season Monday night at No. 16 LSU
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team boasts a formidable 2022-23 schedule, and that is underscored right from the jump as the Knights will open the season Monday at No. 16 LSU. Tip-off between the Knights and Tigers is set for 8 p.m. (ET) at the Maravich...
Men's soccer's Zed, Shalash honored on ASUN All-Academic Team
ATLANTA — Bellarmine University senior midfielders Haziq Zed and Rahim Shalash were recognized on the 11-member ASUN All-Academic Team for men's soccer, the league announced Friday. Members of the ASUN All-Academic Team are celebrated for their work in the classroom as well as their contributions on the field. Zed...
