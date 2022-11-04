Read full article on original website
WTOK-TV
Mr. Greg Ford
Services celebrating the life of Mr. Greg Ford will begin at 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Davey Wilkinson officiating. Private family Interment will follow at Coker’s Chapel Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Mr. Aubrey M. “Sonny” Swearingen, Jr.
Funeral services for Mr. Aubrey M. “Sonny” Swearingen, Jr. will begin at 10:00 AM Monday, November 7, 2022 at Pine Forest Baptist Church with Reverend Andy May officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
WTOK-TV
Stronger Together Foundation adopts section of Highway 19
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A new foundation is working to bless families and friends affected by suicide. Among its ongoing efforts is maintaining a well-traveled section of Highway 19 North, just outside of Collinsville. The Stronger Together Foundation exists to prevent suicide among veterans. President Mike Couch breaks down...
WTOK-TV
Missing Laurel 11-year-old found safe, LPD Chief Cox confirms
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help in locating a child who has recently been reported missing. UPDATE: LPD Chief Tommy Cox has confirmed that 11-year-old Thomas Husband III has been located safe and sound. “Thanks to all who helped in getting the word out,” Cox said.
WTOK-TV
Sela Ward Parkway partial closure extended
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The road closure along Sela Ward Parkway/22nd Avenue South between the intersections of A and C streets will remain in place a bit longer. Project Engineer Gabe Faggard said the portion of the street was originally scheduled to reopen Wednesday. However, the contractor replacing the sewer line has encountered numerous obstructions beneath the intersection of B Street and Sela Ward Parkway. He said an additional subcontractor will need to be used to bore the remaining sections of pipe.
WTOK-TV
RCA brings home their sixth consecutive state championship
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Russell Christian Academy Warriors brought the CFA 8-man state championship trophy home for the sixth consecutive time on Friday. RCA beat Jacksonville Christian Academy 44-22 to clinch this years state title. The Warriors had one of their biggest senior classes yet with 11 total seniors.
WTOK-TV
Crimenet 11_07_22
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Marvin Omar Doblado Andrade. Andrade is a 40-year-old Hispanic male who is approximately 5′ 9″ in height and weighs 180 pounds. He is wanted on a bench warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit...
WTOK-TV
Beautiful week ahead
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We had a rainy day yesterday and saw almost an inch of rainfall in Meridian and we saw values even higher in some places. The storms have moved out of our area and so have our weekly rain chances as we only see about a 10 percent chance of rain over the next 5 days.
WTOK-TV
Lake softball player, Abbie McGee, signs to Holmes
LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Hornets senior softball player, Abbie McGee signed to continue her academic and athletics career with Holmes Community College on Monday. McGee was apart of last season state runner up title. During that season she had 11 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 31 RBI’s.
WTOK-TV
NAS presents first Teacher Salute Award
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Naval Air Station presented its first Teacher Salute Award to Brittany Eakes, a 4th grade teacher at Northeast Lauderdale Elementary School. The military base is recognizing teachers who are ‘dedicated to teaching, inspiring and growing the hearts and minds of all students, especially those...
WTOK-TV
Waynesboro PD K-9 officer shows off skills
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) -The Waynesboro Police Department has a furry friend to help them catch criminals. Jagger is their department’s K-9 officer, and back in 2018, the citizens of Waynesboro helped to purchase him. Now, Jagger is trained in apprehension, narcotics and tracking. “With the detection of illegal drugs,...
WTOK-TV
No more record heat this week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian had record heat both Monday and Tuesday of this week...reaching the 80s. However, the upper-level ridge of high pressure that led to our unseasonably warm weather is breaking down and moving northeast of our area. So, get ready for temps to return closer to “normal” with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, it’ll get a little warmer ahead of a cold front that’ll cross the area. Highs will hover near 80 degrees for the last day of the work week.
WTOK-TV
Voting precincts haven’t changed in Lauderdale County
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s hard to vote if you don’t know where to vote. Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson is looking to clear it up. “We put a lot of emphasis on our voter registration card,” Johnson said. “If people would look at their card, up at the top it says County Precinct. That’s where you’re going to vote this year and next year.”
WTOK-TV
Frontline Responders: Local banker giving back to his community
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 highlights a banker in this week’s Frontline Resonders feature. Neil Henry of Citizens National Bank has been a mentor, coach and financial literacy teacher to young people in his community. This banker spends most of his time at Meridian High School, educating students and athletes on the quality of life they deserve.
WTOK-TV
Hope for Hunger brings in 2,000 items for the needy
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Hope for Hunger, WTOK’s annual food drive, brought in thousands of cans, boxes and bags of non-perishable food to be shared with our community. The Salvation Army and LOVE’s Kitchen will share the donations with people in need locally. Piggly Wiggly owner, Joe...
WTOK-TV
Unseasonably warm weather for Election Day
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An upper-level dome of High Pressure will remain over our area for Tuesday, Election Day. This will lead to another round of unseasonably warm temps as the air under that High is sinking and compressing. So, just like Monday, mid-upper 80s are expected Tuesday with passing clouds and no rain. The record high for Meridian on Tuesday is 87 degrees...so, it’ll be close. Regardless, dress for warm weather. Your morning won’t be too bad either with temps in the low-mid 60s, but watch out for dense patchy fog if you plan to head to the polls when they open at 7am.
WTOK-TV
Cooler and drier air heads our way this weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Taco Tuesday, are tired of record challenging warmest high temperatures? Well, today will be another unseasonably warm day. Highs are in the mid 80s with overnight lows in the upper 50s. If you headed out to the polls today great weather conditions remain. We are rain free, but can expect 80s by lunchtime. It will be another great day to plan outdoor activities, but be sure to apply and reapply sunscreen.
