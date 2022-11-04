ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer to meet Central Arkansas in ASUN semifinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the second straight season, the Bellarmine University men's soccer team will meet Central Arkansas in the ASUN Tournament semifinals in Conway, Arkansas. Sixth-seeded Bellarmine (6-4-7) and second-seeded Central Arkansas (6-4-5) will square off at 7 p.m. (ET) Monday at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Men's soccer advances to ASUN semis after defeating Stetson in PKs

CONWAY, Ark. — Appearing in the ASUN Tournament semifinals has officially become a habit of the Bellarmine University men's soccer team. On Saturday night in the quarterfinals at the Bill Stephens Soccer Complex, the sixth-seeded Knights defeated third-seeded Stetson 3-0 in a penalty kick shootout following what officially goes down as a 2-2 draw.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Knights fall to FGCU as Lococo records career dig No. 1,000

FT. MYERS, Fla.—Going up against one of the ASUN Conference's top teams on its senior night is a tough task, and although the Bellarmine volleyball dropped the match to Florida Gulf Coast in straight sets, the Knights forced the Eagles to earn the victory. After a first set in...
FORT MYERS, FL
bellarmine.edu

Sprint football concludes inaugural season with 24-14 loss to Quincy

LOUISVILLE, Ky.— In Bellarmine's final game of the season, the Knights fell to Quincy by a final score of 24-14 at St. Xavier High School on Saturday evening. Bellarmine (4-3) played its first ever post-season game in program history after finishing third in the Midwest Sprint Football League regular season standings. Despite the final score, almost everything in the first half went the Knights' way.
LOUISVILLE, KY
bellarmine.edu

Women's basketball to open season Monday night at No. 16 LSU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team boasts a formidable 2022-23 schedule, and that is underscored right from the jump as the Knights will open the season Monday at No. 16 LSU. Tip-off between the Knights and Tigers is set for 8 p.m. (ET) at the Maravich...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bellarmine.edu

Hatters top Bellarmine in straight sets

DeLAND, Fla.—The Bellarmine volleyball team fell in straight sets to the homestanding Stetson Hatters on Friday night in an ASUN Conference match in the Edmunds Center. Stetson made a strong opening statement in rolling to a 25-15 set one victory behind a very efficient offense that posted a .441 hitting percentage. The visiting Knights were able to slow the Hatter attack in final two sets, but Bellarmine never found its rhythm offensively as Stetson closed the match with 25-20, 25-22 victories.
LOUISVILLE, KY

