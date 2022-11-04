LOUISVILLE, Ky.— In Bellarmine's final game of the season, the Knights fell to Quincy by a final score of 24-14 at St. Xavier High School on Saturday evening. Bellarmine (4-3) played its first ever post-season game in program history after finishing third in the Midwest Sprint Football League regular season standings. Despite the final score, almost everything in the first half went the Knights' way.

