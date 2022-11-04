Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville: Over 2,200 pounds of drugs seized in OctoberLauren JessopLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
NC State at Louisville Game Time Set
RALEIGH, N.C. – The ACC has announced the game time for the Pack's road contest at Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 19. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium and will be televised on ACC Network. No. 17 NC State closes out its home schedule against...
JMU Football: Dukes fall hard at Louisville, 34-10, losing streak now at three
James Madison’s losing streak has reached three games after a 34-10 loss at Louisville on Saturday night. The Dukes hung tough for the first half, with the game tied at 10 at the break, but the Cardinals outscored them 24-0 the rest of the way to cruise to the victory.
Clemson vs. Louisville picks, predictions: Week 11 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley as Clemson welcomes Louisville in college football's Week 11 action on Saturday. Louisville comes in behind a four-game win streak that includes a dominant performance against Wake in which the Cardinals forced eight takeaways including two pick-sixes ...
Tale of The Tape, Predictions: Louisville vs. Bellarmine
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
Virginia Pulls Away from GW in 4th Quarter, Coach Mox Wins Big in Debut
UVA outscored George Washington 31-9 in the fourth quarter to pull away for the 85-59 season-opening win
Points of Emphasis: Louisville vs. Bellarmine
Here are the more significant storylines to follow ahead of Louisville's men's basketball's season-opener with the Knights.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Bellarmine Knights
The Cardinals open up the 2022-23 season by hosting the Knights at the KFC Yum! Center.
Opinion: Through the joys of exoneration for Louisville basketball, a strange feeling persists
Louisville basketball fans, like you, I am incredibly excited to begin a new era together. But before we move forward, I must share that I feel a bit melancholic about what we leave behind. After 1,844 days, a nightmarish era of Louisville basketball drew to a close on Thursday with...
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Kentucky, including one in Louisville
KENTUCKY — Four Powerball winning tickets were sold in the commonwealth of Kentucky, including one from Louisville. In player above: $2 billion dollar Powerball ticket sold in California. The Kentucky Lottery had one $100,000 winner and three $50,000 winners. All of these lucky winners matched four numbers and the...
Peach Cobbler Factory opens southern Indiana location in Clarksville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Business is sweet at a new dessert shop in southern Indiana. The Peach Cobbler Factory opened this week on Veterans Parkway near the Clarksville Walmart. The shop offers 12 different flavors of cobbler, 12 flavors of banana pudding and six types of cinnamon rolls. The Clarksville...
Four Powerball winners from Kentucky
KENTUCKY, USA — There are four Powerball winners from Kentucky. According to Kentucky Lottery, these are the selling locations of the big Powerball winners from the drawing held earlier on Tuesday. $100,000 Powerball with Power Play. The winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. They also purchased the Power...
Madison, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
High school football coaches agree to let player with down syndrome score touchdown
Number 6 from Henry County was named the game's MVP and it wasn't just the last touchdown of the night. It was the last touchdown for the team of the 2022 season.
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. There's always a bunch of cool items to find and for a great deal too!
Multiple winning lottery tickets sold in Kentucky, jackpot prize now up to $1.9 billion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- No one has won the major Powerball jackpot but four people in Kentucky still claimed big prizes. A ticket sold in Benton, Kentucky and another in Midway for Saturday night's Powerball drawing matched all five white ball numbers but not the Powerball. This means they won...
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
Only U.S. House seat held by Kentucky Democrats up for grabs
The retirement of Kentucky's only Democrat in Congress put the state's most competitive House seat up for grabs Tuesday.
Election results: 2022 midterm elections in Kentucky and Indiana
Tuesday was Election Day for the November midterms. Several major races in Kentucky and Indiana were decided by voters: from Louisville's next mayor to a highly-contested U.S. Senate seat to controversial amendments. Here's how things shaped up in both states:. Mobile users: Click here to view results. Louisville mayor: Craig...
In Your Backyard | The 'profound' legacy behind Whitney Young Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Whitney Young Elementary, for...
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
