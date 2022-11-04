Raoul Hyman won race three in Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) competition at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour. The drama began before cars even rolled out for their formation lap, as the clear skies from pre-grid turned to light showers on portions of the track as the formation laps began, and eventually turned to rain in the middle of the event. One car started the race on rain tires, while three others came down pit lane to make the switch from slicks, but it was Raoul Hyman who rebounded from a spin while working lap five to win the race.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO