racer.com
Lamborghini chooses Iron Lynx to run LMDh program
Lamborghini Iron Lynx will be the name of the team campaigning the new Lamborghini LMDh car in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and FIA World Endurance Championship in 2024 as Lamborghini Squadra Corse and Iron Lynx team up. The long-rumored partnership will begin in 2023, as Iron Lynx will run...
racer.com
Kyle Busch Motorsports confirms Chevy switch, driver lineup for 2023
Kyle Busch Motorsports has confirmed that it will field two full-time Chevrolet trucks next season in the Craftsman Truck Series. Chase Purdy will drive the No. 4 Chevrolet. Purdy, who will wrap up his tenure with Hattori Racing in Friday night’s season finale, has signed a multiyear deal with the organization.
Toyota Heads To SEMA 2022 With 10-Second GR Supra
Toyota USA is planning to wow the crowds at SEMA 2022 with a pair of modified Toyota GR Supra sports cars. With just $10,000, the automaker plans to develop "10-second twins," which is clearly a reference to the now-iconic movie, The Fast And The Furious. A new video series documents...
racer.com
Hyman wins FR Americas finale at COTA
Raoul Hyman won race three in Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) competition at Circuit of The Americas (COTA) for the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour. The drama began before cars even rolled out for their formation lap, as the clear skies from pre-grid turned to light showers on portions of the track as the formation laps began, and eventually turned to rain in the middle of the event. One car started the race on rain tires, while three others came down pit lane to make the switch from slicks, but it was Raoul Hyman who rebounded from a spin while working lap five to win the race.
racer.com
Hemric stands in for Gibbs at 23XI for Phoenix finale
Daniel Hemric will drive the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing at Phoenix Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series season finale. Hemric replaces newly-crowned Xfinity Series champion Ty Gibbs, who is not competing because of an unspecified family emergency. Hemric arrived in the Cup Series garage after 11 a.m. local time Sunday morning and met with team officials in the No. 23 hauler before being situated in the car.
Hoonigan's Honda Ridgeline IndyTruck Nears Completion With Acura NSX Suspension And Custom Fabrication
If you're a keen follower of all things Hoonigan, you're undoubtedly aware of the Honda IndyTruck project. But, if you're not, allow us to fill you in. The team has challenged itself to build a Honda Ridgeline powered by a 700-horsepower V6 engine from an IndyCar racer. As you'd expect, fitting a truck with this powerplant came with plenty of challenges, but the Hoonigan crew is pulling it off.
racer.com
Brabham leads TA practice at COTA, Mosack heads TA2
Practice is now complete for the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli at the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour at Circuit of The Americas. In the TA class, Matthew Brabham in the No. 20 Concord American Flagpole Ford Mustang topped the speed charts with a lap time of 2m04.190s, followed by Boris Said in the No. 2 Technique Chassis/STEEL-IT/Weaver Dodge Challenger with a time of 2m04.760s. Chris Dyson in the No. 16 ALTWELL CBD Ford Mustang was third with a time of 2m05.709s. Gustavo Ortega in the No. 17 Chocron Racing Team Corvette was fourth with a time of 2m07.114s, and Ken Thwaits in the No. 5 Franklin Road Apparel Camaro was fifth with a 2m08.108s.
racer.com
Canapino demos Juncos Hollinger IndyCar in Argentina
Agustin Canapino and the Juncos Hollinger Racing team are in the middle of their five-day promotional tour in their native Argentina, where the four-time Turismo Carretera touring car champion and the NTT IndyCar Series team spent last weekend lapping the former site of the Argentinian Formula 1 Grand Prix. Using...
racer.com
More speakers announced for Race Industry Week
Melissa Eickhoff, Executive Director of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb; Brian Carter, CEO of the World of Outlaws; Michel Jourdain Jr., Promoter & Racing Driver; Michelle Lackey Maynor, President & Owner of Alaska Raceway Park; John “Jay” Lamm, Owner of 24 Hours of Lemons and Bob Sargeant, CEO / President of Track Enterprises have joined the impressive, growing list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022.
racer.com
Mercedes would rather get race win than beat Ferrari to second
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff would rather win one of the final two races this season instead of beating Ferrari to second place in the constructors’ championship. Ferrari started the season with the fastest car but has faded as the year has gone on, failing to win a race since the Austrian Grand Prix in July. After Mercedes’ double podium in Mexico, there are just 40 points between the two teams heading to Brazil and Abu Dhabi, but Wolff is clear about what he wants from the final two rounds.
fordauthority.com
M-Sport Ford Withdraws Adrien Fourmaux From WRC Japan
M-Sport Ford has elected to withdraw French driver Adrien Fourmaux from competition at Rally Japan on November 10th through 13th, 2022, according to a recent report from Motorsport. The M-Sport Ford rally team initially had Fourmaux slated to drive one of three Ford Puma Rally1 Hybrid race cars at the...
racer.com
Team USA trio chase Walter Hayes Trophy glory at Silverstone
A hectic six weeks for this year’s three Team USA Scholarship winners, Elliott Budzinski, William Ferguson and Thomas Schrage, will conclude this weekend as they contest the prestigious annual Walter Hayes Trophy Formula Ford event at Silverstone. The program has a proud history at the traditional end-of-season extravaganza held...
racer.com
OPINION: Preparation and swagger made for a perfect combination in Phoenix
Joey Logano had the swagger. Now he has the trophy. For the second time in five years, NASCAR crowned Logano and the No. 22 team its Cup Series champions on Sunday night at Phoenix Raceway. It capped off Logano’s ‘revenge tour’, as he’d described the weekend in the days prior, referring to his still-raw defeat in the championship finale in 2020.
racer.com
Dyson closes Trans Am season with a win at COTA
2022 TA Champion Chris Dyson ended the season just like he started it: with a victory. Coming into the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli’s season finale at the Mission Foods Austin SpeedTour at Circuit of The Americas, Dyson had already clinched the championship, so his CD Racing team had their eyes on a win to cap off the year.
racer.com
Americans shine in Walter Hayes Trophy at Silverstone
A characteristically dramatic Walter Hayes Trophy Grand Final this afternoon at Silverstone ended with Max Esterson hailed as the victor for a second successive year. Unfortunately for him, the race stewards later assessed a 4.5-second penalty which relegated him to fifth position and handed top honors — for a record-breaking fourth time — to Englishman Joey Foster (Don Hardman Racing Firman RFR20). The results, however, will remain provisional due to the stewards’ decision having been appealed.
Why Mazda Isn't As Popular As It Should Be
We're fans of Mazda in general and some cars in particular. In general, Mazda's build quality is consistently great, its exterior design is always contemporary and stylish yet doesn't date quickly, and the Japanese brand's interiors are always excellent and lead their classes. Mazda also never fails to make its...
racer.com
HSR Classic Daytona presented by IMSA winners crowned
Close finishes and dominating performances combined for a dramatic and competitive eighth running of the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Classic Daytona presented by IMSA which concluded Sunday after 24 hours of top-tier vintage and historic sports car racing on the 3.56-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway. The action in...
racer.com
Logano motors away to second Cup Series title at Phoenix
It was the perfect ending to a season Joey Logano started with a win. Dominating the action in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, Logano started on the pole, won the first stage, led a race-high 187 laps, won the race and claimed his second series championship (2018, 2022).
Jalopnik
Who Modded It Best: 2022 SEMA Acura Integra Edition
The Acura Integra is finally back, and true to form, Acura will have three heavily modified cars at this year’s SEMA show to highlight its tuning potential. They’re all pro builds that likely cost a truly absurd amount of money, so the odds of running into someone who did something similar at your local get-together are pretty low. But since each tuner took a drastically different approach to their Integra, we’re curious which one you think looks the best.
racer.com
O'Donnell insists NASCAR has been proactive in addressing Next Gen safety
NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell admits there has been a learning process with the new car with regard to safety, but says it’s a myth that the sanctioning body wasn’t proactive in addressing it. “If you take a step back, there was more testing done for this car...
