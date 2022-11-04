ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American basketball star Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner’s lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
WASHINGTON STATE
Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show

COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
ATHENS, GA
Bills might have lost more than a game to the Jets

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Harrisburg, PA
