American basketball star Brittney Griner sent to Russian penal colony
MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner’s lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.
NHL player cut on wrist by skate blade, hospitalized in stable condition
TAMPA, Fla. — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers’ 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled...
How To Watch the Philadelphia Eagles Games Live This Season (2022)
Regardless of the ups and downs in the 2022 season, the Philadelphia Eagles have managed to show the league that
Pa. couple goes viral with proposal before Eagles game in Philly
One Pennsylvania couple has taken tailgating to a whole new level. Alex Miller and Leanne Smith of Harrisburg were both decked out in their Philadelphia Eagles gear prior to the Oct. 30 game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philly, as seen in a video that Smith posted to her Twitter page.
NFL moves Steelers’ game time as Chiefs-Chargers go prime time
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL has made the first change of the season to its “Sunday Night Football” schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers into prime time. The Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to play the Cincinnati...
Alabama vs. Georgia and when college football power shifts: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- Florida State won 11 of 12 ACC titles from 1992 to 2003, dominating the conference under Bobby Bowden. Virginia Tech joined the league in 2004 and won four of the next seven titles. Florida State rose up again with three straight titles from 2012 to 2014 under Jimbo Fisher. And then Clemson took over the conference, winning six straight conference championships until Pitt took the title last season.
Bills might have lost more than a game to the Jets
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen is nursing a sore right throwing elbow, leaving cause for concern over the Buffalo Bills starter’s status against the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings this weekend. Coach Sean McDermott on Monday would only say he’s awaiting the results of tests to determine the...
