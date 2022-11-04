Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Woman injured Monday in Houston later died
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A man and woman are now dead following a domestic incident Monday afternoon in Houston. According to a Houston Police Department news release, the incident happened at approximately 3:37 at a home on Parker Avenue. A man was killed and a woman was seriously injured. Police...
wtva.com
One person shot in Clay County cemetery, suspect claimed self-defense
CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Clay County deputies are investigating a weekend shooting at a cemetery. Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott said it happened at Memorial Gardens Saturday. One person was shot. An ambulance took the victim to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point. According to Sheriff Scott,...
wtva.com
Military jet crashed in Lowndes County; pilot ejected safely
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A military jet crashed Monday afternoon in Lowndes County. According to a Columbus Air Force Base (CAFB) statement, a T-38C Talon jet [jet trainer] experienced an “in-flight emergency” at 1 p.m. The CAFB described the incident as a “mishap” but provided no more details...
WLBT
Silver Alert issued for 67-year-old woman
FULTON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany, Mississippi. She is described as 4′11″ with blue eyes. Decker was last seen wearing a pink shirt, white and brown skirt, and black rubber boots Saturday,...
wcbi.com
Investigators release new details about Sunday night shooting death
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are some new details in the case against a teenager accused of killing a 67-year-old man in his driveway. This is the mugshot of 16-year-old Tameron Ward. He’s charged with murder in the shooting death of Sammie Corder. The shooting happened Sunday night...
Alert issued for missing 67-year-old Mississippi woman
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 67-year-old Jo Ann Decker of New Albany. MBI officials said she’s 4 feet and 11 inches tall, 105 pounds and has blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a white and brown skirt and black...
Commercial Dispatch
Nebraska sheriff’s deputy rounds out finalists for CPD chief
“I’m not going to be a failed police chief,” Wayne D. Hudson told a room full of about a dozen members of the Columbus Police Department Monday afternoon. “You have to invest in the department. … I told (the council) if they’re not going to invest in the agency, do not hire me.”
wtva.com
Teen arrested for weekend killing in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A teenager from Columbus is charged with murder in the Sunday night shooting of a man outside his home. Police arrested Tameron Ward, 16, of Columbus, Wednesday. Interim Chief Doran Johnson says Ward was in an argument Sunday night and fired a gun with a...
‘May God welcome you into his kingdom’: Tuscaloosa man dies in crash with sheriff’s deputy vehicle
A 24-year-old from Tuscaloosa has died after a pre-dawn crash Saturday. According to a press release, Robert Brooks Robles was driving a Honda Accord around 2:07 a.m. when it collided head on into a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department patrol unit. Robles was traveling north in the southbound lanes of...
Commercial Dispatch
CAFB plane crashes near Crawford
A Columbus Air Force Base pilot is being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle after an aircraft mishap Monday afternoon near Crawford. CAFB reported a T-38 crashed at about 1 p.m. The crash occurred off Whispering Pines Road, east of Highway 45 South. Public affairs director Rita Felton told the Dispatch one pilot was in the plane at the time and safely ejected.
breezynews.com
Halloween Night Crash in Philadelphia – 1 person deceased and 1 booked for DUI, Manslaughter
Philadelphia Police officers responded to Hwy 16 W near tractor supply at approximately 3 pm on Monday, October 31, for an accident with reported injuries. One vehicle was on its side with the driver, later identified as Deborah Dennis, 63, of Union, inside and unresponsive. She was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
wcbi.com
City officials interview last candidate up for Columbus police chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city officials interviewed the last of the remaining candidates for the chief of police position today. Wayne Hudson is the Chief Deputy Sheriff for the Douglas County Sheriff’s office in Nebraska. He received a Bachelor of Science Criminal Justice degree from Wayne State...
wtva.com
Two wanted for Tupelo commercial burglaries
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi is asking for your help in identifying and locating two people wanted for some burglaries of commercial buildings in Tupelo. Police released a couple of surveillance photos taken when the crimes happened on September 25. You can anonymously submit your...
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
Jackson Free Press
Twister: Scores of Dead Chickens on One Miss. Farm
NOXAPATER, Miss. (AP) — There's nothing left of the poultry farm owned by Charlie and Cindy Wilkes save for splintered wood, twisted metal and scores of dead chickens pungently rotting on the land. A large tornado that tore through the East Mississippi community of Noxapater (pronounced Nox-uh-PAY-ter) on Monday...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County School District considers modified calendar for next year
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County School District is looking at moving to a modified calendar next school year. With that in mind, they want to hear from the parents. Here’s a glance at four meetings the district will be having. The first is tonight at West...
desotocountynews.com
Shannon man sentenced on drug trafficking and firearm possession charges
A Shannon man was sentenced Tuesday to over 13 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and illegal firearm possession. According to court documents, Demond Fleming, age 43 of Shannon, was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Sharion Aycock to serve a total of 160 months in prison following his previous guilty plea to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Fleming was sentenced to 120 months for the firearms offense and 160 months for the drug offense with the sentences ordered to run concurrently to each other. Upon release from incarceration, Fleming will be placed on supervised release for a period of four years. Following the sentencing hearing, Fleming was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals.
Commercial Dispatch
Natchez chief among finalists to head CPD
The current Natchez police chief was the first finalist interviewed Wednesday for the same position in Columbus. Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the process confirmed to The Dispatch that Joseph Daughtry Sr. was interviewed before the city council in executive session. It was the first of planned in-person interviews for three finalists that will stretch into next week.
wtva.com
Tupelo man indicted on federal drug charge
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Federal judge will decide if a Tupelo man should stay in federal custody until his trial. Court documents show a federal grand jury recently indicted Terry Montgomery on a drug charge. He made his initial court appearance before a federal judge in Greenville on Friday.
Mississippi man arrested after stash of drugs found during traffic stop
A Mississippi man was arrested after a traffic stop led to the discovery of a stash of drugs. On October 23, Lee County Deputies initiated a traffic stop driven by Steven Wade Moore for careless driving on Lee County Road 2578 near Lee County Road 1041. The Guntown Police Department...
