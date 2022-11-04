Read full article on original website
Razorback basketball men’s and women’s teams begin play Monday
Both Razorback basketball teams will kick off the new season on Monday, Nov. 7. The Arkansas women’s team opens the 2022-23 season at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Monday at 6 p.m. The game will mark the first time the women’s team has traveled to Pine...
New restaurants open at Northwest Arkansas Mall
A few new restaurants have opened recently inside the Northwest Arkansas Mall, and at least one more is on the way. Hawaiian restaurant Taste of Hawaii, Filipino restaurant It’s Sa Wrap, and funnel cake/cotton candy and popcorn spot Sugar Daddy’s have opened in the food court in the last year.
Election results: Moore, Berna win Fayetteville City Council seats
There will be two new City Council members seated in January. Challenger Sarah Moore defeated incumbent Mark Kinion 59-41% in the Ward 2 race, and Scott Berna defeated incumbent Sloan Scroggin in the Ward 3 race by a 53-47% margin. In the race for county judge, Patrick Deakins defeated Josh...
Polls open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for Election Day
Polls will be open until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Washington County for the 2022 general election. In addition to voting for a new governor, area residents will cast ballots for candidates for U.S. Senate and Congress, four state ballot initiatives, and several state, county and local races. Voters can check...
Weekly deals & more: Thanksgiving meals, sides, meats, and more
Weekly deals & more: Thanksgiving meals, sides, and more
New Businesses and Grand Openings: The Rise at Coler
Website: https://www.peelcompton.org/spaces/visit-coler/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colermountainbikepreserve. Coler Mountain Bike Preserve’s opens its newest feature “The Rise” stairway on Friday, November 18th. The Rise will serve Coler’s pedestrian visitors as an ergonomic running space and safe ascent to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve. The stairs are located 200 yards north of Airship on the east side of the greenway. For ease of access and the quickest walk, park in the North lot located off 11840-11850 Peach Orchard Rd in Bentonville. Visitors can also access The Rise from any parking lot via the Applegate Trail which runs from SW 8th St to NW 3rd St.
Tyson Foods CFO arrested for public intoxication and criminal trespassing
John R. Tyson, chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, was arrested Sunday morning on charges of public intoxication and criminal trespassing after a Fayetteville woman reported that she returned to her home and discovered a man sleeping in her bed. Tyson, 32, was booked into the Washington County detention center...
Fenix Arts artists to host small works show
A group of Fayetteville artists will host a small works show this winter, just in time for the holidays. Fenix Arts artists this week announced plans for a show featuring small, affordable works of art intended to be appropriate for gift-giving. The show will run from Nov. 18-Dec. 23 at the Fenix Arts gallery space, located inside Millar Lodge at Mount Sequoyah Center, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville.
City offices closed on Veterans Day, trash and recycling not affected
City of Fayetteville offices will close on Friday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day, but residential and commercial recycling and trash pick-ups will not be affected. Commercial routes will run as scheduled. There are no scheduled residential routes on Fridays. The city’s trash transfer station will also be closed, according to...
