Website: https://www.peelcompton.org/spaces/visit-coler/. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/colermountainbikepreserve. Coler Mountain Bike Preserve’s opens its newest feature “The Rise” stairway on Friday, November 18th. The Rise will serve Coler’s pedestrian visitors as an ergonomic running space and safe ascent to the Hub, the highest point of the preserve. The stairs are located 200 yards north of Airship on the east side of the greenway. For ease of access and the quickest walk, park in the North lot located off 11840-11850 Peach Orchard Rd in Bentonville. Visitors can also access The Rise from any parking lot via the Applegate Trail which runs from SW 8th St to NW 3rd St.

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 1 HOUR AGO