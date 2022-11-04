Read full article on original website
Related
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at Baylor
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started on football, I’d like to congratulate Coach (Jeff) Mittie on win No. 600 last night. What a great, remarkable career that Jeff has had, and he's been a great supporter of mine and our football program. So excited for Jeff to be able to get 600. Then, I congratulate Coach (Jerome) Tang on the first of many wins here. Excited for Coach Tang, his staff, his players to get started last night, and he's been a great supporter of ours as well. So, good start by men's and women's basketball, and best of luck to them as they continue early on with their seasons.
Questions Podcast: The importance of beating Baylor
The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after Kansas State's loss to Texas, and examines how this impacts the Big 12's chase for the two spots in the conference championship game, and K-State's final three-game rush starts Saturday with Baylor. In basketball, Jerome Tang opened his coaching career at K-State with a victory. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
ocolly.com
Trojan Horse: What Kansas said following its victory against OSU
Here is what Kansas coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks had to say after their 37-16 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Leipold on how the Jahawks were able to play such complete football against OSU:. "I haven't looked at everything statistically. They still had 75 plays for 400 yards....
New details revealed in former Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer’s death
New details were revealed Tuesday in the death of former Kansas City Chiefs assistant Adam Zimmer, son of former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer.
Nevada’s lessons for Kansas about Panasonic’s EV battery plant
The communities of Reno and Sparks, Nevada offer insight into the effect of a Panasonic electric vehicle battery plant coming to De Soto, Kansas.
Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway
Next to the Watkins Museum of History in downtown Lawrence sits a tiny park, a mere 90 by 92 feet. If you don’t keep your eyes open when strolling along the Massachusetts Street sidewalk, you could easily miss it. Walk up the concrete path and behind the cast iron fence, however, and you’ll find an […] The post With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH
OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
Killin’ it with love: Oklahoma pest control specialist to offer free services to those in need
After a run in with a Warr Acres woman and her family who were suffering from a bed bug infestation but couldn't afford to have it professionally sprayed, a local pest control specialist has created a non profit organization aimed at helping those in similar situations.
Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire
TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
Multi-vehicle crash sends multiple to hospital on I-435
A crash involving multiple vehicles on I-435 sent multiple to the hospital, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
bluevalleypost.com
Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park
Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
Guthrie Fire: 3 bodies found in lake near Guthrie
Authorities are searching for three people in a lake near Guthrie on Tuesday afternoon.
FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
KCTV 5
3 juveniles seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday night
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three juvenile passengers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Olathe, Kansas, Saturday night. The adult driver and two additional juvenile passengers were not injured according to Olathe Police. Police said officers were dispatched to a crash at 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street at 10:14...
Man speaks out after witnessing 2 teens involved in a shootout at a south Tulsa Walmart
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man is speaking out after he saw Tulsa Police detain a large group of teenagers for fighting and attempting to break into cars in a south Tulsa parking lot Saturday night. Police also arrested two 15-year-olds on gun charges after a shootout in the same area that night.
‘My kids don’t want to go’: Kansas foster mom pleads for help as state takes kids from home
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — A Kansas foster mom is pleading for help amid an ongoing battle with the Kansas Department of Children and Families and foster care contractor Cornerstones of Care. Jackie Schooler, a foster mom in Lawrence, is speaking out after countless attempts to advocate on behalf of her foster children. “Cornerstones of Care, […]
Four people arrested involved in large copper theft in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department arrested four people involved in a $20,000 copper theft, Friday, Nov. 4. Officers with the Tulsa Police Gilcrease IMPACT Unit and Mingo Valley Street Crimes Unit served search warrants on two north Tulsa houses near Route 66 and Harvard. Officers found one suspect,...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
393K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0