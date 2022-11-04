ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Chris Klieman is saying ahead of Kansas State's game at Baylor

This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Baylor on Saturday, November 12, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Before we get started on football, I’d like to congratulate Coach (Jeff) Mittie on win No. 600 last night. What a great, remarkable career that Jeff has had, and he's been a great supporter of mine and our football program. So excited for Jeff to be able to get 600. Then, I congratulate Coach (Jerome) Tang on the first of many wins here. Excited for Coach Tang, his staff, his players to get started last night, and he's been a great supporter of ours as well. So, good start by men's and women's basketball, and best of luck to them as they continue early on with their seasons.
MANHATTAN, KS
247Sports

Questions Podcast: The importance of beating Baylor

The Powercat Questions Podcast returns after Kansas State's loss to Texas, and examines how this impacts the Big 12's chase for the two spots in the conference championship game, and K-State's final three-game rush starts Saturday with Baylor. In basketball, Jerome Tang opened his coaching career at K-State with a victory. The Powercat Questions Podcast features GoPowercat.com publisher Tim Fitzgerald and the insights of GPC's Zac Carlson, Ryan Gilbert and Cole Carmody, and streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm. And, as always, the Powercat Podcast is sponsored by Fridge Wholesale Liquor.
MANHATTAN, KS
ocolly.com

Trojan Horse: What Kansas said following its victory against OSU

Here is what Kansas coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks had to say after their 37-16 win over Oklahoma State on Saturday. Leipold on how the Jahawks were able to play such complete football against OSU:. "I haven't looked at everything statistically. They still had 75 plays for 400 yards....
LAWRENCE, KS
94.3 Lite FM

Central Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Hides Tragic, Haunted History

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart in Oklahoma that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
Kansas Reflector

With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway

Next to the Watkins Museum of History in downtown Lawrence sits a tiny park, a mere 90 by 92 feet. If you don’t keep your eyes open when strolling along the Massachusetts Street sidewalk, you could easily miss it. Walk up the concrete path and behind the cast iron fence, however, and you’ll find an […] The post With Kansas elections approaching fast, I searched for peace in this tranquil hideaway appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
LAWRENCE, KS
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol pulls over out of state driver going 109 MPH

OKLAHOMA (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to slow down. A trooper pulled over a driver going 109 MPH on the Turner Turnpike just east of Sapulpa. "The driver of the Acura was from Delaware and apologized for his speed and said 'wow' when he saw the ticket price - $379," the Oklahoma Highway Patrol wrote on Facebook.
SAPULPA, OK
KSNT News

Kansas firework facility destroyed by fire

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Fireworks could be heard for miles after an early morning fire Sunday consumed a building with fireworks stored inside. Sheriff Tim Morse with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reported they received a call approximately at 3:30 a.m. of a structure fire at a firework storage building, located at 192nd and U.S Highway 75. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
ATCHISON, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Tacos 4 Life opens first Kansas location in south Overland Park

Tacos 4 Life, which serves “craft tacos for a cause,” has officially opened its first Kansas franchise in south Overland Park. Driving the news: Located at 12180 Blue Valley Parkway, the Arkansas-based taco chain held a grand opening last week for the new restaurant that neighbors Target and Costco Wholesale.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Exclusive: Pawnee County Undersheriff speaks ahead of embezzlement charges

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Pawnee County Undersheriff is speaking out about allegations of embezzlement before the District Attorney (DA) files charges Tuesday morning. Undersheriff Nick Mahoney is accused of driving his Pawnee County-issued patrol car to an off-duty security job in Tulsa and having the county cover the cost of gas. Mahoney told FOX23 this was standard practice in their department, and many other departments across the state. He also said he had no idea this was a crime.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
KCTV 5

3 juveniles seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash Saturday night

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Three juvenile passengers were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Olathe, Kansas, Saturday night. The adult driver and two additional juvenile passengers were not injured according to Olathe Police. Police said officers were dispatched to a crash at 56 Highway and Mahaffie Street at 10:14...
OLATHE, KS
