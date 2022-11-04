Kim Kardashian Slams 'Fickle' Kanye West Fans Who Hate On Her Outfits

Photo: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian spoke out against the criticism she received from Kanye West 's fans about her fashion choices after their divorce. In the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians , Kim broke her silence after she was roasted by Ye's fans for one specific post-divorce outfit.

“Let me just say one thing about this flame outfit everyone wants to talk about," she said in a confessional per Page Six . Kim was referring to a black, yellow, and red turtleneck outfit with fur-trimmed glasses she wore during a lunch outing with her sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian .

“ The internet destroyed me and was like, ‘Haha, this is what she gets not being with Kanye,'" Kim continued. "Finally, one look she dresses herself, the Kanye outfits must have ran out.'”

The socialite went on to reveal , "The tea is, this was one of the outfits he styled and picked out. So if you guys knew that and we were together you guys would think it was the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so f—king fickle.”

According to Page Six , Twitter had a field day with the wild outfit, comparing her to Disney superheroes like Violet . In a previous episode of The Kardashians , Kim said she struggled to dress herself after she split from the recently disgraced rapper .

“Kanye has always dressed me, he’s always styled me,” the mom of four and businesswoman shared. She also said she would rather not think about what to wear and have “the outfits lined up in my room.”