Elsie teenager killed when car strikes semitruck, sheriff's office says

BINGHAM TWP. — An Elsie teenager died Friday morning when his car struck a semitruck at the intersection of M-21 and Krepps Road, Clinton County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

Clay Wenzlick, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene, Undersheriff Mike Gute said in the release.

"Initially, it was reported as a hit-and-run, and that the semi carried on. It appears now that the car southbound on Krepps Road struck the trailer portion of the semi near the rear wheels, and ended up in the ditch on the southwest corner of Krepps and M-21," Gute told the State Journal. "The semi driver did stop and identify himself later. The investigation is ongoing and the report will be forwarded onto the prosecutors office for review."

The crash occurred about 6:17 a.m. Friday morning, Gute said.

Wenzlick was driving a 2017 Volkswagen Passat south on Krepps Road when he was struck by the tractor-trailer, he said. The truck driver, a 61-year-old Birch Run man, was driving west on M-21.

